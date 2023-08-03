VALNEVA

Declaration of shares and voting rights

July 31, 2023

Company name: VALNEVA

Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)

Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment B

Declaration date: August 3, 2023

Number of shares

composing the share capital of Valneva Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights* Description of the change Date on which this change was recognized Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights** 138,912,142



ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each





162,179,910 Double voting rights granted on 326 ordinary shares







Exercise of stock options resulting in the issuance of 15,542 new ordinary shares Between July 12 & July 19, 2023







Between July 24 & July 28, 2023 162,055,588

* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.

** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.

