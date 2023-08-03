Biodegradable Mulch Film Market Size, Share, Growth [2023-2030] | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global biodegradable mulch film market size is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, with a considerable CAGR. The global market will derive growth from the increasing adoption of sustainable farming across the world. The market will benefit from the increasing number of company collaborations across the world.

Biodegradable mulch film is a sustainable alternative to traditional plastic mulch film, as it can naturally break down into harmless substances, reducing plastic waste and environmental pollution. The rising demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products has been a major factor that has influenced the growth of the market in recent years.

Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its research report, titled “Biodegradable Mulch Film Market Size, Share, Growth and Report Forecast 2023-2030”.

Get a Free Sample Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/biodegradable-mulch-film-market-102759

The increasing awareness regarding the adverse effects of plastic and plastic derivatives on the environment and the concerns surrounding plastic wastes have led to an increase in the demand for bio-degradable products. Recent advancements in mulch film have been pivotal to the growth of the market, especially the materials that have been integrated during manufacturing.



The presence of several large-scale companies, coupled with increasing agricultural activities will emerge in favor of market growth. Additionally, the demand for sustainable and effective agricultural activities will subsequently influence the growth of the market.

List of Companies Profiled in the Biodegradable Mulch Film Report:

BASF SE

Kingfa SCI. & TECH. CO. LTD.

BioBag International AS

RKW Group

AEP Industries Inc

Al-Pack Enterprises Ltd.

Novamont S.p.A.

Iris Polymers

Organix Solutions

Petralene Pvt Ltd

Report Coverage:

The Isocyanates report provides an in-depth analysis of the key trends propelling the global business landscape over the forthcoming years. It further presents an account of the vital strategies adopted by leading market players for securing a competitive edge and expanding their geographical footprints. Other components include an overview of the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on industry expansion.

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/biodegradable-mulch-film-market-102759

Segmentation:

The silane market can be segmented based on types, composition, crops, and geography.

By Plastic Type

Thermoplastic Starch

Aliphatic-Aromatic Copolyesters

Controlled Degradation Masterbatches

By Composition

Starch

Starch Blended with Polylactic Acid

Starch Blended with Polyhydroxyalkanoate

Others

By Crop

Fruits & Vegetables

Grains & Oilseeds

Plants & Flowers

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Market Drivers :

Increasing Agriculture Activities Will Emerge in Favor of Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Several factors have influenced the growth of the market in recent years and the demand for sustainable farming has evidently had the highest impact on market growth. The increasing concerns surrounding global warming and the depletion of resources have created the need for sustainable solutions.

The demand for environment-friendly products is not just limited to the agricultural sector and the biodegradable mulch film can be widely used for other purposes. The benefits of these products include reduced water consumption and cost-effectivity. The ability of biodegradable mulch film limits the use of pesticides and herbicides will also fuel the demand for the products across the world. Additionally, the presence of several large-scale companies across the world will have a huge impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Ask for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/biodegradable-mulch-film-market-102759

Regional Analysis:

North America to Emerge Dominant; Adoption of Modern Cultivation Methods to Emerge in Favor of Market Growth

North America, including the United States and Canada, had a significant presence in the biodegradable mulch films market. The region's strong emphasis on sustainable agriculture practices and environmental consciousness drove the demand for biodegradable alternatives to traditional plastic mulch films. The increasing demand for modern cultivation methods has given the platform for companies in this sector. Recent advances in the material used in biodegradable mulch film have allowed a wider application scope.

Europe was another major market for biodegradable mulch films. Countries like Germany, France, Italy, and Spain had a considerable demand for eco-friendly agricultural practices, leading to the adoption of biodegradable mulch films. The European Union's strict regulations on single-use plastics and commitment to sustainable agriculture practices further supported the growth of the market.

Asia-Pacific region, including countries like China, India, Japan, and Australia, demonstrated rapid growth in the adoption of biodegradable mulch films. The region's large agricultural sector and increasing awareness of environmental issues contributed to the demand for sustainable alternatives in farming practices.

Latin America exhibited a growing interest in biodegradable mulch films, primarily driven by countries like Brazil and Mexico. The region's vast agricultural lands and focus on sustainable farming practices contributed to the market's expansion. Additionally, the availability of biodegradable materials in the region supported the growth of the market.

Middle East and Africa: There was a growing trend towards adopting eco-friendly agricultural practices. Countries like Israel and South Africa showed interest in biodegradable alternatives, particularly in areas with higher environmental awareness and sustainable farming initiatives.

Read Related Insights:



Thin Film Material Market to Reach USD 17.46 Billion by 2029

Solar Control Window Film Market Projected to Reach USD 1,203.1 Million by 2029

Paint Protection Film Market to Hit USD 853.1 Billion by 2030

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com