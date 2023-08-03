Agricultural Sprayer Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast 2030 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global agricultural sprayer market size is projected to grow rapidly from 2023 to 2030. Agriculture sprayers are vital for applying fertilizers and pesticides, protecting crops from pests, and promoting crop growth. The transition from traditional to advanced farming practices has increased the demand for sprayers, leading to overall market growth. The adoption of innovative agricultural equipment, including sprayers, helps in saving time and labor. With increasing farm mechanization and support from government initiatives, the global agricultural sprayer market is experiencing growth and expansion. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled "Agricultural Sprayer Market, 2023–2030."

Major Players Profiled in the Agricultural Sprayer Market Report:

Kubota (Japan)

John Deere (U.S.)

Intelligent Ag (U.S.)

Hardi International (Denmark)

Mahindra and Mahindra (India)

CNH Industrial (Netherlands)

Ag Spray Equipment (U.S.)

Exel Industries (Paris)

ASPEE Agro Equipment Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Bucher Industries AG (Switzerland)

Boston Crop Sprayers Ltd. (U.K.)

Buhler Industries Inc. (Canada)

Yamaha Moto Corp. (Japan)

COVID-19 Impact

Input Shortages, Price Fluctuations, and Labor Issues Deterred Market Amid Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly disrupted the agricultural value chain, leading to input shortages, price fluctuations, and reduced demand for agricultural commodities. Farmers faced challenges with labor, equipment repairs, and the production of farm machinery such as agricultural sprayers. For instance, Kuhn Group temporarily shut down their France plant in 2020 and resumed production later at an increased capacity.

Report Scope and Segmentation-

Report Coverage DETAILS Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2019- 2021 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Type

By Capacity

By Power Source

By Nozzle

By Geography Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Agricultural Sprayer Market Growth Drivers New advancements in the market

An agricultural sprayer, also known as a crop sprayer, is a piece of equipment used in agriculture to apply pesticides, herbicides, fertilizers, and other chemicals to crops. Sprayers come in a variety of types and sizes, ranging from handheld sprayers to large, self-propelled machines capable of covering vast areas of land.

Sprayers can be operated manually or using automated systems. Manual sprayers may be carried on the operator's back or mounted on a tractor or other vehicle. Automated sprayers, on the other hand, may be mounted on a self-propelled vehicle that can be programmed to follow a predetermined path across the field.

Proper use of agricultural sprayers is important for ensuring the safety and effectiveness of chemical application. Sprayers must be calibrated correctly to ensure that the correct amount of chemical is being applied, and operators must follow safety precautions to protect themselves and the environment from exposure to harmful chemicals.

Overall, agricultural sprayers are a vital tool for modern agriculture, allowing farmers to efficiently and effectively manage pests and diseases in their crops.

Most agricultural sprayers consist of a tank for holding the chemical solution, a pump for pressurizing the solution, and a spray nozzle for distributing the solution over the crops. Some sprayers may also have additional features, such as adjustable nozzles for different spray patterns, booms for wider coverage, and GPS guidance systems for precise application.

Segments:

By type, the market is segmented into handheld, self-propelled, tractor, trailed, and others.

By capacity, the market is trifurcated into high volume, low volume, ultra-low volume.

By nozzle type, the market is classified into hydraulic nozzle, centrifugal nozzle, gaseous nozzle, and thermal nozzle.

By power source, the market is categorized into fuel-based, electric & battery operated, manual, and solar.

From the regional ground, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Report Coverage



The market research report for agricultural sprayer presents a comprehensive market examination, emphasizing crucial elements, including the competitive environment, distribution channels, and prominent product categories. Furthermore, the report provides valuable observations on market trends and significant industry advancements. Apart from the aforementioned factors, the report encompasses numerous variables that have bolstered market expansion in recent times.

Drivers and Restraints

Precision Sprayers Redefine Pest Management Driving Market Growth in Agriculture

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and drone technology are revolutionizing agriculture by aiding farmers in disease and pest detection across large fields. These technologies enhance farm productivity and reduce pesticide usage. Notably, Green Eye technology's AI-enabled precision agricultural sprayer achieved remarkable accuracy of 95.7% in fertilizer and pesticide application, significantly reducing herbicide usage and associated costs.

However, high capital investment for technology-enabled farm equipment may hinder the agricultural sprayer market growth, especially for marginal or small land-holding farmers.

Regional Insights

North America Takes Center Stage with Advancements in Farm Machinery

North America is poised to play a significant role in the global market due to advancements in farm machinery and increased agricultural productivity. Innovations and technological advancements in the agriculture sector have led to a substantial agricultural sprayer market share and agricultural production in the region. For instance, the Solix Sprayer robot, developed by Solinftec in partnership with McKinney Corporation, is expected to boost weed detection and spraying capabilities.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period, driven by industries adopting new product launches and technological advancements to enhance agricultural revenue.

Competitive Landscape

Companies Focus on Cutting-Edge Solutions in Farming Equipment to Increase Profitability

Companies introduce cutting-edge solutions in agricultural sprayers that monitor the flow and pressure of farming equipment in real-time. Innovative technologies allow operators to detect and address any product performance issues quickly, leading to increased profits for farms. Additionally, this agricultural equipment offer significant environmental benefits and boast low operational costs.

Key Industry Development

October 2021: Intelligent Agricultural Solutions LLC (Intelligent Ag) launched Recon SpraySense, monitoring sprayer nozzles in real-time to maximize farm profits.

Intelligent Agricultural Solutions LLC (Intelligent Ag) launched Recon SpraySense, monitoring sprayer nozzles in real-time to maximize farm profits. August 2020: Apache AS Series self-propelled sprayers adopted Cummins Performance series power, saving farmers 8% in fuel and 3% in diesel exhaust fluid and offering environmental benefits with low operating costs.

