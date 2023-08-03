Save the date: Analyst & Investor Day - November 1st 2023



Vopak will host its Analyst & Investor Day on November 1st 2023 in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. The Executive Board will provide a comprehensive update on the progress of strategy execution followed by a site visit to Vopak’s recently commissioned capacity for waste-based feedstocks at our Vlaardingen terminal in Rotterdam.

Advanced registration for the in-person event is required. Analysts and institutional investors interested in attending should contact Vopak investor relations to register via this form or via investor.relations@vopak.com.

Further details will follow soon. We look forward to welcoming you!