Hi-View Stakes Additional Toodoggone Ground and Closes Financing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hi-View Resources Inc. (“Hi-View” or the “Company”') (CSE: “HVW”; FSE:”B63” ) announces that it has staked an additional 1,681.7 hectares contiguous with its Golden Stranger and Lawyers Group projects. The newly acquired ground contains portions of the Toodoggone Volcanics Metsantan members of Jurassic age and early Jurassic intrusives as well the western sections contain the Sustut group of mid to upper cretaceous age geological formations. The Toodoggone Volcanics formation is the underlying geology of not only the Golden Stranger but large sections of Benchmark’s Lawyers Project and Thesis Gold’s Ranch property.

The Company now has a total of 10,821 hectares and will evaluate what if any historic work has taken place in the newly acquired claims.

The Company has now closed the non-brokered private placement financing of 750,000 units (the "Units"), at a price of $0.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of $75,000 and 200,000 flow-through units (the “FT Units”), at a price of $0.125 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of $25,000 (the “Offering”). The Units issued consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). The Flow Through Units consist of one flow-through common share of the Company and one flow-through warrant (the “FT Warrant”).

The Warrants issued pursuant to the Offering entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.125 per share on or before August 2, 2024. The FT Warrants entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share (the “FT Warrant Share”) at a price of $0.15 per share on or before August 2, 2024.

In the Offering, the Company paid cash finder’s fees of $2,500 to a qualified finder. Hi-View will use the net proceeds from the Offerings for exploration on the Golden Stranger and Lawyers Group properties, for marketing and for general corporate purposes. The securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day.

In addition, the Company has settled $28,750 of debt of its subsidiary, Zeal Exploration Inc. to 3 creditors through the issuance of 287,500 common shares of Hi-View at a deemed price of $0.10 per share (“Debt Settlement”). The Hi-View shares to be issued pursuant to the Debt Settlement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day.

