Liquid Packaging Market to Expand at a Rate of 4.90% from 2023 to 2032 and Touch USD 512.9 Billion by 2032 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

According to a Comprehensive Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Liquid Packaging Market Information by Material, Packaging Type, Technology and End User, and Region - Forecast till 2032", The market for liquid packaging an anticipate developing at a rate of 4.90% between 2023 and 2032 while touching USD 512.9 billion by 2032.

Market Synopsis

For the purposes of packing, moving, and storing liquids and semi-liquids, there are several materials and packaging types that are employed. To allow for safe transit and long-term storage of liquids, the choice of packaging must be made carefully. In addition to rigid packaging types like bottles and containers, it also covers flexible packaging formats including films, stand-up pouches, squeezable tubes, cartons, and bag-on-box. In the case of liquid cartons, the packaging for liquids might be made of a single substrate or a multi-layered laminate. In addition to packaging non-food items like chemicals, they are also used to package food items.



Market Competitive Landscape:

The well-known manufacturers of liquid packaging are

Constantia Flexibles



Tetra Laval



Smurfit Kappa Group PLC



Berry Global Group INC.



Gerresheimer AG



Sig Combibloc Group AG



Goglio S.P.A.



Proampac LLC



Reynolds Group Holdings LTD.



Amcor PLC.



Mondi PLC



Sealed Air Corporation



Sonoco Products Company

Among others.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2032 USD 512.9 Billion CAGR 4.90% (2023-2032) Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Historical Data 2018- 2022 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Material, Packaging Type, Technology, End User, and Region. Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World Key Market Drivers Urbanization and population growth





Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

Glass, paper and paperboards, metals (tinplate, foils and laminates, aluminium, and tin-free steel), and polymers have historically been used in food packaging. Furthermore, it is anticipated that the introduction of aluminium films for packaging purposes would completely transform the food packaging sector and further fuel the expansion of the liquid packaging market in the years to come. Additionally, the market for liquid packaging will develop backed by the rising tendency towards food quality and freshness throughout the course of storage and transportation.

Additionally, the surging use of plastics for liquid packaging given their affordability as compared to other materials like glass and tin-plates is projected to foster the market's expansion. By separating the product from the environment, which shields it from moisture and bacteria, plastic is used, extending the shelf life of the product.

The liquid packaging industry size will also be boosted by the soaring number of people moving into metropolitan areas, which will facilitate the transportation of liquid products over long distances and extend their shelf life. A big number of people are drawn to cities by their lifestyles and the better economic opportunities they offer.

Market Restraints:

To address cost-related concerns throughout the value chain, a number of manufacturers have started employing lightweight packaging goods. Additionally, as an alternative to conventional petroleum-based polymers, businesses are leaning towards recyclable polymers. Therefore, it is anticipated that increased government regulations on plastic packaging items and rising disposal concerns will impede the growth of the global market.



COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant influence on the world food supply system, which has a knock-on effect for the packaging sector. The market for alcohol packaging includes participants from North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and other regions of the world. Long-term health consequences and a rise in death instances are both outcomes of COVID-19's widespread distribution. Because of this, the government is currently imposing stringent lockdown regulations that have an impact on every sector of the economy. In order to prevent things like supply chain disruptions, elevated raw material prices, and other things like the severe economic impact on workers, governments have devised policies and recommendations to manage the multiple implications of COVID-19.

Market Segmentation

By Material

The market is divided into five categories based on material: paperboard, plastics, glass, metal, and others. In 2022, the plastics industry dominated the market. Typically, plastic packaging is less expensive than glass or metal packaging.

By Packaging Type

The worldwide liquid packaging market has been split into Flexible & Rigid based on packaging type. In 2022, the market was led by the rigid category. There are numerous opportunities for branding and labelling on rigid packaging.



By Technology

The worldwide liquid packaging market has been broken down into aseptic liquid packaging, blow moulding, and form fill seal based on technology. In 2022, the market was dominated by the form fill seal segment. The FFS method is very effective and expedites packaging processes.

By End-User

Top end-users in the liquid packaging market are Personal Care, Food & Beverage, Household Care, Industrial, Pharmaceutical, and more. The food & beverage segment heads the market.

Regional Insights

Since 2022, the Asia Pacific has dominated the liquid packaging market (45.80%). The striking expansion of the pharmaceutical and food and beverage industries, as well as the migration of manufacturing facilities due to the region's low operating and labour costs, are the key drivers of development.

The liquid packaging market in North America maintained the second-largest market share. Due to the enormous demand for liquid packaging and the region's growing preference for paper products over other destructive materials, the U.S. is regarded as the main contributor to the expansion of the region. These factors will likely lead to an increase in demand for liquid packaging in North America in the coming years.

