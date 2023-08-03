Activated Bleaching Earth Market Set to Soar Past USD 3.62 Billion by 2030

Westford, USA, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Activated Bleaching Earth market , increasing adoption of sustainable and eco-friendly manufacturing processes, growing demand for specialty and customized bleaching earth products to meet specific refining needs, rising use of activated bleaching earth in the purification of used cooking oils for biodiesel production, expanding applications in the removal of contaminants from industrial wastewater, growing preference for activated bleaching earth with higher efficiency and reduced oil retention are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

The activated bleaching earth is a fine-grained, naturally occurring, high-adsorption, soil-like substance that can absorb impurities or coloured substances from fats, oils, or oils. It is made by heating and activating natural clays, which increases their surface area and adsorption capacity. Activated bleaching earth is used in a variety of applications, including papermaking, textiles, and food processing.

Prominent Players in Activated Bleaching Earth Market

Clariant AG

BASF SE

Taiko Group of Companies

W Clay Industries SDN BHD

AMC (UK) Limited

HRP Industries

Indian Clay & Mineral Co.

Korvi Activated Earth

Musim Mas Holdings Pte. Ltd.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America

Phoenix Chemicals (Pvt.) Ltd.

20 Microns Nano Minerals Ltd.

Shenzhen Aoheng Science and Technology Co., Ltd.

Refoil Earth Pvt. Ltd.

Global Bleach Chem Pvt. Ltd.

PT. Tunasinti Bhaktimakmur

Manek Active Clay Pvt. Ltd.

Zeotec Adsorbents Private Ltd.

EP Minerals

Acid-Activated Bleaching Earth Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Acid-Activated Bleaching Earth dominated the global online market as it is widely used in the edible oil refining industry due to its high adsorption capacity for color pigments, impurities, and contaminants. It is an efficient and cost-effective option for improving the quality and stability of edible oils, making it a preferred choice for large-scale oil refining processes. The increasing demand for refined and purified edible oils, coupled with the growth of the food industry, may drive the dominance of acid-activated bleaching earth in the market.

Edible Oil Refining is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, edible oil refining is the leading segment because the demand for refined and purified edible oils is increasing due to the growing population, changing dietary habits, and the rise in health-conscious consumers. The activated bleaching earth is used to remove impurities, color pigments, and contaminants from vegetable oils, enhancing their quality and stability. The expanding food industry and the need for high-quality cooking oils are expected to drive significant sales in this application segment.

Asai Pacific is the leading Market Due to the Large Population

Region-wise, Asia Pacific is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on large population. The region's growing food processing industry, expanding biodiesel production, and increasing use of mineral oils and lubricants in various sectors could drive demand for activated bleaching earth. Additionally, the rise in environmental awareness and regulations in countries like China and India may lead to increased adoption of activated bleaching earth for wastewater treatment. As a result, the Asia-Pacific region may witness significant growth and potentially dominate the activated bleaching earth market.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Activated Bleaching Earth market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Activated Bleaching Earth.

Key Developments in Activated Bleaching Earth Market

In February 2023, Musim Mas Holdings acquired Korvi activated earth was a strategic move by Musim Mas to expand its presence in the activated bleaching earth market. Korvi Activated Earth is a leading producer of activated bleaching earth in India, and its acquisition gives Musim Mas a strong foothold in this growing market.

Key Questions Answered in Activated Bleaching Earth Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

