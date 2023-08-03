Changes in the Management Board and Audit Commitee of AS Nordic Fibreboard

The Supervisory Board of AS Nordic Fibreboard decided to elect Kevin Gustasson as a new member of the Management Board whose powers began on June 20, 2023 and are valid for 3 years.

Kevin Gustasson has been working at Nordic Fibreboard since 28.09.2018 and deals with the development and coordination of sales markets. Kevin Gustasson does not currently own Nordic Fibreboard shares. Kevin Gustasson currently a member of the Management Board of LacuneDesign OÜ.

Starting from June 20, 2023, the Management Board of Nordic Fibreboard will be as follows: Torfinn Losvik (Chairman of the Board), Kevin Gustasson.

The Supervisory Board of Nordic Fibreboard AS decided to recall Rando Tomingas from the Audit Committee, in connection with his election as a Member of the Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board decided to elect Kairi Ratas as a new member of the Audit Committee. The audit committee continues with two members: Kristi Aarmaa and Kairi Ratas.