Revolutionizing Cosmetic Procedures: The Global Body Contouring Devices Market is Set to Hit USD 5.4 Billion by 2033, Persistence Market Research

New York, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global body contouring devices market size is expected to reach USD 5.54 billion by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 15% from 2022 to 2033. The market is driven by the increasing demand for aesthetic procedures, the rising prevalence of obesity, and the growing popularity of minimally invasive procedures.



The non-invasive or minimally invasive devices segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for less-intrusive procedures. The cellulite treatment segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the high prevalence of cellulite among women.

North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the high prevalence of obesity and the increasing popularity of aesthetic procedures in the region.

Market Drivers

The growth of the body contouring devices market is being driven by a number of factors, including:

Increasing demand for aesthetic procedures: The global market for aesthetic procedures is growing at a rapid pace, and this is driving the demand for body contouring devices.

Rising prevalence of obesity: Obesity is a major risk factor for a number of chronic diseases, and it is also a major cause of body image dissatisfaction. This is driving the demand for body contouring procedures.

Growing popularity of minimally invasive procedures: Minimally invasive procedures are becoming increasingly popular, as they offer a number of advantages over traditional surgical procedures. This is driving the demand for body contouring devices that are minimally invasive.

Market Challenges

Despite the growth opportunities, the body contouring devices market also faces a number of challenges, including:

High cost of procedures: Body contouring procedures can be expensive, and this can be a barrier to some patients.

Risk of complications: Body contouring procedures, like any medical procedure, carry some risk of complications. This can be a concern for some patients.

Lack of insurance coverage: In some cases, insurance companies may not cover the cost of body contouring procedures. This can be a barrier to some patients.

Market Opportunities

The body contouring devices market is expected to offer a number of opportunities in the coming years, including:

Development of new technologies: There is a lot of research and development activity in the body contouring devices market, and this is leading to the development of new and innovative technologies.

Expansion into new markets: The body contouring devices market is still in its early stages of development in some regions, and there is potential for expansion into these markets.

The body contouring devices market is still in its early stages of development in some regions, and there is potential for expansion into these markets. Partnerships and collaborations: Partnerships and collaborations between companies in the body contouring devices market are expected to accelerate the development of new products and technologies.

Company Profiles:

This section includes detailed profiles of prominent companies operating in the Body Contouring Devices Market. The profiles cover company overview, product offerings, financial performance, recent developments, and strategies.

Cynosure, Inc.

Alma Lasers

Allergan Plc

Merz Pharma Gmbh

Candela Medical Ltd.

Solta Medical Bausch Health Companies, Inc.

Lutronic Corporation

InMode Ltd

Fotona and more

Recent Developments:

here are some recent developments of companies in the body contouring devices market,

Zeltiq Aesthetics (2022): Zeltiq Aesthetics received FDA clearance for its new CoolSculpting Elite device, which is designed to provide more targeted and effective fat reduction.

Cynosure (2022): Cynosure announced the launch of its new SculpSure FLX device, which is designed to provide more efficient and comfortable fat reduction.

Cutera (2021): Cutera announced the launch of its new truSculpt iD device, which is designed to provide more precise and effective fat reduction.

Cutera announced the launch of its new truSculpt iD device, which is designed to provide more precise and effective fat reduction. Syneron Medical (2020): Syneron Medical announced the launch of its new VelaShape III device, which is designed to provide more comprehensive and effective body contouring.

Market Segmentation

The body contouring devices market is segmented by product type, application, and region.

By product type, the market is segmented into invasive and non-invasive or minimally invasive devices. The non-invasive or minimally invasive devices segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for less-intrusive procedures.

By application, the market is segmented into cellulite treatment, liposuction, nonsurgical skin resurfacing, and nonsurgical skin tightening. The cellulite treatment segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the high prevalence of cellulite among women.

, the market is segmented into cellulite treatment, liposuction, nonsurgical skin resurfacing, and nonsurgical skin tightening. The cellulite treatment segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the high prevalence of cellulite among women. By application, the market is segmented into cellulite treatment, liposuction, nonsurgical skin resurfacing, and nonsurgical skin tightening. The cellulite treatment segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the high prevalence of cellulite among women.

