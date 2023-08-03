Advancements in Laser Technology and Portable Interferometers Unlock New Opportunities in the Global Laser Interferometer Market

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Laser Interferometer Market by Type, Technology, Application, End-User - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report provides insights into the global laser interferometer market, including market size, growth trends, market dynamics, market segmentation, regional analysis, and competitive landscape.

The global laser interferometer market size was estimated at USD 290.53 million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.75% to reach USD 489.96 million by 2030. A laser interferometer utilizes the interference of light waves to make precise measurements of various physical quantities, such as distance, length, displacement, or vibration.

The increasing requirement for precision measurements across manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, and electronics industries is driving the demand for laser interferometers. The continuous growth in the semiconductor industry also increases the demand for laser interferometers for critical semiconductor processes. However, high costs and complexities in non-optical materials associated with laser interferometers are hindering market growth. Despite this, the growing development of compact and portable laser interferometers is expected to increase their applications in handheld devices.

Market Dynamics

The report analyzes various market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the laser interferometer market. The key drivers include increasing demand for precision measurements in various industries, growing adoption in metrology and quality control applications, and rising demand in medical imaging and biomedical research. On the other hand, high costs associated with laser interferometers pose as a major restraint to market growth. However, the report also highlights opportunities such as the development of portable and multi-axis interferometers and advancements in laser technology, which are expected to drive the market further.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Laser Interferometer Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the market is studied across Heterodyne and Homodyne. The Homodyne commanded largest market share of 67.39% in 2022, followed by Heterodyne.

Based on Technology, the market is studied across Fabry-Perot Interferometer, Fizeau Interferometer, Mach-Zehnder Interferometer, Michelson Interferometer, and Sagnac Interferometer. The Fizeau Interferometer commanded largest market share of 28.28% in 2022, followed by Fabry-Perot Interferometer.

Based on Application, the market is studied across Applied Science, Engineering, Semiconductor Detection, and Surface Topology. The Surface Topology is further studied across Curvature Radius Detection, Roughness Detection, Source Topology, and Surface Detection. The Engineering commanded largest market share of 29.39% in 2022, followed by Applied Science.

Based on End-User, the market is studied across Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Biomedical & Life Sciences, Electronics Manufacturing, Industrial, Marine & Construction, and Telecommunication. The Electronics Manufacturing commanded largest market share of 21.20% in 2022, followed by Telecommunication.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa Europe, Middle East & Africa commanded largest market share of 45.62% in 2022, followed by Americas.

Competitive Landscape

The report includes a competitive landscape that provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the laser interferometer market. It offers insights into the strategic moves and modes suitable for entering the market.

Key Company Profiles

Airbus SE

Apre Instruments

attocube systems AG

Automated Precision Inc.

Ball Corporation

Bruker Corporation

Chotest Technology Inc.

Haag-Streit Group

Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Ltd.

HUBNER GmbH & Co. KG

Keysight Technologies, Inc.

Lapmaster Wolters

Lasertex Co. Ltd.

LT Ultra-Precision Technology GmbH

Mahr GmbH

MICRO-EPSILON MESSTECHNIK GmbH & Co. KG

M Measurement Solutions Inc.

Novacam Technologies, Inc.

Onto Innovation Inc.

Palomar Technologies, Inc.

Polytec GmbH

Pratt and Whitney Measurement Systems, Inc.

QED Technologies International, Inc.

Renishaw PLC

SIOS Messtechnik GmbH

SmarAct GmbH

Status Pro Maschinenmesstechnik GmbH

SURUGA SEIKI Co., Ltd.

TOKYO SEIMITSU CO., LTD.

Trioptics GmbH

Zygo Corporation by AMETEK, Inc.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 190 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $309.36 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $489.96 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4dvugg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment