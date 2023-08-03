5G Network Slicing Markets by Infrastructure, Spectrum Band, Segment, Industry Vertical, Application and Services - Global Forecast to 2028

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Network Slicing Market by Infrastructure, Spectrum Band, Segment, Industry Vertical, Application and Services 2023 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A comprehensive report has been released, evaluating the cutting-edge technologies and market outlook for 5G network slicing. This revolutionary approach to networking opens up a realm of opportunities for carriers, enabling them to cater to various customers, including consumers, enterprises, and industrial businesses, with independent, tailored networks.

The report delves into the vast market opportunity analysis, covering critical aspects such as Configuration Management, Performance Management, and Service Level Agreements. It also explores specific use cases, including Smart Manufacturing, encompassing Remote Monitoring, Supply Chain Management, Asset Management, Real-Time Monitoring, and Network Monitoring, all empowered by 5G network slicing.

One of the key takeaways from the report is the potential for carriers to expand their capabilities for virtual network operators (VNOs) using 5G network slicing. This advancement allows multiple logical networks to operate independently, offering tailored services for various customers and industries.

Furthermore, the report highlights the promising area for carriers to offer dynamic slicing with differentiated pricing based on customer needs and resource availability. Key factors such as bandwidth availability, latency support, network elasticity, and other characteristics play a crucial role in optimizing the slice allocation to meet specific customer requirements.

5G network slicing emerges as the ultimate solution for communication service providers (CSPs) to balance the diverse demands of eMBB (Enhanced Mobile Broadband), URLLC (Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency Communications), and mMTC (Massive Machine-Type Communications) applications. The technology ensures strict QoS/QoE (Quality of Service/Experience) requirements are met for any wireless device connected to the network, effectively allocating a cross-domain, on-demand data pipe.

An essential component of 5G network slicing is the separation of the control plane (CP) and user plane (UP) architectures, empowering CSPs to independently scale each plane and efficiently select network functions (NF) and resources. This approach is facilitated by 5G's services-based architecture (SBA), which further enhances the flexibility and adaptability of the network.

Additionally, the report provides a comprehensive assessment of major segments, including consumer, enterprise, and industrial IoT, offering global forecasts and regional estimates for 5G network slicing. The detailed analysis covers segments, RF bands, applications, and industry verticals, projecting the market's growth trajectory until 2028.

The insights from this report present a game-changing roadmap for carriers, system integrators, vendors, and communication service providers. Leveraging 5G network slicing's potential and capabilities holds the key to unlocking new revenue opportunities, optimizing service offerings, and driving unprecedented innovation across industries.

Select Report Findings:

5G network slicing market will reach $5.3 billion globally by 2028

Global 5G slicing professional services will reach $414.2 million by 2028

North America will lead the 5G slicing market followed by Asia Pac and Europe

Network slicing management will reach $29.7 million by 2028 in North America

Enterprise will lead the market but smaller organizations will grow 50% faster than corporations

Collaboration among system integrators, vendors, and carriers is key to the long-term success of 5G network slicing

Leading carriers will work diligently to extend trust and build relationships with vertical partners to optimize 5G solutions

A key market segment, private wireless networks will require substantial vertical engagement to ensure 5G slicing is meeting their needs

There is a keen need for service providers of all types (Carrier, Managed Service, Business User) to coordinate with application providers

Service providers must take into account use case-specific requirements and parameters, which at the highest level is broken down into three distinct 5G service categories as follows:

Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB): Mobile broadband-based apps including video watching, browsing, Mobile Office/Productivity, and cloud-based gaming.

Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency Communications (URLLC): Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, Telepresence (includes Holographic calling), Teleoperation/Tele-robotics, Autonomous Vehicles, UAV/Drone Operation, Public Safety, Smart Buildings and other latency-sensitive applications

Massive Machine-Type Communications (mMTC): 5G will facilitate a highly scalable M2M network for many IoT applications, particularly those that do not require high bandwidth.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

2.1 Network Slicing

2.2 Enabling Technologies

2.3 Software-Defined Networks

2.4 Network Function Virtualization

2.5 SDN and NFV Synergies for 5G Service Classes

2.6 Related Technology: Edge Computing

3 5G Network Capabilities and Requirements

3.1 The Road to Fifth-Generation Wireless

3.2 5G Technology, Capabilities, and Challenges

3.3 5G Applications and Services by Segment

3.4 5G Consumer Applications

3.5 5G Business Applications

4 5G Network Slicing Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Availability of Affordable High-Speed Network Services

4.1.2 Growing Penetration of Smartphones and Increasing Data Traffic

4.1.3 Smart Cities Driving Adoption of IoT Devices across Industry Verticals

4.2 Challenges

4.2.1 Mobility Management:

4.2.2 Network Slicing Security Issues

5 5G Network Slicing Market Use Cases

5.1 Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality

5.2 Automotive

5.3 Healthcare

5.4 Power Grid

5.5 Sports

6 5G Network Slicing Market Analysis and Forecasts

6.1 Global Market Forecast 2023 - 2028

6.2 Total 5G Network Slicing Market

6.3 5G Network Slicing Market by Segment

6.3.1 5G Network Slicing Technology Market

6.3.2 5G Network Slicing RF Components Market

6.3.3 5G Network Slicing Service Market

6.4 5G Network Slicing Market by RF Spectrum Bands

6.5 5G Network Slicing Application Market

6.5.1 5G Network Slicing Consumer IoT Application Market

6.5.2 5G Network Slicing Enterprise/Industrial IoT Application Market

6.5.2.1 5G Network Slicing Smart Manufacturing Application Market

6.6 5G Network Slicing Market by Industry Vertical

6.7 Regional Market Forecast 2023 - 2028

6.8 5G Network Slicing Market by Region

7 5G Network Slicing Company Analysis

7.1 Cisco Systems, Inc.

7.1.1 Company Profile

7.1.2 Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Recent Developments

7.2 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

7.3 Huawei

7.4 Nokia

7.5 Intel

7.6 Samsung

7.7 ZTE

7.8 Telefonica SA

7.9 Deutsche Telekom AG

8 Conclusions and Recommendations

9 Appendix: Edge Computing

9.1 Edge Computing Market Deployment

9.2 Edge Computing Operational Considerations

9.3 Mobile Edge Computing and Network Slicing

