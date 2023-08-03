Global and China Solid State Battery Industry Report 2023: Mass-Production Expected in 2024 with Nissan, Samsung, and Montavista Energy Technologies at the Forefront

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global and China Solid State Battery Industry Report, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Solid state battery research: semi-solid state battery has come out, is all-solid state battery still far away?

The new energy vehicle market has witnessed a significant boom in recent years, with a sustained growth in the penetration of new energy vehicles.

China, in particular, has experienced impressive numbers, reporting a 42.8% increase in both production and sales of new energy vehicles from January to April 2023, with a market share of 27%. This surge in sales has led to a soaring demand for power batteries, and it is projected that global electric vehicle battery usage will reach approximately 749GWh in 2023.

As the need for power batteries intensifies, suppliers are ramping up the production of solid-state batteries with higher energy density, driven by favorable policies and market demand in the era where TWh installation of power batteries in vehicles is becoming a reality.

In China, the 'New Energy Vehicle Industry Development Plan (2021-2035)' issued by the General Office of the State Council on November 2, 2020 specifies that the R&D and industrialization of solid-state power battery technologies should be accelerated, and the R&D of solid-state batteries is raised to the national level for the first time.

China's power battery industrialization goal is that in 2025, the energy density of liquid battery cells will reach 350Wh/kg; in 2030, the energy density of solid-liquid hybrid battery cells will be 400Wh/kg; in 2035, the energy density of quasi/all-solid-state battery cells will reach 500Wh/kg.



All-solid-state batteries are expected to be mass-produced around 2024.



The mass production of all-solid-state batteries are expected to start around 2024. Major companies include Nissan, Samsung SDI, and Montavista Energy Technologies.



From the solid-state battery production line layout, it can be seen that foreign companies start earlier, for example:



Solid Power brought into operation a continuous process pilot production line in Louisville, Colorado in 2019; produced 320Wh/kg 20Ah lithium metal batteries in 2020; announced the addition of a second Denver-area production facility in Thornton, Colorado in 2021; on June 6, 2022, announced that it has completed the installation of its pilot production line designed to produce electric vehicle batteries, aiming to accelerate the production of automotive solid-state batteries.

In January 2023, BMW and Solid Power started the next-stage joint R&D of all-solid-state batteries. Solid Power licenses cell design and manufacturing processes to the BMW Group to help it build a pilot line in Munich. The first prototype vehicle will be launched before 2025, and the all-solid-state batteries will be produced in quantities in 2030.



In March 2022, Samsung SDI announced that it started the launch of the pilot line (S-line) for manufacturing solid-state batteries at SDI R&D Center located in Yeongtong-gu, Suwon-si, Gyeonggi-do. The facility will start trial production in 2023 and achieve large-scale production in 2027.



Among foreign OEMs, in 2024 Nissan will start a pilot plant in Yokohama, Japan and set up an all-solid-state battery production line; it will produce all-solid-state batteries in 2025 and see them installed into vehicles in 2028. Toyota will produce all-solid-state batteries on small scale and first use them in HEV models before 2025; it will achieve continuous and stable production of all-solid-state batteries before 2030.



Most Chinese companies take a production route gradually from semi-solid to all-solid state batteries. The companies that quickly realize the production of all-solid-state batteries are led by GTC-Power, Beijing WeLion New Energy Technology, QingTao (KunShan) Energy Development, ProLogium Technology, Gotion Hi-Tech and EVE Energy.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of Solid State Battery Industry

1.1 What is Solid State Battery

1.2 Advantages/Disadvantages of Solid State Battery

1.3 Comparison between Solid State Battery Development Routes

1.4 What Is Solid State Electrolyte

1.5 Solid State Electrolyte: Three Routes

1.6 Performance Comparison between Cathode and Anode Materials

1.7 Cost Composition of Semi-solid State Battery

1.8 Verification of Safety Performance of Semi-solid State Battery on Vehicle

1.9 Automakers' Planning for Solid State Battery Verification on Vehicle

1.10 Solid State Battery Industry Chain



2 Status Quo of Solid State Battery Industry

2.1 Solid State Battery Policies - Overseas

2.2 Solid State Battery Policies - China

2.3 Status Quo

2.3.1 Progress of Some European and American Solid State Battery Companies

2.3.2 Progress of Some Japanese and Korean Solid State Battery Companies

2.3.3 Progress of Some Chinese Solid State Battery Companies

2.3.4 R&D and Planning of Some Semi-solid/Solid State Battery Companies

2.3.5 Statistics on Production Capacity of Some Solid State Battery Companies

2.4 Background Factors for the Growth of Solid State Batteries

2.4.1 Investment and Financing of Some Companies in Solid State Battery Industry

2.4.2 TOP10 Global Companies by Solid State Battery Patents

2.4.3 Increasing Delivery of New Energy Vehicles

2.4.4 Growth in Global Automotive Power Battery Installations, 2023Q1

2.4.5 China's Automotive Power Battery Production and Installations, Jan.-Apr. 2023

2.4.6 Cursing Range Anxieties - Comparison of New Energy Vehicle Winter Test Cursing Range Data

2.4.7 Cursing Range Anxieties - Cursing Range Test of Some BEV Models

2.5 Sore Points in Commercialization of Solid State Batteries



3 Chinese Solid State Battery Manufacturers: Comparison: List of Energy Density of Chinese (Semi-) Solid State Battery Manufacturers

3.1 WeLion New Energy

3.2 Talent New Energy

3.3 ProLogium Technology

3.4 QingTao Energy

3.5 Ganfeng Lithium

3.6 Gotion Hi-Tech

3.7 GTC-Power

3.8 Enpower Greentech

3.9 Tianjin EV Energies

3.10 EVE Energy

3.11 Farasis Energy

3.12 SVOLT Energy Technology

3.13 Tianneng Battery Group

3.14 Sunwoda EVB

3.15 CALB

3.16 CATL

3.17 Montavista Energy



4 Foreign Solid State Battery Manufacturers

4.1 Solid Power

4.2 QuantumScape

4.3 Factorial Energy

4.4 SES

4.5 Samsung SDI

4.6 LG Energy Solution

4.7 SKI



5 Solid State Battery Layout of Automakers: Comparison: Solid State Battery Installation Timeline of New Energy Vehicle Companies

5.1 All-solid-state Battery of Hongqi

5.2 Solid State Battery of SAIC

5.3 Solid State Battery of Dongfeng

5.4 Solid State Battery of BYD

5.5 Semi-solid State Battery of Voyah

5.6 Semi-solid State Battery of NIO

5.7 Semi-solid State Battery of Changan Deepal

5.8 Solid State Battery of Xiaomi

5.9 All-solid-state Battery of Toyota

5.10 All-solid-state Battery of Nissan

5.11 All-solid-state Battery of Honda

5.12 Solid State Battery of GM

5.13 Solid State Battery of Ford

5.14 Solid State Battery of Mercedes-Benz

5.15 All-solid-state Battery of BMW



6 Solid State Battery Materials Manufacturers

6.1 Cathode Materials: Na&Li Technology

6.2 Cathode Materials: Beijing Easpring Material Technology

6.3 Cathode Materials: Ningbo Ronbay New Energy Technology

6.4 Electrolyte: Yunnan Energy New Material

6.5 Electrolyte: LionGo New Energy

6.6 Electrolyte: Shanghai Emperor of Cleaning Hi-Tech

6.7 Electrolyte: Liaoning Oxiranchem

6.8 Electrolyte: Jiangsu Ruitai New Energy Materials

6.9 Anode Materials: Tianmulake Excellent Anode Materials

6.10 Anode Materials: BTR New Material Group

6.11 Anode Materials: Shenzhen XFH Technology

6.12 Anode Materials: Lanxi Zhide Advanced Materials

6.13 Anode Materials: Tianqi Lithium

6.13.1 Progress in Solid State Battery Materials

6.14 Solid State Battery Materials: Jinlongyu Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1rdhyj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.