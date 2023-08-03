China In-Vehicle Payment Market Research Report 2023: Multimodal Interaction in Your Car - The Next Wave of Secure In-Vehicle Payments

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China In-Vehicle Payment Market Research Report, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This comprehensive analysis delves into the current state of China's in-vehicle payment market, examining its industry chain components, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and payment platform layouts, consumer surveys, and development trends.

With the increasing demand for in-vehicle payment solutions, this report explores the rising popularity of this technology that allows for payment through in-vehicle communication and the In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) system. In-vehicle payment offers car owners the convenience of paying for various services, such as parking, refueling, food ordering, and shopping, all without leaving their vehicles, resulting in a more seamless and enhanced user experience.

Despite its current relatively low adoption rate, the survey reveals a high willingness among consumers to explore and use in-car payment functionality. Uncover the emerging scenarios where users are already employing in-car payment for parking, highway pass, refueling/charging, and more, and anticipate the promising future of this innovative payment solution in China.

The in-vehicle payment industry chain is taking shape.



In terms of supply chain, in-vehicle payment involves two major segments: in-vehicle payment device and in-vehicle payment platform.



In-vehicle payment devices are led by communication devices (SIM card, communication module and T-Box), interaction devices (touch/voice/ face/gesture/fingerprint interaction), and authentication devices (security chip); in-vehicle payment platforms are primarily cloud platform, payment platform, IVI system, ecosystem service platform, ecosystem service provider, and OEM.



As companies in each industry chain segment worked to make layout in recent years, the in-vehicle payment market has kept growing, with the following two major features.



In-vehicle payment is available to more scenarios.



Foreign automakers including BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Honda and Hyundai, and Chinese automakers such as Great Wall Motor, Xpeng Motors, Geely, Chery and AITO have launched their in-car payment function. They have widely deployed this function in parking, refueling/charging and food ordering scenarios, and are also applying it on a small scale in car wash/maintenance/repair services, feature subscription, ticket booking and other scenarios.



For example, in October 2022, BMW added the BMW ConnectedDrive Store to its IVI system via OTA updates. It enables in-car payment for subscriptions, and 13 features such as front seat heating, steering wheel heating and Carplay through the IVI system.



Multimodal interaction is being added to in-vehicle payment.



At present, the most common in-car payment is scan to pay and password-free payment. As in-car multimodal interaction technology improves, face recognition, fingerprint recognition and voice recognition are becoming the new in-car payment interaction and authentication methods.



For example, Mercedes-Benz has added fingerprint recognition and authentication to its latest in-car payment system PAY+; Chery EXEED TX/TXL supports face verification payment, a function allowing users to pay for parking fees or shopping through face recognition. The addition of multimodal interaction makes in-vehicle payment more secure and convenient.



The ecosystem is a key factor affecting in-car payment.



In the mobile payment system, millions of iOS and Android developers have developed various applications and built very rich application ecosystems, meeting living, work and entertainment needs of consumers and making smartphones an indispensable terminal in users' life.



In the in-car payment system, financial institutions like China UnionPay and VISA have developed a series of in-car payment systems; Alipay, Banma Zhixing and Huawei among others have built a variety of vehicle ecosystem platforms and launched a range of in-car services covering parking, refueling, travel, shopping and other scenarios.



Compared with mobile payment, the in-vehicle payment ecosystem is still weak at this stage, only meeting the payment needs in specific scenarios. With the development of intelligent cockpit and high-level autonomous driving, drivers will be freed from driving tasks in specific scenarios and pay more attention to other in-car needs. At this time, creating an in-car living space and building a closed-loop ecosystem with payment as the entrance will become a big demand.

