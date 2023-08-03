Germany Data Center Market Investment/Growth Report 2023-2028 Featuring Key Investors - Equinix, Digital Realty, Vantage, Penta Infra, maincubes, NDC-GARBE, CyrusOne, and Green Mountain

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Germany data center market is poised for significant growth as it is projected to witness investments of USD 7.58 billion by 2028, compared to USD 6.39 billion in 2022, showcasing a notable CAGR of 2.9%.

This comprehensive report delves into the Germany data center market share, providing an in-depth analysis of existing and upcoming facilities, along with investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It further explores market sizing and investment estimation for various segments, shedding light on the key players and major colocation operators that have made significant investments in the market.

Additionally, the report highlights Germany's government's continuous efforts to enhance the country's digital economy, including the launch of its Artificial Intelligence strategy with plans to invest approximately USD 5.07 billion by 2025.

Furthermore, the increasing deployment of 5G network services nationwide by prominent telecom operators such as Vodafone, Telefonica Deutschland, and Deutsche Telekom is driving the demand for edge facilities in the Germany data center market.

As part of the country's commitment to carbon neutrality, Germany has established free trade zones, attracting data center operators to invest in these regions. Notably, colocation providers are also making strides towards carbon neutrality, with Global Switch planning to adopt 100% renewable energy in all its facilities by 2030.

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Germany colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Germany by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across states in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Germany data center market landscape, an in-depth market analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Germany

Facilities Covered (Existing): 140

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 17

Coverage: 25+ Cities

Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Germany

Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing

The Germany market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the market.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the market.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 126 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $6.39 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $7.58 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.8% Regions Covered Germany

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

IT Infrastructure Providers

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NetApp

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AECOM

Arup

Collen Construction

DPR Construction

ICT Facilities

KLEINUNDARCHITEKTEN

Lupp Group

Max Bogl

Mercury Engineering

M+W Group (Exyte)

Royal HaskoningDHV

STS Group

SPIE

Winthrop Engineering

Zech Group

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

KOHLER-SDMO

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Piller Power Systems

Riello UPS

Rittal

Rolls Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Socomec

STULZ

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

China Mobile International

Colt Data Centre Services

CyrusOne

Datacenter One

Digital Realty

Equinix

Global Switch

Hetzner Online

Iron Mountain

ITENOS

Lumen Technologies

Maincubes

noris network

NDC-GARBE Data Centers

NTT Global Data Centers

Penta Infra

Telehouse

Vantage Data Centers

New Entrants

NewTelco

Damac Data Centres

Data Castle

Yondr

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)

Frankfurt

Munich

Berlin

Hamburg

Nuremberg

Dusseldorf

Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

REPORT COVERAGE:

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

