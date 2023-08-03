Dublin, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Autonomous Driving Domain Controller Research Report, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Autonomous driving domain controller research: explore computing power distribution and evolution strategies for driving-parking integrated domain controllers.



In China, at this stage the industry is concentrating efforts on mass production and application of L2++ or L2+++ autonomous driving that is infinitely close to L3.

In this process, various new solutions mushroom, including new technologies (BEV perception, data closed loop, etc.), new functions (urban NOA, highway NOA, home zone parking pilot (HPP), valet parking, etc.), new architectures (domain centralized EEA, cross-domain fusion EEA, etc.), new sensors (4D imaging radar, LiDAR, etc.), new chips (high-compute chip integrated BEV framework, etc.), new communication protocols, and new development concept (SOTIF).



By 2026, the sales of passenger cars equipped with OEM L2++ (supporting highway NOA and driving-parking integration) are expected to reach 6.236 million units; the sales of passenger cars with OEM L2+++ (supporting urban NOA + AVP) are expected to reach 1.833 million units.



The autonomous driving development path is becoming clear, and the industry heads in the direction of "cost reduction" and "efficiency improvement".



The development path of autonomous driving system tends to be clear, and "cost reduction" and "efficiency improvement" have been a megatrend for the industry. By Black Sesame's estimate, the BOM cost of domain controllers can be controlled within RMB3,000 in the case of 10V (camera) NOA function, supporting 50-100T physical computing power; in addition, by 2024, the cost of a complete 100TOPS NOA solution (domain controller and chip + HD map and positioning module + system integration and development + test and verification, based on BEV algorithms and without LiDAR) is expected to drop significantly to less than RMB7,000 from the current RMB15,000.

Typical driving-parking integrated domain controllers that often adopt 5R5V, 5V6R and 5R11V help to enable highway NOA functions such as HWA (highway assist), TJA (traffic jam assist) and AES (automatic emergency steering), as well as parking functions like APA (automated parking assist), HPA (home-zone parking assist) and RPA (remote parking assist). With 1-3 additional LiDARs, they can realize urban NOA.

Neusoft Reach X-Box 4.0: with Horizon Robotics J5 and SemiDrive X9 high-compute chips and a 5R11V sensor solution, it supports access to 11 HD cameras, 4D radars, ultrasonic radars and 8MP cameras, and meets ISO 26262 functional safety and ISO 21434 cyber security standards, so as to enable highway NOA.

To cut down cost and improve efficiency, in addition to common solutions, other solutions such as 6V, 7V and 9V have also come out. Players reduce the use of radars, enhance vision-only algorithms and introduce BEV perception algorithm framework. Some Tier 1 suppliers even propose introduction of BEV perception algorithm framework into platforms with computing power of over a dozen TOPS, so as to further lower the threshold to enable urban NOA.

QCRAFT 6V1R Highway NOA Solution: compared with 5V5R solutions, the Horizon Robotics J5-based solution has a higher cost of domain controllers but saves the cost of 4 radars. On the whole there is not a big difference in their cost. QCRAFT's 6V1R solution highlights visual perception algorithm, and also brings the fisheye camera in the perception results during driving. Based on this hardware, the 6V1R solution allows for deployment of the BEV framework, and provides better experience and a longer service life than 5V5R solutions.

DJI Vision-only Driving-parking Integrated Solution: with computing power of 32TOPS, it is supposed to use a TI TDA4VH SoC. The perception solutions include a pair of DJI vehicle-specific front-view IMU stereo cameras, a rear-view mono camera, and four surround view fisheye cameras. Based on the powerful online real-time visual perception, decision and planning capabilities, this driving-parking integrated solution can enable all functions except urban NOA without relying on HD maps (the 7V configuration coupled with HD maps to realize urban NOA).

Emerging carmakers already stay one step ahead, and conventional OEMs are also accelerating architecture upgrade and high-level NOA implementation.

