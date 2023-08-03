Chinese Passenger Car OEMs' Overseas Layout Research Report 2023: NIO, Xpeng and Neta Auto Adopt New Business Models Overseas

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chinese Passenger Car OEMs' Overseas Layout Research Report, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



OEMs' overseas layout research: automobile exports are expected to hit 7.18 million units in 2025.



China's automobile export market bucked the trend.



During 2021-2022, the global economy suffered an overall slump amid the severe outbreak inside and outside China, tense international geopolitical situation, a big rise in prices of bulk commodities, and imbalance between supply and demand. In this context, China's automobile exports bucked the trend, and hit 3.111 million units in 2022, a year-on-year upsurge of 54.4%, of which 679,000 new energy vehicles were exported, soaring by 120%, a growth far higher than in the domestic market.



China's passenger car exports will still gain momentum in the next three years, and are expected to reach 7.18 million units in 2025.

NIO, Xpeng and Neta Auto adopt new business models overseas.



At present, Chinese automakers sell vehicles overseas still through conventional channels such as general agency and distribution. In some key overseas markets, NIO, Xpeng, and Neta Auto among others have begun to test the direct sale model. Under this model, automakers directly control service quality, provide ultimate user experience, and gain user data in time to create a fan user ecosystem. In addition, bypassing dealers helps automakers lower purchase costs, make more sales profits, and accumulate experience for long-term branding and getting a solid foothold.



NIO adopts the "direct sale + battery swap + subscription" model in overseas markets. In Norway, it builds direct-sale stores, allowing consumers to book cars online and experience offline; it also establishes a complete service system, and introduces the Baas program (a "rechargeable, swappable and upgradeable" battery service model that features "car and battery separation, battery rental" and acts as a solution to the problems faced by electric vehicles, such as battery attenuation, rapid battery technology update, and low residual value indicator of used cars), realizing that services come before sale. In Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Sweden, it at first adopted the "rent only, not sell" subscription strategy (the car subscription period ranges from 1 month to 60 months), and then added the sales option.



In overseas markets, Xpeng mainly adopts the "direct sale + authorization" model to open markets as soon as possible. Xpeng deploys direct-sale stores to better display its brand image to the markets and consumers. It also cooperates with distributors to increase shipments, having formed strategic partnerships with leading distributors in Europe, including EmilFrey NV Group in the Netherlands and Bilia Group in Sweden.



Neta Auto still adopts its domestic "direct sale + distribution" sales model in overseas markets, having built cooperation with Thailand's PTT on energy replenishment. In September 2022, Neta Auto's first 3.0 Image Direct Sale Experience Space in Thailand started operation. Users can experience the intelligent electric car lifestyle in this exhibition hall and participate in interaction activities.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Status Quo of Chinese Automobiles Going Overseas

1.1 History of Chinese Automobiles Going Overseas

1.1.1 Development History of Chinese Automobiles Going Overseas

1.1.2 Development History of Chinese New Energy Vehicles Going Overseas

1.2 Environment for Overseas Layout of Chinese Automakers

1.2.1 Macro Environment

1.2.2 Policy Environment

1.2.3 Tax Environment

1.3 Overseas Sales of Chinese Automobiles

1.3.1 China's Automobile Exports

1.3.2 China's Passenger Car Exports

1.3.3 China's New Energy Vehicle Exports

1.4 Overseas Sales of Chinese Automakers

1.4.1 Top Chinese Automakers by Vehicle Exports

1.4.2 Top Chinese Vehicle Models by Exports

1.5 Summary on Overseas Production Capacity Layout of OEMs

1.6 Overseas Layout Models of Chinese Automakers

1.6.1 Overseas Layout Models of Chinese Automakers

1.6.2 Summary on Overseas Layout Strategies of Chinese Automakers

1.6.3 Summary on Overseas Layout Models of Emerging Carmakers

1.7 Main Overseas Markets Laid out by Chinese Automakers

1.7.1 China's Automobile Exports by Continent

1.7.2 Main Destinations of China's Automobile Exports

1.7.3 China's Automobile Exports to Each Continent/Market Share of Each Continent

1.7.4 China's Automobile Exports to Major Countries by Continent

1.7.5 China's New Energy Vehicle Exports to Major Countries by Continent



2 Main Overseas Markets

2.1 Automobile Incentive Policies and Certification in Various Countries

2.2 TOP 5 Overseas Markets by China's Automobile Exports

2.2.1 Mexico

2.2.2 Saudi Arabia

2.2.3 Chile

2.2.4 Belgium

2.2.5 Russia

2.3 European Market

2.3.1 Germany

2.3.2 Norway

2.4 North America Market

2.4.1 United States

2.4.2 Canada

2.5 Asian Market

2.5.1 Japan

2.5.2 South Korea

2.5.3 Thailand



3 Overseas Business Layout of Chinese OEMs

3.1 SAIC

3.2 Chery

3.3 Changan

3.4 Dongfeng

3.5 Geely

3.6 Great Wall Motor

3.7 BYD

3.8 NIO

3.9 Neta Auto

3.10 Xpeng



4 Summary on Overseas Layout of Chinese Automakers and Development Trends

4.1 Development Trends of Overseas Layout of Chinese Automakers

4.2 Opportunities for Chinese OEMs to Go Overseas

4.2.1 New Global Opportunities for Chinese Automakers to Go Overseas in A New Window Period

4.2.2 Automakers Improve Brand Positioning and Carry out Global Strategy

4.3 Brief Analysis of the Risks for Automakers in Overseas Layout

4.3.1 Major Risks Faced by Chinese Automakers

4.3.2 Data Security and Compliance Risks

4.3.3 Automakers of Differing Countries Establish A Good Stable Market Position

4.4 Suggestions for Chinese Automakers in Overseas Layout

4.4.1 Risk Response Considerations for Automakers in Overseas Layout

4.4.2 Correctly Judge Overseas Market Demand





