System Integration Market to Reach USD 1,309.34 Billion by 2032; Growing Demand for Automation Technologies Will Favour Growth: The Brainy Insights

Newark, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global system integration market is expected to grow from USD 381.31 Billion in 2022 to USD 1,309.34 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 13.13% during the forecast period 2023-2032.



The surge in the adoption of cloud computing, growing demand for automation technologies, demand for energy-efficient production processes and increasing security and safety concerns, among others, are eventually driving the system integration market. The market is growing significantly as many government agencies, organizations and other industry specialists recognized the benefits of system integration services for enhancing the IT infrastructure. System integration helps in smoother IT operations with automation and digital transformation. Industrial organizations are investing in the upgradation of their manufacturing plants and R&D centers. There is a surge in investments in software solutions, helping accelerate product and process innovation and elevating the customer experience. It connects the system for driving automation and end-to-end design.



Competitive Strategy



To enhance their market position in the global system integration market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



• In March 2022: Accenture is planning to acquire the digital engineering and operational technology capabilities of Trancom ITS, a logistics technology service provider. This Accenture will make Accenture’s Industry X service provide hyper-automation solutions, which is in demand by manufacturing and logistics organization to become more efficient and sustainable in core operations. It will help the organization in gaining more market share in the market.



Market Growth & Trends



Most organizations are largely focusing on information systems to support their business operation. It includes decision support systems, management Information systems, transaction processing systems, etc. Leading organizations use ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) systems and CRM (Customer Relationship Management) systems, which help their staff have reliable data. Organizations largely focus on digital transformation in this age of Artificial Intelligence and Big Data. IT leaders worldwide are focusing on different ways to optimize business operations. Digital technologies have become a big part of the solution. System and application integration solutions help in connecting IT systems and subsystems. It could be several on-premise, cloud-based, or a mix of both. System integration helps streamline and optimize business processes. System integration's key advantage is that it substantially boosts the organization's productivity. Also, there is a high cost of maintaining different systems, and each program needs certain maintenance. The coordination of maintenance and upgradation is time-consuming and costly. The system integration helps reduce the maintenance cost tremendously and avoids necessary downtime. System integration helps improve customer satisfaction by decreasing the time one spends offering products and services. Based on one of the studies of 2021, the use of cloud computing is growing significantly among industries, with around 90% of organizations using cloud computing. Even during the pandemic, the adoption of cloud computing did not slow down.



Report Coverage and Details:



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $381.31billion Market Size in 2032 $1,309.34 billion CAGR 13.13% No. of Pages in Report 236 Segments Covered Service and End User Drivers The surge in the adoption of cloud computing Opportunities The growing investment by leading organizations in advanced technologies Restraints High Investment cost

Key Findings



• In 2022, the infrastructure integration segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 38.18% and market revenue of USD 145.58 Billion.



The service segment is divided into infrastructure integration, application integration, data integration and others. In 2022, the infrastructure integration segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 38.18% and market revenue of USD 145.58 Billion. This factor is due to the growing need for an integrated, secure, agile IT infrastructure. Several organizations seek effective infrastructure integration solutions with the growing BFSI sector.



• In 2022, the BFSI segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 20.45% and market revenue of USD 77.98 Billion.



The end-user segment is divided into IT & telecom, defence & security, BFSI, oil & gas, healthcare, transportation, retail and others. In 2022, the BFSI segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 20.45% and market revenue of USD 77.98 Billion. The BFSI sector is focusing on offering innovative solutions and improving customer engagement. Hence they are gradually adopting digital transformation, which helps offer new and better products and services by controlling and decreasing operational costs.



Regional Segment Analysis of the System Integration Market:



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The North America region occurred as the largest market for the global System Integration industry, with a market share of 36.67% and a market value of around USD 139.83 Billion in 2022. It is attributed to the presence of all leading players in the region, which offer advanced solutions and invest heavily in its development. Based on one of the studies in 2023, in the US, around 60% of consumers are interested in using digital banks. It is found that millennials are more interested in digital banking, with around 79 per cent, and the baby boomers are not much interested. Around 27% of Americans are using online-only banks.



Key players operating in the global System Integration market are:



• Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

• Tata Consultancy Services Limited

• Accenture

• Tech Mahindra Limited

• Fortinet, Inc.

• Capgemini

• Cognizant

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Infosys Limited



This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global system integration market based on below mentioned segments:



Global System Integration Market by Service:



• Infrastructure Integration

• Application Integration

• Data Integration

• Others



Global System Integration Market by End-user:



• IT & Telecom

• Defence & Security

• BFSI

• Oil & Gas

• Healthcare

• Transportation

• Retail

• Others



About the report:



The global System Integration market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

