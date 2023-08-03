Medical Display Market is Expected to Reach $2.9 Billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the near future, the medical display industry is poised for remarkable advancements that will revolutionize patient care and diagnostic capabilities. With rapid technological progress and the integration of cutting-edge innovations, medical displays will become more sophisticated, delivering unprecedented levels of precision and clarity in visualizing complex medical data. High-resolution, 3D imaging capabilities will enable healthcare professionals to accurately detect and diagnose diseases at earlier stages, leading to improved treatment outcomes and reduced healthcare costs. Additionally, advancements in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies will facilitate immersive medical training and enhance surgical procedures, ensuring safer and more efficient practices. Moreover, the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms into medical displays will provide real-time data analysis, offering invaluable support for decision-making and personalized patient care. As the medical display industry continues to grow and innovate, its transformative impact on healthcare will undoubtedly pave the way for a brighter and healthier future.

Medical Display market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $2.3 Billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $2.9 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. There are several factors which drive the medical display market like rising technological advancements, increasing demand for diagnostic imaging, rising awareness and adoption of minimally invasive procedures and surge in telemedicine and remote diagnostics.

Medical Display Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $2.3 Billion Estimated Value by 2028 $2.9 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% Market Size Available for 2020–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Technology, By Panel size, By Resolution, By color, By Applications, and By Region Geographies Covered North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM

Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Increasing investments from government bodies and private players in healthcare sectors in emerging economies Key Market Drivers Growing adoption of hybrid operating rooms

Medical Display market major players covered in the report, such as:

Barco NV (Belgium)

Eizo (Japan)

Sony Electronics Inc. (Japan)

Lg Electronics (South Korea)

Novanta (US)

FSN Medical Technologies (South Korea)

Advantech (Taiwan)

Quest International (US)

Steris (UK)

Jusha Medical (China)

Siemens Healthineers Ag (Germany)

Double Black Imaging (US)

HP Development Co. Ltd (US)

Stryker (US)

Coje Display (South Korea)

and Among Others

The research report categorizes medical display market into the following segments and sub-segments:

By Technology

LED-backlit LCD

CCFL-backlit LCD

OLED

By Panel Size

Under 22.9 inch panels

23.9-26.9 inch panels

27-41.9 inch panels

Above 42 inch panels

By Resolution

Up to 2 mp resolution displays

2.1-4 mp resolution displays

4.1-8 mp resolution displays

Above 8 mp resolution displays 4k resolutions 8k resolutions



By Display Color

Color displays

Monochrome displays

By Application

Diagnostic applications

General radiology

Mammography

Digital pathology

Multi-modality applications

Surgical/interventional applications

Dentistry

Other applications

By Country

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM

Middle East and Africa

The key stakeholders in the Medical Display market include:

Raw material providers

Medical display panel manufacturers

Medical display-related service providers

Medical display-related associations, organizations, forums, and alliances

Government bodies, such as regulating authorities and policy makers.

Venture capitalists and start-ups

Semiconductor component suppliers

Medical display panel and devices distributors and sales firms

Medical display devices end users

Research institutes, organizations, and consulting companies

Healthcare service providers

Medical display software and service providers

Business research and consulting firms

Recent Developments:

In April 2023, LG electronics launched 32HQ713D-B, which has latest high-resolution 8MP diagnostic medical monitor. It combines 1000 nits of brightness with LG’s proprietary IPS Black panel to deliver an enhanced 2,000:1 contrast ratio with deep blacks, while greatly simplifying color calibration through an automatic integrated sensor and software.

In February 2023, Eizo launched a 21.3-inch 2-megapixel (1200 x 1600 pixels) color monitor for displaying patient charts and reviewing diagnostic imaging in hospital and clinic environments.

In November 2022, Barco launched two displays. Io Gray 5.8 MP for the breast imaging and MDSC-8532 and MDSC-8527 4K UHD for surgical display.

In July 2022, Eizo launched launched four new monitors ranging from 32 to 55 inches with 4K UHD resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels) for use in endoscopy, microsurgery, and other high-precision procedures in the operating room (OR).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) of Medical Display Market:

Which are the top industry players in the Medical Display Market?

Ans. Barco NV (Belgium), Eizo (Japan), Sony Electronics Inc. (Japan), and Lg Electronics (South Korea)

What are the top trends in the Medical Display Market?

Ans. Trends in Medical Display Market:

Industry consolidation in the field of medical devices

Rising demand for higher resolution medical displays for diagnostic and interventional applications

Which region is dominating in the Medical Display Market?

Ans. The Medical Display Market is divided into five regions based on geography such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2022, North America held the largest market share for medical display market globally. North America has a significant portion of the market because of its rising demand for medical display devices, presence of good healthcare infrastructure, and rising R&D investment on medical displays. Well established and prominent companies in this region include Novanta (US), Quest International (US), Steris (UK), Double Black Imaging (US), HP Development Co. Ltd (US) and Stryker (US)

Which is the leading technology type in the Medical Display Market?

Ans. The market for Medical Display Market is divided into LED-Backlit LCD Displays, CCFL-Backlit LCD Displays OLED Displays based on technology. The market for technology in medical display market globally was dominated by LED-Backlit LCD Displays. The significant market share of this sector is largely due to the rising demand for reducing overall energy consumption and carbon footprint and R&D investments in medical display globally.

Which is the leading application of the Medical Display Market?

Ans. The Medical Display Market is divided into Diagnostic, Surgical/ Interventional, Dentistry and others based on applications. The market for application in medical display market was dominated in 2022 by diagnostic. Rising prevalence of diseases like h such as cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, increasing aging population are all factors that contribute to the big proportion of this market.

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, segment, and forecast the global medical display market on the basis of technology, panel size, resolution, display color, application, and region.

To forecast the size of the medical display market with respect to five main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the medical display market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To analyze micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive leadership mapping for market leaders.

To profile key players in the medical display market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies2 and market shares.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as acquisitions; product launches; collaborations, partnerships, & agreements; and expansions in the market

