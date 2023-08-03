Tubeless Tires Market Projected to Reach US$ 153.6 Bn by 2031: Growing Demand Driven by Safety Regulations and Vehicle Performance Emphasis: TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global tubeless tire market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 153.6 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for powder coatings is expected to close at US$ 108.4 billion.



Rising disposable incomes and urbanization have led to an increase in vehicle ownership, boosting the demand for tubeless tires in passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and two-wheelers.

The rapid growth of the automotive industry, especially in emerging economies, has led to increased demand for tubeless tires as original equipment for new vehicles and as replacements for older vehicles. Improved traction, stability, and handling, particularly in high-performance vehicles and off-road applications, are boosting market progress.

The growing adoption of tubeless tires in passenger cars and the development towards producing cheaper and sustainable green tires to reduce carbon emissions will catapult the growth of the global tubeless tire market.

Market Snapshot:

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the tubeless tires market was valued at US$ 103.8 billion

By vehicle type, passenger vehicles segment to enjoy high demand, accumulating a high revenue share during the forecast period

Based on the end-use industry, the automotive segment accounts for the highest market share

By tire type, the radial tubeless tire segment is expected to generate high revenue during the forecast period.

Tubeless Tires Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

Increasing advancements in tire manufacturing technology have made tubeless tires more cost-effective and easier to produce, leading to higher availability and affordability for consumers.

Tubeless tires contribute to reduced fuel consumption, leading to lower greenhouse gas emissions and a positive impact on the environment. Favorable regulations mandating the use of tubeless tires in vehicles due to their safety and environmental benefits, further drive market growth.

Tubeless tires generally have lower rolling resistance compared to tubed tires, leading to improved fuel efficiency for vehicles. The reduced friction results in less energy consumption, contributing to cost savings and environmental benefits.



Tubeless Tire Market – Regional Landscape

North America is the key region for the tubeless tires market. The presence of a well-developed automotive industry and a high adoption rate of tubeless tires across various vehicle types, including passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and motorcycles. The United States and Canada are the major markets for tubeless tires in the region.

The Asia-Pacific region is a significant market for tubeless tires, rapidly growing automotive industry, increasing vehicle sales, and infrastructure development have boosted the demand for tubeless tires. The increasing vehicle production, and rising consumer awareness about the benefits of tubeless tires, in the region, drive the market demand. The rapid economic growth and increased disposable income in countries like China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Thailand drive the market demand.

Competitive Landscape

The tubeless tire is highly consolidated with the presence of a few market players. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global tubeless tire market report:

Apollo Tyres Ltd.

Michelin

Trelleborg AB

Bridgestone Corp.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Madras Rubber Factory

Yokohama Rubber CO. Ltd.

CEAT Tyres Ltd.

Continental AG

Toyo Tire & Rubber Company

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

KUMHO Tire Co., Inc.

Hankook Tire & Technology Co. Ltd.

Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd.

Key Developments in Global Tubeless Tires Market

Goodyear has been leveraging innovative tire manufacturing processes to improve tubeless tire performance. The company has introduced tubeless tires with enhanced sidewall stiffness and bead designs to enhance cornering stability and steering response.

has been leveraging innovative tire manufacturing processes to improve tubeless tire performance. The company has introduced tubeless tires with enhanced sidewall stiffness and bead designs to enhance cornering stability and steering response. Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd . has been expanding its tubeless tire product portfolio to cater to various vehicle segments. The company has introduced all-season and winter tubeless tires with advanced tread designs to provide optimal performance in different driving conditions.

has been expanding its tubeless tire product portfolio to cater to various vehicle segments. The company has introduced all-season and winter tubeless tires with advanced tread designs to provide optimal performance in different driving conditions. In March 2023 - Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. announce the launching FALKEN ZIEX” as a new line of replacement tires for electric vehicles (EV) in Europe.

- announce the launching FALKEN ZIEX” as a new line of replacement tires for electric vehicles (EV) in Europe. In July 2023 - The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd. announce the introduction of the ADVAN Sport EV, a new ultra-high performance summer tire for electric vehicles (EVs), to overseas markets including Europe from this autumn.

Tubeless Tire Market – Key Segments

Tire Type

Radial Tubeless Tires

Bias Tubeless Tires

Rim Size

Below 15 Inches

15-17 Inches

18-20 Inches

Above 20 Inches

Vehicle Type

Two / Three Wheelers

Passenger Vehicles

Hatchbacks

Sedans

SUVs

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Duty Trucks

Buses and Coaches

Off-road Vehicles



End-use Industry

Automotive

Construction

Agriculture

Mining

Others



Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



