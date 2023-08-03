Middle East Data Center Market Insights Report 2023A $7.94 Billion Market by 2028 - Liquid-Based Cooling Solutions Meet High Temperature Challenges

The "Middle East Data Center Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle East data center market is experiencing robust growth, projected to reach an impressive value of $7.94 billion by 2028, from $4.86 billion in 2022, with a notable CAGR of 8.5%

This growth is fueled by several factors, making the Middle East one of the strongest growing locations in the global data center market. Strong connectivity, significant digitalization initiatives across major countries, and substantial investments in countries like UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Israel are propelling the region's data center market forward.

Additionally, emerging locations such as Oman, Qatar, and Turkey are expected to contribute to the market's growth due to increasing demand for data centers in the region. While some locations are still in the nascent stage of growth, the market is witnessing significant investments in electrical infrastructure to meet the rising demand for power infrastructure, addressing power outage challenges faced in several locations.

Moreover, the mechanical infrastructure segment is seeing increasing investments in liquid-based cooling solutions to combat high temperatures and air pollution in parts of the region. The general construction segment is witnessing a surge in investments for greenfield data center facilities, facilitated by the abundant availability of land for data center development across various countries.

The market's driving forces also include growing adoption of renewable energy, smart city developments, increasing focus on artificial intelligence adoption, and other promising opportunities.

WHAT'S INCLUDED

  • Market Dynamics: Market Opportunities & Trends, Market Growth Enablers, Market Restraints
  • Segments Covered: IT Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, Tier Standards, Geography
  • Geography: Middle East
  • Market Participants: IT Infrastructure Providers, Support Infrastructure Providers, Data Center Contractors & Subcontractors, Data Center Investors and New Entrants.

IT Infrastructure Providers

  • Arista Networks
  • Atos
  • Broadcom
  • Cisco Systems
  • Dell Technologies
  • Fujitsu
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise
  • Hitachi Vantara
  • Huawei Technologies
  • IBM
  • Inspur
  • Juniper Networks
  • Lenovo
  • NetApp
  • Oracle

Prominent Data Center Support Infrastructure

  • ABB
  • Airedale
  • Alfa Laval
  • Canovate
  • Caterpillar
  • Cummins
  • Delta Electronics
  • EAE Group
  • EATON
  • Envicool
  • HITEC Power Protection
  • Johnson Controls
  • Legrand
  • Rittal
  • Rolls-Royce
  • Schneider Electric
  • Siemens
  • STULZ
  • Vertiv

Prominent Data Center Construction Contractors

  • AECOM
  • AlDar Properties
  • Anel Group
  • Arup
  • Ashi & Bushnag
  • Atkins
  • Dar Group
  • DC Pro Engineering
  • Deerns
  • Edarat
  • EGEC
  • ENMAR Engineering
  • Harinsa Qatar (HQ)
  • HATCO
  • HHM Building Contracting
  • Hill International
  • ICS Nett
  • INT'LTEC
  • ISG
  • Laing O'Rourke
  • Linesight
  • M+W Group (Exyte)
  • Mace
  • Mercury Engineering
  • McLaren Construction Group
  • MIS
  • NDA Group
  • Prota Engineering
  • Qatar Site & Power
  • RED Engineering
  • RW Armstrong
  • Sudlows
  • Telal Engineering & Contracting
  • Turner & Townsend

Prominent Data Center Investors

  • Adgar Investments and Development
  • Amazon Web Services (AWS)
  • Batelco
  • Bynet Data Communications
  • Equinix
  • EdgeConneX
  • Future Digital Data Systems (FDDS)
  • Gulf Data Hub
  • Google
  • Khazna Data Centers
  • Moro Hub
  • MedOne
  • MEEZA
  • Mobily
  • Microsoft
  • Oman Data Park
  • Ooredoo
  • stc
  • Turkcell
  • Turk Telekom
  • Telehouse
  • Tencent Cloud

New Entrants

  • Compass Datacenters
  • Digital Realty
  • Infinity
  • EDGNEX
  • Global Technical Realty
  • Quantum Switch
  • ZeroPoint DC
  • Serverfarm

