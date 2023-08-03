Middle East Data Center Market Insights Report 2023A $7.94 Billion Market by 2028 - Liquid-Based Cooling Solutions Meet High Temperature Challenges

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East Data Center Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle East data center market is experiencing robust growth, projected to reach an impressive value of $7.94 billion by 2028, from $4.86 billion in 2022, with a notable CAGR of 8.5%

This growth is fueled by several factors, making the Middle East one of the strongest growing locations in the global data center market. Strong connectivity, significant digitalization initiatives across major countries, and substantial investments in countries like UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Israel are propelling the region's data center market forward.

Additionally, emerging locations such as Oman, Qatar, and Turkey are expected to contribute to the market's growth due to increasing demand for data centers in the region. While some locations are still in the nascent stage of growth, the market is witnessing significant investments in electrical infrastructure to meet the rising demand for power infrastructure, addressing power outage challenges faced in several locations.

Moreover, the mechanical infrastructure segment is seeing increasing investments in liquid-based cooling solutions to combat high temperatures and air pollution in parts of the region. The general construction segment is witnessing a surge in investments for greenfield data center facilities, facilitated by the abundant availability of land for data center development across various countries.

The market's driving forces also include growing adoption of renewable energy, smart city developments, increasing focus on artificial intelligence adoption, and other promising opportunities.

WHAT'S INCLUDED

Market Dynamics: Market Opportunities & Trends, Market Growth Enablers, Market Restraints

Segments Covered: IT Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, Tier Standards, Geography

Geography: Middle East

Market Participants: IT Infrastructure Providers, Support Infrastructure Providers, Data Center Contractors & Subcontractors, Data Center Investors and New Entrants.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 84 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.86 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $7.94 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Middle East

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hitachi Vantara

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NetApp

Oracle

Prominent Data Center Support Infrastructure

ABB

Airedale

Alfa Laval

Canovate

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

EAE Group

EATON

Envicool

HITEC Power Protection

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

Prominent Data Center Construction Contractors

AECOM

AlDar Properties

Anel Group

Arup

Ashi & Bushnag

Atkins

Dar Group

DC Pro Engineering

Deerns

Edarat

EGEC

ENMAR Engineering

Harinsa Qatar (HQ)

HATCO

HHM Building Contracting

Hill International

ICS Nett

INT'LTEC

ISG

Laing O'Rourke

Linesight

M+W Group (Exyte)

Mace

Mercury Engineering

McLaren Construction Group

MIS

NDA Group

Prota Engineering

Qatar Site & Power

RED Engineering

RW Armstrong

Sudlows

Telal Engineering & Contracting

Turner & Townsend

Prominent Data Center Investors

Adgar Investments and Development

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Batelco

Bynet Data Communications

Equinix

EdgeConneX

Future Digital Data Systems (FDDS)

Gulf Data Hub

Google

Khazna Data Centers

Moro Hub

MedOne

MEEZA

Mobily

Microsoft

Oman Data Park

Ooredoo

stc

Turkcell

Turk Telekom

Telehouse

Tencent Cloud

New Entrants

Compass Datacenters

Digital Realty

Infinity

EDGNEX

Global Technical Realty

Quantum Switch

ZeroPoint DC

Serverfarm

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Author



2. About Our Data Center Capabilities



3. What's Included



4. Segments Included



5. Research Methodology



6. Market at Glance



7. Premium Insights



8. Investment Opportunities



9. Investment: Market Size & Forecast



10. Area: Market Size & Forecast



11. Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast



12. Market Dynamics



13. Market Opportunities & Trends



14. Market Growth Enablers



15. Market Restraints



16. Site Selection Criteria



17. Infrastructure Segmentation



18. It Infrastructure



19. Electrical Infrastructure



20. Mechanical Infrastructure



21. Cooling Systems



22. Cooling Techniques



23. General Construction



24. Tier Standards Segmentation



25. Geography Segmentation



26. Middle East



27. Market Snapshot & Key Highlights



28. Data Center Market by Investment



29. Data Center Market by Infrastructure



30. Data Center Market by Area



31. Data Center Market by Power Capacity



32. Data Center Market by Support Infrastructure



33. Data Center Market by It Infrastructure

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uwjzda

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment