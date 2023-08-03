Global Consumer Drone Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: Technology Proliferation and Surge In Investments By Prominent Players Taking the Market to New Heights

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Consumer Drone Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by By Product (Multi-Rotor, Nano, Others), By Application (Prosumer, Toy/Hobbyist, Photogrammetry), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global consumer drone market size is projected to be valued at USD 11.56 billion by 2030, with an estimated CAGR of 13.3%

The market expansion is driven by various factors, including the increasing popularity of DIY developer drones in regions like North America and Europe, as well as the entry of startup companies in developing nations such as China.

Consumer drone sales are anticipated to surge as more individuals engage in customized drone fabrication through DIY development. This trend, coupled with the rising number of startup companies entering the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market, particularly in developing nations, is expected to fuel regional market growth.

The consumer drone market offers extensive applications in commercial and leisure sectors, contributing to its significant expansion. Companies are leveraging drone-acquired data to enhance service delivery and streamline business operations.

Advancements in in-flight controls, technology, portable video, and camera technology have propelled the demand for consumer drones, including tiltrotors, multi-copters, and helicopters. The integration of cutting-edge features such as geo-fencing and collision avoidance has further boosted the adoption of consumer drones, making them safer and more user-friendly.

Manufacturers have made significant strides in developing consumer drones with improved specifications, including extended range, higher speeds, smartphone-compatible navigation systems, and efficient control systems for enhanced safety and performance.

Consumer drone parts, such as motor drivers, angle and position sensors, chargers, and regulators, offer superior performance and power efficiency, influencing consumers' purchasing decisions. The growing popularity of drone racing, drone photography competitions, and other initiatives promoting drone flying as a recreational activity has also contributed to the market's expansion.

Furthermore, regulatory authorities permitting non-commercial drone operations in specific locations have created a favorable environment for the consumer drone market to flourish. As the demand for consumer drones continues to rise, industry players are focusing on innovation, product development, and strategic partnerships to capitalize on the market's potential and cater to the evolving needs of consumers.

Consumer Drone Market Report Highlights

Based on product, the multi-rotor segment accounted for the majority market share of over 69% in 2022. Multi-rotor drones are being utilized more frequently in photography and racing. The main aspects of the rising popularity of multi-rotor drones are their capacity to operate in challenging environments and the development and integration of several cutting-edge applications in these types of drones.

Based on application, the prosumer segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 14.6%, owing to their increased application in gaming enthusiasts to accept drones as their newfound source of entertainment

Asia Pacific accounted for over 31% of the overall industry share in 2022 and is expected to emerge as a predominant region over the forecast period. Increasing investment by Japan and China in producing multi-functional drones for various applications is expected to drive regional industry growth over the forecast period

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 300 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4120.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11560 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.3% Regions Covered Global

Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Market Driver Analysis

Application Of Drones In Photogrammetry

Technology Proliferation And Surge In Investments By Prominent Players

Rising Demand For Drones In Recreational Activities

Surge In Disposable Income

Market Restraint/Challenges Analysis

Maintenance And Repair Complexities

Privacy Concerns And The Threat Of Accidents

Porter's Analysis

Macroeconomic Analysis

Legal Implications In Consumer Drone Technology

Consumer Drone - Role In The Internet Of Things (Iot)

Industry Value Chain Analysis

Raw Material Outlook

Manufacturing & Technology Trends

Price Trend Analysis, 2018 - 2030

Competitive Landscape

3D Robotics, Inc. (Kitty Hawk)

SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.

Eachine

Guangdong Cheerson Hobby Technology Co., Ltd.

Guangdong Syma Model Aircraft Industrial Co., Ltd (Syma)

Guangzhou Walkera Technology Co., Ltd. (Walker)

Yuneec International Co., Ltd.

SkyTech Drone Sp. z o. o

Horizon Hobby, LLC

Parrot Drone SAS

Shantou Chenghai Weili Toys Industrial Co., Ltd. (WL Toys)

JIANJIAN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

Hubsan

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m1pyoh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment