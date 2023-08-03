United States Nutrunner Markets, 2023-2027 - Industry 4.0 Adoption and Efficient Fastening Tools Fueling Market Expansion

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Nutrunner Market By Type (Electric Nutrunner, Pneumatic Nutrunner, and Hydraulic Nutrunner), By Distribution Channel, By End-User Industry (Construction, Industrial, Automotive, and Others), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States nutrunner market is poised for steady growth in the forecast period from 2023 to 2027

The market is being driven by increased production and sales of passenger and commercial vehicles, along with the growing manufacturing sector. The introduction of efficient fastening tools and the adoption of industry 4.0 to boost productivity are also contributing to the market's expansion in the next five years.

The region's presence of major market players and the introduction of fuel-efficient and high-performance light-duty vehicles are expected to bolster the manufacturing and sales of automobiles.

Additionally, nutrunners play a crucial role in the manufacturing of ships and aircraft, and the increased demand from the logistics, transportation, and defense sectors is accelerating the production of these vehicles, leading to high demand for nutrunners in the country.

An increase In Production and Sales of Passenger Car Drives the Market Growth



The automotive industry is continuously expanding at a rapid rate to accommodate the growing demand for vehicles among consumers. The rise in disposable income and the shift in consumers' preference to travel via private vehicle instead of availing the services of public services is driving vehicle sales in the country.

Nutrunner is used during the assembly and final stage of the automobile manufacturing process and is considered crucial to tighten screws, nuts, and bolts, ensuring the proper functioning of automobile components. In 2020, the automotive industry sold over 14 million automobiles and new light trucks in the United States.

The growing competition among the market players and surge in the adoption of advanced technologies to manufacture high-performance automobiles is expected to accelerate the United States nutrunner market growth through the next five years.



Flourishing Manufacturing Industry Supports the High Market Demand



Improvement in the economic conditions is boosting the growth of end-user industries in the country. The increase in demand for automation technology in industries including automotive, machine, and mechanical manufacturing industry is paving the way for the United States nutrunner market growth.

Nutrunner is used in industries to deliver higher accuracy and save time and effort in the production process. The growing advancements in the manufacturing industry and the intense competition among the market players are bolstering the production targets, creating pressure on industries to manufacture quality products.

Manufacturing industries are actively using nutrunner to ensure accuracy while doing repetitive operations for a long time duration and exhibit low vibration during operation, making it suitable for bolting applications. The growing manufacturing industry and the need to manufacture quality products to ensure higher customer satisfaction is expected to boost the growth of the United States nutrunner market in the forecast period.

