New York, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Value Apparel Market Size, Share and Trend Analysis by Region and Category Performance, Top Brands and Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06482535/?utm_source=GNW

Asia Pacific’s young population and low inflation rates will drive its outperformance in the forecast period

Shein drives market growth while also taking spend away from more established players

Collaborations and investments in online help boost value brands’ credentials



Scope

- The global value apparel market grew by 3.8% in 2022 to reach $228.8bn, exceeding pre-pandemic levels by 15.2% and outperforming the other apparel price positions.

- North America’s value apparel spend was up 43.2% on pre-pandemic levels in 2022, as consumers continued to benefit from the government stimulus payments issued in 2021 and enhanced lockdown savings, with spend in the US driven by value leaders Target, Walmart and Forever 21.

- Shein is the biggest winner within the value apparel market, with its share rising by 7.8ppts between 2019 and 2022 to 8.9% to become the new market leader, aided by its exceptionally low prices and expansive product ranges.

- Several value players have launched partnerships with designers, celebrities or franchises, to help drive brand awareness and boost their credentials, including Primark’s collaboration with Greggs, and Shein’s collection with the Frida Khalo Corporation.



Reasons to Buy

- Gain a comprehensive view of the Value Apparel market and forecasts to 2027

- Explore new opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand following the impact of recent events on the value apparel market

- Investigate key trends in the Value Apparel market

- Understand who the main competitors are in the category and their profiles.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06482535/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________