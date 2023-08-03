New York, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Urea Cycle Disorders Treatment Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06482455/?utm_source=GNW



The global urea cycle disorders treatment market is anticipated to observe impressive growth during the forecast period 2023-2027.The major factors include the increasing prevalence of urea cycle disorder, and extensive research and development are driving the growth of the market globally.



Urea cycle disorders (UCDs) are a group of genetic defects that constitute the urea cycle in the periportal liver cells. The other factors supporting the market’s growth are rising investments in research and development activities by the government, increasing initiatives by key players, rising awareness among the masses, the presence of better healthcare services, and a growing number of innovative diagnostic approaches.

Rising Prevalence of urea cycle disorders among the Population

The growing prevalence of urea cycle disorders is likely to propel the growth of the market globally.According to reports published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the projected occurrence of urea cycle disorders is 1 in 8500 births.



Owing to the many cases which remain undiagnosed and the newborns with the disorders die without a complete diagnosis; the exact numbers remain unknown. It is assumed that up to 20% of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) cases may be ascribed to an undiagnosed inborn error of metabolism, such as a urea cycle disorder which is anticipated to impel the urea cycle disorders treatment market.

Increasing Initiatives and Awareness Among Patients

Over the past few years, governments of different nations and private organizations have been taking several steps to bolster the growth of the market.Rising initiatives such as heavy investments in research and development, increase in awareness programs, extensive research activities and clinical trials, and ease in approvals by the regulatory bodies are the supporting factors for the market.



For instance, in 2017, Mead Johnson Nutrition Company (MJN) declared its merger with Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB).Mead Johnson, now a division of RB, included its globally recognized brands, incorporating Enfa and Nutramigen, which are used in the dietary management of urea cycle disorder, to RB’s consumer health portfolio, thus bolstering its position globally.



Similarly, in 2017, Horizon Pharma plc launched UCD in Common, an initiative for individuals suffering from urea cycle disorder, to offer educational, supportive, and interactive resources to the patients residing with UCD, their families, and healthcare specialists.

Market Segmentation

The global urea cycle disorders treatment market is segmented into enzyme deficiency type, treatment type, route of administration, distribution channel, and company.Based on enzyme deficiency type, the market is divided into carbamyl phosphate synthetase (CPS1), N-acetyl glutamate synthetase (NAGS), ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC deficiency), argininosuccinic acid synthetase (AS), argininosuccinate lyase (AL or ASA lyase), and arginase (AG).



Based on treatment type, the market is divided into amino acid formulas, phenylbutyrate, sodium benzoate, and others.Based on the route of administration, the market is divided into oral and intravenous.



Based on distribution channels, the market is divided into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. In terms of country, the United States is expected to be a lucrative market in the forecast period due to the rising number of cases of urea cycle diseases in the country.

Market Players

Bausch Health Companies Inc., Recordati Rare Diseases, Eurocept Pharmaceuticals Holding (Lucane Pharma SA), Acer Therapeutics, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc., Orpharma Pty Ltd., Selecta Biosciences, Inc, and Abbott Laboratories, Inc. are some of the leading companies operating in the market.



In this report, global urea cycle disorders treatment market has been segmented into the following categories

• Urea Cycle Disorders Treatment Market, By Enzyme Deficiency Type:

o Carbamyl Phosphate Synthetase (CPS1)

o N-Acetylglutamate Synthetase (NAGS)

o Ornithine Transcarbamylase (OTC Deficiency)

o Argininosuccinic Acid Synthetase (AS)

o Argininosuccinate Lyase (AL or ASA Lyase)

o Arginase (AG)

• Urea Cycle Disorders Treatment Market, By Treatment Type:

o Amino Acid Formulas

o Phenylbutyrate

o Sodium Benzoate

o Others

• Urea Cycle Disorders Treatment Market, By Route of Administration:

o Oral

o Intravenous

• Urea Cycle Disorders Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Hospital Pharmacies

o Retail Pharmacies

o Online Pharmacies

• Urea Cycle Disorders Treatment Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

o Europe & CIS

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



