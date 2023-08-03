Register Now for the Botswana Mining & Energy Conference 2024 (Botswana, Botswana - March 13-14, 2024)

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Botswana Mining & Energy" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

WHAT IS BOTSWANA MINING & ENERGY CONFERENCE AND EXPO (BME)?

Welcome to BME - the premier international mining, renewables, power & construction conference and exhibition in Botswana.

This exclusive event brings together top mining, power & energy executives, regional executive authorities, investors, banks, industry associations, service companies, and equipment producers for two days of networking, knowledge sharing, and business matching.

With a dedicated two-day conference and a complimentary exhibition, BME hosts the region's leading mining, energy & technology providers, making it a must-attend gathering for industry professionals seeking growth opportunities and partnerships in Botswana's thriving resource sector.

WHO WILL BE THERE?

900 Visitors

150 Delegates

70 Exhibitors

40 Speakers

1 Unmissable Show

Mining Companies

Energy & Renewables

Firms

Construction & Materials Handling

Power, Transmission & Distribution

Service Providers

Speakers

MOSES K. TSHETLHANE

Mineral Economist

Ministry of Mineral Resources, Green Technology and Energy

Botswana

CHARLES SIWAWA

CEO

Botswana Chamber of Mines

Botswana

MASHALE PHUMPHI

Managing Director

Shumba Energy

Botswana

DR I.B MATSHEDISO

Board of Directors

Morupule Coal Mine

Botswana



TUMISANG LETLAKANA

General Secretary

Green Energy and Sustainability Association (GESA)

Botswana

NASEEM BANU LAHRI

Managing Director

Lucara Botswana

Botswana

GARGI MISHRA

Digital Transformation

International Women in Mining

Botswana

RONALD BOIKANYO

Managing Director

Energy X Petroleum

Botswana

BOINEELO LOBELO

Project Director - Environmental Advisor

Ministry of Mineral Resources, Green Technology and Energy Security

Botswana

THAPELO TSHEOLE

CEO

Botswana Stock Exchange

Botswana

BOIKOBO BASHI PAYA

Executive Director (Stakeholder Engagement, Sustainability and Legal Compliance)

Khoemacau Mining

Botswana

MOATLHODI SEBABOLE

Chief Economist

First National Bank of Botswana Limited

Botswana

TEFO MOLOSIWA

Head, Safety and Sustainability

Debswana Diamond Company

Botswana

GAONE NONO KEITUMETSE

Strategy and Business Improvement Manager

Debswana Diamonds,

Botswana



THABISO MANAMELA

Managing Director

Pawa House

South Africa

KNEIPE SETLHARE

Country Manager

Giyani Metals Corp

Botswana

NLUME MODISE

Chief Investment Officer

African Alliance

Botswana

LYNETTE ARMSTRONG

Acting Managing Director

Debswana Diamonds

Botswana

MMAMA (MHLANGA) FICHANI

Vice President (HR and Communications)

Khoemacau Mining

Botswana

CROSS KGOSIDIILE

CEO

Botswana Power Corporation

Botswana

