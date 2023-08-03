New York, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Psychobiotics Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Competition, Opportunity and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06482453/?utm_source=GNW



Global Psychobiotics market is projected to accomplish extraordinary growth in the forecast period, 2024-2028.The market growth can be attributed to the rising concerns about mental health problems such as stress, anxiety, and sleep disorders, among others.



According to the Global Burden of Diseases, Injuries, and Risk Factors Study (GBD) 2019, anxiety and depression disorders were the two most incapacitating mental diseases, ranking among the top 25 primary causes of disease burden globally in 2019.This burden was heavy across the board, for both sexes, across the globe.



Perhaps more crucially, despite strong evidence of therapies that lessen their impact, no decline in either disorder’s global prevalence or burden has been observed. Additionally, the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 and the imposition of lockdown to curb the virus in 2020-2021 across different countries around the globe has increased mental health issues among the population.

A unique category of probiotics known as Psychobiotics helps people maintain their mental health.Psychobiotics capacity to create or encourage the formation of neurotransmitters, short-chain fatty acids, enteroendocrine hormones, and anti-inflammatory cytokines sets them apart from typical probiotics.



Due to their therapeutic potential, Psychobiotics have a wide range of uses, from reducing stress and improving mood to being an adjuvant in the treatment of many neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative illnesses.The families of Lactobacilli, Streptococci, Bifidobacteria, Escherichia, and Enterococci include the common psychobiotic bacteria.



Although there are not many products available in the market, health-conscious people are making good use of the available psychobiotics and are including them in their daily food routines, thereby amplifying the growth of the global psychobiotic market in the future.

Increasing Demand for Probiotics to Treat Anxiety and Depression

By influencing the microbial-gut-brain axis, probiotics can have an impact on mood and host health.Stress, anxiety, and depression all involve the gradual dilution of emotions.



Anxiety is a response to stress, but it can develop into more serious mental diseases like depression if it persists and is mistreated.Stress typically results from a variety of events that are physically or emotionally demanding, as well as from brief responses to urgent circumstances.



Numerous studies have discovered a nuanced connection between anxiety and depression in people. According to Australian data, 28% of patients with clinically significant anxiety also had depression, and around 57% of those with depression also had comorbid anxiety.

Based on some research held, it has been proven that the intestinal flora plays an active role in mood regulation and that probiotics find their use in extended applications.Some studies indicate that levels of Proteobacteria, Bacteroidetes, and Actinobacteria were increased in subjects with major depressive disorders, whereas the amounts of Firmicutes decreased significantly.



Probiotics have a variety of effects on CNS activity and behavior.First, some localized bacteria can induce the production of neurotransmitters, including serotonin, dopamine, and GABA, by the host’s cells.



Additionally, microorganisms can change the expression of brain neurotransmitter receptors. By causing an increase in anti-inflammatory cytokines and a decrease in pro-inflammatory cytokines—a pattern connected to the control of intestinal permeability—probiotics also assist in reducing systemic inflammation.

Given the fact that probiotics benefit psychiatric disorders, the number of clinical trials investigating the applications of probiotics in treating mental health disorders such as stress, anxiety, and depression has also proliferated. Hence, this is further aiding in the expansion of the global psychobiotic market in the upcoming years.

Surge in Cases of Anxiety and Depression

The two mental illnesses that affect people the most frequently are depression and anxiety disorders.One of the main types of mood disorders, depression, is characterized by poor mood and loss of interest, frequently accompanied by guilt, hopelessness, loss of appetite, and sleeplessness.



Anxiety is a feeling of tension, concern, and fear, as well as bodily changes like palpitations, tremors, and problems with the digestive, respiratory, and circulatory systems that have no clear objective reasons. According to estimates from the World Health Organization (WHO), anxiety disorders were predicted to be 3.6% common, and depression was estimated to affect up to 4.4% of the world’s population in 2015.

The COVID-19 pandemic also displayed its worst impacts on the mental health of patients across the world. According to a study published in The Lancet, anxiety disorders increased in incidence among both sexes globally by 25.6%. The prevalence of depressive illness increased by 27.6%. The increase in prevalence for both illnesses was noticeably greater in women than in men. Women had a 29.8% increase in the prevalence of depression, whereas anxiety prevalence was increased by 27.9% in women and by 21.7% in males.

Rising Consumer Awareness

The market’s growth is also anticipated to be fueled by the psychobiotic capacity to improve the body’s general processes, including consumer digestion. Demand is also projected to rise as a result of psychobiotics capacity to address particular consumer demands, such as gastrointestinal and immune systems, and recent advancements in product development.

According to a global poll conducted by Kerry Group in 2019 among 2,100 health-conscious Americans, 62% of respondents knew what probiotics were, and 32% had used them in the previous six months. 79% of Americans who were aware of probiotics responded that improving digestive health was the most important health benefit they look for in a product.

In addition, manufacturers are putting a lot of effort into developing innovative psychobiotic-related products with new forms, dietary requirements, and packaging.Due to the introduction of vegan and gluten-free psychobiotic products by manufacturers, the demand for psychobiotics is increasing among consumers who are health-conscious and vegan.



Therefore, more and more people are adopting probiotics in their lives for an improved and healthy lifestyle. This is likely to augment the psychobiotic industry in the forecasted years.

Market Segmentation

Global psychobiotics market is segmented by psychotropic agent, form, application, region, and company.Based on psychotropic agents, the market can be segmented into streptococcus, bifidobacterium, lactobacillus, clostridium, and others.



On the basis of form, the market can be categorized as powder, liquid/fluid, tablets, and others. Based on application, the market can be fragmented into stress management, mood health & mood upliftment, depression, anxiety, sleep problems, and others.

Company Profiles

Some of the major players operating in the global psychobiotics market are InnovixLabs, Bened Biomedical Co., Ltd, Nutrimmun GmbH, Kerry Group Plc., Sabinsa Corporation, Lallemand Health Solutions Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Uplift Food Pty Ltd., Nature’s Bounty Co. Ltd., BioGaia Group, The Life Extension Foundation, and Lifted Naturals.



