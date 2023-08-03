Bullous Pemphigoid Drug Pipeline Research Report 2023: Assessing 5 Bullous Pemphigoid Therapeutics - Clinical and Nonclinical Stage Products Explored

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bullous pemphigoid - Pipeline Insight, 2023" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This "Bullous pemphigoid - Pipeline Insight, 2023" report provides comprehensive insights about 5+ companies and 5+ pipeline drugs in Bullous pemphigoid pipeline landscape.

It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Bullous pemphigoid commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Bullous pemphigoid collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



Report Highlights



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Bullous pemphigoid R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Bullous pemphigoid.



Bullous pemphigoid Emerging Drugs Chapters



This segment of the Bullous pemphigoid report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Bullous pemphigoid Emerging Drugs

Benralizumab: AstraZeneca



Interleukin-5 (IL-5) induces an eosinophil-mediated inflammatory response by binding to the IL-5 receptor (IL-5R) expressed in eosinophils, basophils, and some mast cells. Benralizumab, unlike IL-5 low-affinity binding, binds with high affinity to the domain I of the a-chain of IL-5R and blocks its signaling and the proliferation of IL-5-dependent cell lines.

On the other hand, Benralizumab is an afucosylated antibody in the CH2 region which gives it a high affinity for the FcyRIIIa on natural killer cells, macrophages, and neutrophils. This binding triggers a magnified apoptosis response in eosinophils via antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity. Currently, it is in the Phase III stage of clinical trial evaluation to treat Bullous Pemphigoid.



Dupilumab: Regeneron/Sanofi



Dupilumab (REGN-668) is a fully human mAb to IL-4 receptor a (IL-4Ra) that inhibits both IL-4 and IL-13 signaling. Dupilumab (Dupixent) is approved in the U.S. to treat patients aged 6 years and older with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. Dupixent is also approved in the EU and Japan to treat certain adults with severe CRSwNP.

The drug is in Phase III clinical studies for Bullous Pemphigoid. Dupilumab is being jointly developed by Regeneron and Sanofi under a global collaboration agreement. Dupilumab was invented using Regeneron's proprietary VelocImmune technology. The FDA has granted orphan drug designation to dupilumab for the treatment of Bullous Pemphigoid.

Key Questions Answered

How many companies are developing Bullous pemphigoid drugs?

How many Bullous pemphigoid drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Bullous pemphigoid?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Bullous pemphigoid therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Bullous pemphigoid and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Bullous pemphigoid: Therapeutic Assessment

Phases

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration

Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as

Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral

Topical

Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer

Gene therapy

Product Type

Bullous pemphigoid Report Assessment

Pipeline Product Profiles

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment

Unmet Needs

Key Players

AstraZeneca

Sanofi

Innate Pharma

Key Products

Benralizumab

Dupilumab

Avdoralimab

