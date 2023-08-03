London Annual Mining Investment Conference 2023: Explore the Top Resources Hub for Mining Investments, Critical Minerals, Hydrogen & Technology Opportunities (London, UK - April 9-10, 2024)

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "4th Annual Mining Investment London" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Welcome to Europe's premier destination for mining investments, critical minerals, hydrogen, and technology opportunities - Mining Investment London!
With a successful track record spanning four years, Mining Investment London has firmly established itself as Europe's boutique strategic mining investment and capital raising conference and exhibition. Our event goes beyond mining trends and finance approaches; we also focus on integrating the latest technological innovations that are revolutionizing the industry.
Alongside Mining Investment London, we host Critical Minerals World 2023 Conference that focuses exclusively on critical minerals and hydrogen that play a crucial role in the global energy market's transition to a low-carbon economy.
We expect 250 senior level executives, including over 120 investors and 30 mining companies ranging from explorers, juniors to mid-tier producers and majors for two days of partnering, networking and business matching.
Join us at an invaluable platform to get access to agenda covering latest industry issues, exhibition floor as well as 1-2-1 meeting matching tool for new partnerships & business opportunities.
MINERS MEET INVESTORS
Our investors come from private equity, asset & investment management companies, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds, venture capital, family offices or are HNWIs and private investors.
They travel from all over Europe, Asia, Middle East and North & Latin Americas to look out for latest mining projects and investment opportunities.
KEY THEMES
- Mining Investment Strategies & Trends
- Bridging Mining, Energy, Automotive, Space & Defence Industries
- Critical Materials Strategy, Supply & Trade
- Resources Security, Sustainability & Hydrogen
- Global Commodity Trends
- Battery Metals (Lithium, Vanadium, Cobalt, Nickel and Graphite) & Electric Vehicles
- Platinum Group Metals Developments
- Rare Earth Minerals
- Emerging Metals
- M&A, Capital Raising & Financing Environment
- Risk, Government Regulations & Policy Developments
- Junior Miners, New Exploration Projects & Discoveries
- Renewable Energy Prospects
- Mining Technology Advancements
- IoT, Blockchain & Future of Mining
WHAT TO EXPECT?
TOP SPEAKERS
Our industry leaders provide new perspectives, share cutting edge content and insights to understand the fast-changing global investment landscape.
VIRTUAL EXHIBITION
Talk to miners & evaluate their resources projects and discover the very latest in technology and solution innovations to the mining industry.
NETWORKING
From speed networking, 1-2-1 meetings to private chats across 2 days you're assured to make the right connections.
Who Should Attend:
- Mining and Energy Ministers & Department Heads
- Company C Level Executives & Senior Management
- COOs & Chief Engineers
- Chief Geologists
- EPC's & Project Developers
- Investors & Financiers
- Banks & Insurance Providers
- Lawyers, Brokers, Corporate Advisors & Consultants
- Equipment Solutions & Services Professionals
- Local Distributors & Resellers
Speakers
SAKHILA MONA MIRZA
Executive Board Director & General Counsel
London Bullion Market Association
United Kingdom
DR DIEUDONNE-LOUIS TAMBWE
Deputy Technical Director
CTCPM, Ministry of Mines
Democratic Republic of Congo
JENS BRUNKE
Head of Mergers & Acquisitions
Veragold Mining
Germany
CHINGIZ MAKESHOV
CEO
Central Asia Capital Investment Company
Kyrgyzstan
DR BASSEM NASSOUHY
Environmental Consultant
Fujairah Natural Resources
United Arab Emirates
ALAIN CORBANI
Head of Commodities
Finance SA
France
THAO DH NGO
Group Executive Chairman
First IndoChina Group
Vietnam
DR CAROLE NAKLE
CEO
Crystol Energy
United Kingdom
MICHAEL PAN
CEO
China Ventures
United Kingdom
PATRICK LOWRY
CEO & Managing Partner
Iconic Holding
Germany
ANA LUCIA LIND
CEO
Swiss Financial Engineering AG (SFE AG)
Switzerland
ROBERT MANTSE
Vice Chairman
M2 Capital Partners International
United Kingdom
SHWETA SAXENA
Chief Product Officer
MachineMax
United Kingdom
DR ALIREZA ELSAMIAN
CSO
ESS (Engineering Software Steyr GmbH)
Austria
RONALD DE HAAS
Sales Director
MODEC International
Belgium
JULIAN SMALLSHAW
Head of Education and Standards
The Institute of Quarrying
United Kingdom
DAVID POOLE
CTO and Co-Founder
Starcore Nuclear
Canada
RAMA AYMAN
CEO
MMG Capital
United Kingdom
DR HAGEN GUNTHER JUNG
Geochemist
Ex-NUKEM Technologies Engineering Services GmbH
Germany
RHONNA O'CONNELL
Head of Market Analysis, EMEA & Asia Region
INTL FCStone
United Kingdom
JOHN BUTLER
CEO
Lend & Borrow Trust
United Kingdom
GABRIEL ESCALONA LOBO
Chief Marketing Officer
Vaultoro.com
Germany
FLORENT VIMES
Founder
The Energy and Natural Resources Investment Group
United Kingdom
