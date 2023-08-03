Lightbend’s Kalix Wins CloudX Award for Best Platform-as-a-Service

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbend, the company providing cloud-native microservices frameworks for some of the world’s largest brands, today announced that Kalix, its unique Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) offering, has won the coveted CloudX award for best PaaS. Kalix delivers an innovative programming model explicitly designed to quickly build scalable, mission-critical, stateful applications in a serverless architecture while focusing solely on the application's business logic. The CloudX Awards are the definitive annual awards for the cloud industry, recognizing outstanding innovation in cloud technologies, products, and services across 15+ categories.



“Cloud computing tools and technology product solutions allow for greater flexibility and scalability in the massive shift to the cloud that continues to accelerate year over year. Lightbend’s win here in 2023 is evidence of their leading role in the ever-expanding cloud market,” said Jonathan Pasky, Executive Producer of DevNetwork, host of DeveloperWeek CloudX, and the 2023 CloudX Awards.

Award winners were selected from the independent, expert-led DevNetwork Cloud Advisory Board based on criteria including: technical innovation; attracting notable attention and awareness in the cloud computing industry; and general regard and use by the cloud & IT ecosystem and communities.

Lightbend will be presented its CloudX Award during DeveloperWeek CloudX 2023 (Aug 15-16, San Mateo, CA & Aug 22-23, live online), the premier international cloud computing & infrastructure conference.

“We’re thrilled that Kalix continues to be recognized by the industry for its innovation,” said Jonas Bonér, Lightbend’s founder and CEO. “Kalix makes leveraging Kubernetes to build high performance, cloud native applications a reality for developers and businesses everywhere.”

About Kalix

Kalix (@Kalix.io) is a PaaS developed by Lightbend that enables organizations to quickly build and deploy event-driven microservices and APIs at the lowest possible cost. It provides an “out of the box” cloud native stack that delivers a 200% increase in developer velocity with minimal operations required. Kalix is a dramatic advancement over the existing serverless model and in abstracting development complexity, as it provides a unifying application layer that pulls together the necessary pieces—including databases, message brokers, caches, services meshes, API gateways, —and exposes them into one single unified programming model and DX tailored for the cloud and edge. Kalix and its Serverless DX let developers focus on the essence of value creation: building direct end-user and business value that leaves us with a coherent, understandable, predictable, and maintainable system, all managed from the cloud.

Kalix builds on the lessons we have learned from more than a decade of building Akka (leveraging the actor model) and our experience helping large (and small) enterprises move to the cloud and use it in the most time, cost, and resource-efficient way possible. This newly enhanced Kalix Experience is available today, and more details can be found in our latest blog post here . Interested parties can find out complete service details and more here - kalix.io

About Lightbend

Lightbend (@Lightbend) is leading the enterprise transformation toward real-time, cloud-native applications and setting the standard for cloud-native architectures. Lightbend provides scalable, high-performance microservices frameworks and streaming engines for building data-centric systems that are optimized to run on cloud-native infrastructure. Lightbend powers the world’s most innovative companies. For more information, visit www.lightbend.com.

