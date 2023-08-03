Global $1.7 Bn Nano Drones Markets, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F: North America Dominates Nano Drones Market in 2022, Asia-Pacific Predicted as Fastest-Growing Region

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nano Drones Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The nano drones market has witnessed a remarkable surge, reaching $1.7 billion in 2023 from $1.3 billion in 2022, exhibiting an outstanding compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.2%. Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain its upward trajectory, projected to achieve a CAGR of 29.7% and reaching $4.81 billion by 2027.

North America led the nano drones market in 2022, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to become the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report encompasses key regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, analyzing the market dynamics across these areas.

Nano drones come in various types, including fixed-wing nano drones, rotor nano drones, flapping-wing nano drones, and others. Fixed-wing nano drones serve diverse purposes such as ISR missions, surveying and mapping, search and rescue, and other aerial applications. Additionally, nano drones are equipped with different payloads, such as cameras, control systems, tracking systems, and more, catering to various end-users, including consumers, military or law enforcement, and others.

With such impressive growth prospects and a wide range of applications, the nano drones market is set to revolutionize the drone industry and offer immense opportunities for businesses worldwide.

The increasing adoption of nano-drones by military bodies is contributing to the growth of the nano-drones market. Nano drones are being employed as a major military asset due to their ability to integrate a lot of capabilities into a small form factor.



The growing technological advancements are shaping the nano-drones market. In recent years, nano-drone technology has advanced intensely, allowing them to fly faster and deeper than ever before, as well as carry out complex surveillance missions. The bug is a nano-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that weighs 196g, about the same as a smartphone, has a 40-minute battery life, and a range of 2 kilometers.

During a recent Army Warfighting Experiment (AWE) program conducted by the Ministry of Defence's Future Capability Unit, it was the only nano-UAV capable of surviving the harsh weather.



The countries covered in the nano drones market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

AeroVironment Inc.

Aerix Drone

Extreme Fliers

Drona Aviation Pvt Ltd

Guangdong Cheerson Hobby Technology Co. Ltd

Mota Group Inc.

Parrot SA

Prox Dynamics

Skyrocket Toys LLC

Horizon Hobby

Lockheed Martin

Israel Aerospace Industries

Elbit Systems

Dajiang Innovation Technology Co.

BAE Systems

The Boeing Company

Thales Group

Textron

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Nano Drones Market Characteristics



3. Nano Drones Market Trends And Strategies



4. Nano Drone Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1 COVID-19 Impact On Nano Drone Market

4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Nano Drone Market

4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Nano Drone Market



5. Nano Drones Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Nano Drones Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Nano Drones Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Nano Drones Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Nano Drones Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Fixed Wing Nano Drones

Rotor Nano Drones

Flapping Wing Nano Drones

Other

6.2. Global Nano Drones Market, Segmentation By Payload, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Camera

Control Systems

Tracking Systems

Others

6.3. Global Nano Drones Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Consumer

Military Or Law Enforcement

Others

7. Nano Drones Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Nano Drones Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Nano Drones Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion



