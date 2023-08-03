Endotracheal Tube Market Growth Fueled by Key Drivers: Surge in Surgeries and Increasing Healthcare Expenditure, Companies Racing to Innovate and Expand

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Endotracheal Tube Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Regular, Reinforced), By Route Type (Orotracheal, Nasotracheal), By Application, By End-user, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global endotracheal tube market size is expected to reach USD 2,925.14 million by 2030, expanding at 6.20% CAGR from 2023 to 2030. Key drivers expected to contribute to market growth include an increase in disease burden, constant increase in the number of surgeries being undertaken worldwide, technological advancements, and increase in private & public healthcare expenditure.



The increased prevalence of respiratory disorders and rising technological development in the field of endotracheal tubes are factors anticipated to boost the market growth. Rapid innovations in endotracheal tubes have increased the need for medical device companies to incorporate new technologies in their products to maintain market demand. An increase in product complexity, and the availability of newer types of endotracheal tubes, are some factors increasing the demand for endotracheal tubes.



Companies operating in the endotracheal tube industry are adopting various strategies, such as new product launches, regional expansion, and partnerships & collaborations, to gain higher market shares.

For instance, in May 2021, Medtronic plc, announced the commercial launch of the airway monitoring SonarMedTM system in the U.S. The airway monitoring SonarMed system, the only and first device of its kind, uses acoustic technology to check for endotracheal tube (ETT) obstruction and verify position in real-time, providing clinicians with vital information needed to make life-saving, and more informed decisions for their smallest patients. This is expected to drive growth in the endotracheal tube industry in near future.

Based on product type, the regular endotracheal tube segment dominated the market and held the largest revenue share of 32.10% in 2022. Most medical device companies are focusing on developing advanced technologies due to the high prevalence of respiratory diseases, which is likely to boost the segment growth

Based on route type, the orotracheal segment dominated the market and held the largest revenue share of 65.17% in 2022. The orotracheal tubes industry is estimated to grow in near future due to increasing cases of chronic disease and lung infection

Based on application, the emergency treatment segment held the largest market share of 55.78% in 2022. Further, the emergency treatment segment is estimated to grow extensively in the near future, due to factors such as increasing cases of road accidents, rising geriatric population, and increasing cases of ventilator-associated pneumonia

North America held the highest share of the global market, accounting for 37.72% of the share in 2022. Rapid growth in the manufacturing of endotracheal tubes to meet the high demand for efficient healthcare in the region is expected to be one of the major factors contributing to market growth

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to increased opportunities for players, especially in Japan, China, and India, & improved regulatory framework

