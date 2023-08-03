New York, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dried Blood Spot Collection Cards Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented by Card Type, By Application, By End User, By Region" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06482446/?utm_source=GNW



The global dried blood spot collection cards market is anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period.This can be ascribed to the growing prevalence of genetic disorders and increasing birth defects among infants.



The infant mortality rate in the United States in 2019 was around 5.4 out of every 1,000 live births. Additionally, the growing use of dried blood spot collection cards in detecting illicit drugs is further expected to support market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, the growing prevalence of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and the use of dried blood spot collection cards in HIV monitoring is expected to create lucrative opportunities for market growth in the coming years. According to hiv.gov, there were around 38.4 million people across the globe in 2020 suffering from HIV. Besides, technological advancements and new product launches by major players operating in the market are further expected to spur the growth of global dried blood spot collection cards. For instance, PerkinElmer, Inc, in July 2020, launched a dried blood spot collection cards-based COVID-19 serology test. This test is based on the SP/DELFIA Platform, which enables the processing of around 5,000 samples.

Use of Dried Blood Spot Collection Cards in the Treatment/Detection of Diseases

Increasing the application of dried blood spot collection cards for the treatment of newborn screening, such as metabolic disorders, genetic disorders, and maple syrup urine diseases, among others, is expected to drive the growth of global dried blood spot collection cards market in the forecast period. Additionally, dried blood spot collection cards play an important role in the detection of HIV diseases.



This, in turn, is leading to the widespread demand for dried blood spot collection cards across the globe.



Benefits Associated with Dried Blood Spot Collection Cards

There are numerous benefits associated with dried blood spot collection cards which have increased their demand over the years.Dried Blood Spot Collection Cards are a simple and non-invasive method of collecting samples that can be used in the screening and diagnosis of different diseases.



Additionally, these cards are quite affordable and provide on-time and effective diagnoses of different diseases. Besides, the flexibility of use and preservation with dried blood spot collection cards has further increased their demand and is expected to support the market growth over the next few years.



Market Segmentation

The global dried blood spot collection cards market can be segmented by card type, application, end-user, and by region.Based on card type, the market can be segmented into Whatman 903, Ahlstrom 226, FTA, and others.



Based on application, the market can be differentiated into newborn screening (NBS), infectious disease testing, therapeutic drug monitoring, forensics, and others.Based on end users, the market can be categorized into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory care centers, and others.



Regionally, North America dominated the global dried blood spot collection cards market, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa region. In terms of countries, the United States dominated the global dried blood spot collection cards market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period on account of growing infant mortality in the country.

Market Players

QIAGEN NV, PerkinElmer, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Pall Corporation, Eastern Business Forms, Inc., Archimed Life Science GmbH, Centogene N.V., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Whatman Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd., DBS System SA are some of the leading players operating in the global dried blood spot collection cards market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global dried blood spot collection cards market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Dried Blood Spot Collection Cards Market, By Card Type:

o Whatman 903

o Ahlstrom 226

o FTA

o Others

• Dried Blood Spot Collection Cards Market, By Application:

o Newborn Screening (NBS)

o Infectious Disease Testing

o Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

o Forensics

o Others

• Dried Blood Spot Collection Cards Market, By End User:

o Hospitals & Clinics

o Ambulatory Care Centers

o Others

• Dried Blood Spot Collection Cards Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Turkey

Egypt



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Dried Blood Spot Collection Cards Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

