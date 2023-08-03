Global Burglar Alarm Systems Market to Reach $6.72 Billion by 2030 with 6.3% CAGR, North America Holds Leading Market Share

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Burglar Alarm Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Wireless, Wired), By Component, By Application (Commercial & Industrial, Residential), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global burglar alarm systems market size is anticipated to reach USD 6.72 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2030.

The demand for burglar alarm systems is expected to increase due to the growing popularity of smart homes, including intelligent security systems. Market players are likely to embrace business strategies such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions to gain more market share. For instance, in January 2023, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety, LLC acquired Bevan Security Systems, Inc., a provider of security and alarm services. The acquisition intends to strengthen Pye-Barker's alarm division and bolster its services delivered in New Jersey.



The increasing demand for a high level of security in residential complexes, commercial buildings, and industrial complexes is likely to fuel the need for the burglar alarm systems market in the coming years. Access control technology development tailored to advanced analytics solutions is expected to expand the market size.

For instance, in April 2022, Johnson Controls acquired Security Enhancement Systems, LLC, a supplier of phone-based, keyless access control systems for essential infrastructure providers such as telecommunications towers. The acquisition enabled Johnson Controls to efficiently provide data analytics and keyless access control to protect high-value infrastructures effectively.



North America is projected to hold a significant market share driven by rising property-related crimes. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth, backed by stringent rules and safety standards released by the government. China is expected to hold the maximum share attributed to established security brands, including Shenzhen HORN security technology co., LTD, Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd., and Fujian Chuango security technology co., LTD., among others. The players continue to innovate security infrastructure, hardware, and professional services.



If a secured zone is penetrated, the home security system combines software and hardware sensors designed to detect an intrusion or illegal entry. In the burglar alarm systems market, companies are observed prioritizing partnerships & collaborations with home security service providers to expand product offerings and services.

Companies Mentioned

ADT.

ASSA ABLOY

Banham

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd

Honeywell International Inc.,

Inovonics Wireless Corporation

Johnson Controls

Napco Security Technologies, Inc.

RISCO GROUP

Securitas AB

Siemens

Burglar Alarm Systems Market Report Highlights

Security in the residential segment is estimated to witness substantial growth over the coming years. This growth can be attributed to the protection from theft

The wireless alarm segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Wireless security cameras have become increasingly popular due to their adaptability and ease of use. They are simple to put up and lower installation costs by eliminating wires or professional installation

The hardware component sub-segment led the burglar alarm systems market in 2022. At the same time, motion detector sensors under the classification of hardware sub-segment are expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

In 2022, North America represented the highest revenue share. Security alarm systems in households in North America are required to be registered with the police department. For instance, Oklahoma City Police Department does not investigate alarms generated by unauthorized security systems. In 2021, Oklahoma City Police Department launched an online system to make the application for permits easier and quicker. A first-year alarm permit costs USD 27, while renewals cost USD 17

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.16 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.72 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation

3.2 Market Definition

3.3 Market Scope

3.4 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping, 2030

3.5 Market Dynamics

3.5.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.5.1.1 Increasing Demand For Heightened Security Levels For Various Applications

3.5.1.2 Growing Demand For Home Monitoring From Remote Locations

3.5.1.3 Adoption Of Advanced Technology In Security Systems

3.5.1.4 Insurance Providers Offer A Favorable Policy For The Installation Of Security Systems

3.5.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.2.1 High Installation Cost

3.6 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.7 Pest Analysis

3.8 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions And Technology Collaborations

3.9 Vendor Landscape Analysis (Prominent Market Players) - Ul 634 Level 1 And Level 2 Products/ Solutions.



Chapter 4 Burglar Alarm Systems Market: Type Estimates And Trend Analysis



Chapter 5 Burglar Alarm Systems Market: Component Outlook



Chapter 6 Burglar Alarm Systems Market: Application Outlook



Chapter 7 Burglar Alarm Systems Market: Regional Outlook



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/inmbii

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment