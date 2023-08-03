New York, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Digital Biomanufacturing Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06482445/?utm_source=GNW



The global digital biomanufacturing market is anticipated to observe impressive growth during the forecast period 2023-2027.The major factors include the rising automation process in various industries, the shift toward digitalization and biomanufacturing in the healthcare industry, and extensive development in technology, which are curbing the market’smarket’s growth.



Digital Biomanufacturing refers to the use of digital technologies in manufacturing processes, for instance, computer-aided design (CAD) and computer-assisted machining (CAM).The application of these technologies assists in improving quality, efficacy, and safety standards.



The other factors supporting the market’smarket’s growth are the extensive research and development, increasing demand for biologics, rising emphasis on reduction in errors, cost, and time, various investments by private as well public sectors, the growing number of collaborations between companies, and contract manufacturing organizations, particularly in emerging countries.

Rising Automation Process in Various Industries

Over the past few years, numerous challenges have been faced by the outdated methods practiced by various companies.Therefore, several companies are opting for automation processes.



The ongoing integration of automation into work environments is bolstering the growth of the market.This aids the efficiency and high quality of a massive array of industrial processes and production rates.



Automation also plays an essential role in laboratories that deals with applied research that strives to develop new therapeutic interventions such as pharmaceutical developments, cell-based therapies, and others.For instance, Arctoris is a fully automated platform company that uses robotics, Artificial Intelligence, and blockchain to produce robust, reliable, reproducible data and facilitate better decisions in drug discovery.



It also works with an internal pipeline of drug discovery assets and effective partnerships with biotech and pharma firms, as well as academic centers, globally.

Technological Advancements Support the Market

Rapid advancements in the tools and techniques in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and research laboratories are augmenting the growth of the digital biomanufacturing market globally.Digital tools such as AI, digital twins, smart workflows, and robotics are integrated into equipment to make it easier to optimize the manufacturing process.



Owing to the high demand for productivity delivery and marketing biotherapeutics, there is a rise in the adoption of digital manufacturing processes.Furthermore, there is a rise in mergers and acquisitions among technology-driven industries, mainly single-use technologies and information technology firms.



A rising number of collaborations and partnerships between private market players, industry-government, and academic organizations are also curbing the adoption of modern technologies for biomanufacturing.Thus, in turn, strengthening the growth of the market.



For instance, Cytiva adopted the Rockwell Automation PlantPAx system and utilized its own Unicorn software to automate its bioprocess equipment. Data is made accessible through MES applications and can be combined to incorporate electronic batch records, scheduling, and more.

Market Segmentation

The global digital biomanufacturing market is segmented into technology, application, end-user, and company.Based on technology, the market is segmented into AI & IOMT solutions, process analytical technologies, data analytics software, and others.



Based on application, the market is segmented into biomanufacturing process automation and control, bioprocess optimization and process analytics, and flexible manufacturing.Based on end users, the market is divided into biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, academic & research institutions, and others.



In terms of country, the United States is expected to be a lucrative market in the forecast period due to the extensive technology development in the country.

Market Players

Agilent Technologies, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Donaldson Company, Inc., SAP SE, Honeywell International Inc., Emerson Electric Company, Siemens, Healthineers AG, Atos SE, GE Healthcare, and e-Matica srl are some of the leading companies operating in the market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global digital biomanufacturing market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Digital Biomanufacturing Market, By Technology:

o AI & IOMT Solutions

o Process Analytical Technologies

o Data Analytics Software

o Others

• Digital Biomanufacturing Market, By Application:

o Biomanufacturing Process Automation and Control

o Bioprocess Optimization and Process Analytics

o Flexible Manufacturing

• Digital Biomanufacturing Market, By End User:

o Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

o Academic & Research Institutions

o Others

• Digital Biomanufacturing Market, By Region:

o North America

o United States

o Canada

o Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o South Korea

o Europe & CIS

o Germany

o France

o United Kingdom

o Spain

o Italy

o South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE



