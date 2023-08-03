European Critical Minerals & Energy Conference and Exhibition 2023: Leading the Charge in Critical Minerals - Join Top Executives and Investors (Frankfurt, Germany - December 11-12, 2023)

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Critical Minerals & Energy Investment Europe Conference and Exhibition" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Discover the Significance of Critical Minerals in Driving Investment & Innovation across Mining, Renewable Energy, Automotive, Aerospace, Defence, Telecommunications, and Agritech Industries.

Welcome to Critical Minerals & Energy Investment Europe Conference and Exhibition, the exclusive event in Europe entirely focused on the critical minerals sector. Join us as we delve into diverse facets, from exploring opportunities in traditional and emerging commodities to devising investment strategies and advancing cutting-edge technologies for various applications, ranging from mobile phones to fighter jets.

The conference also delves into the vital role critical minerals play in powering essential infrastructure, transportation, security, and renewable energy, while addressing the expansion of downstream processing to meet the burgeoning global demand.

EU predicts that critical minerals including lithium and rare earths soon will be more important than oil and gas and plans to reduce dependency for critical minerals on countries including China, where 90% of rare earths and 60% of lithium are processed.

EU intends to identify potential projects along the supply chain, from extraction to refining and from processing to recycling, as well as build up strategic reserves, where supply is at risk. The event looks at key elements to responsible sourcing and processing, green investment economy, as well as hydrogen which plays a crucial role in the global energy market's transition to a low-carbon economy.



We anticipate 200 senior level executives, including over 25 mining companies ranging from explorers, juniors to mid-tier producers, majors and processors for two days of partnering, networking and business matching.

MINERS MEET INVESTORS

Our investors come from private equity, asset & investment management companies, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds, venture capital, family offices or are HNWIs and private investors.

They join us from all over Europe, Americas, Asia, Middle East and Australia to look out for the latest mining projects and investment opportunities.

Join us at an invaluable platform to get access to agenda covering the latest industry issues, exhibition floor as well as 1-2-1 meeting matching tool for new partnerships & business opportunities including:

Presentation Opportunities & Panel Discussions

Ministerial Luncheon

Special Critical Minerals in Defence & Security Industry Breakfast

Networking Drinks

Bespoke Event Partnership & Sponsorship Options

KEY THEMES

Mining Investment Strategies & Trends

Bridging Mining, Energy, Automotive, Space & Defence Industries

Critical Materials Strategy, Supply & Trade

Resources Security, Sustainability & Hydrogen

Global Commodity Trends

Battery Metals (Lithium, Vanadium, Cobalt, Nickel and Graphite) & Electric Vehicles

Platinum Group Metals Developments

Rare Earth Minerals

Emerging Metals

M&A, Capital Raising & Financing Environment

Risk, Government Regulations & Policy Developments

Junior Miners, New Exploration Projects & Discoveries

Renewable Energy Prospects

Mining Technology Advancements

IoT, Blockchain & Future of Mining

WHAT TO EXPECT?



TOP SPEAKERS

Our industry leaders provide new perspectives, share cutting edge content and insights to understand the fast-changing global investment landscape.

EXHIBITION

Talk to miners & evaluate their resources projects and discover the very latest in technology and solution innovations to the mining industry.

NETWORKING

From speed networking, lunches, 1-2-1 meetings to drinks reception across 2 days you're assured to make the right connections.

Agenda:

Conference Day 1

11th December 2023

Official Government Opening

Industry Keynote Presentations

Australia Critical Raw Materials Strategy

Outlook on Europe, Americas, Asia & Africa

Hydrogen Energy Opportunities

Networking Lunch

Spotlights

Battery Metals & Electric Vehicles

PGMs

Innovating Mining & Metals Information Technology

1-2-1 Meetings

Sundowner Break & Concluding Drinks

Conference Day 2

12th December 2023

Global Economy & Commodity Outlook

Rare Earth Minerals

Capital Raising & Financing Options

Renewable Energy Prospects

Bauxite & Other Metals

Networking Lunch

Spotlights

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)

Health & Safety

Mining Finance, M&A and Strategies

1-2-1 Meetings

Chair's Closing Remarks

Virtual Sessions Day 1 & 2

11th & 12th December 2023

Interactive Panel Discussions

Live Presentations

Virtual Roundtables

Live Product Demos

Online Q&A Sessions with Speakers

Virtual 1-2-1 Meetings

Chair's Closing Remarks & End of Conference

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jjj7aq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.