Automation Testing Market revenue to cross USD 94 Billion by 2035, says Research Nester

New York, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automation testing market size is expected to expand at ~15% CAGR from 2023 to 2035. The market is anticipated to garner a revenue of USD 94 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of ~USD 25 billion in the year 2022. The increasing development of software and the increasing adoption of DevOps and Agile methodologies for software development has encouraged cost-effective software testing solutions.

Globally, there are approximately 27 million software developers and in 2022, IT spending on enterprise software amounted to approximately USD 780 billion. As software becomes more complex, it requires more rigorous testing to ensure it is stable and secure. Automation testing makes it easier and faster to test software in a variety of environments, which increases the demand for automation testing services.





Automation Testing Market: Key Takeaways

Market in North America to propel the highest growth

The mobile segment to garner the highest growth

Market in Asia Pacific to grow at a highest rate

Increased Adoption Of Emerging Technologies Such As Internet Of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), And Machine Learning(ML) To Boost Market Growth

These technologies are more complex and intricate than ever before, and they require more rigorous testing in order to ensure that they are secure and functioning correctly. IoT devices generate a lot of data and require complex systems to manage the data. By 2025, IoT devices are expected to generate over 78 zettabytes (ZB) of data. The use of automation testing ensures that these devices work properly, that the data is accurate and secure, and helps detect any software bugs or other problems as quickly as possible. It also allows for more complex tests that would be too time-consuming or costly to do manually. With the increased adoption of AI-enabled technology such as robots, autonomous cars, and voice assistants, the need for automation testing is even greater to ensure that the technology works as expected and is safe for use. Globally, there are now 2.7 million industrial robots in operation, a 12% increase, according to the World Robotics 2020 Industrial Robots study released by the International Federation of Robotics.

Automation Testing Market: Regional Overview

The global automation testing market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Increase Adoption of Automation Testing Solutions Among Organizations to Drive the Market Growth in the North America Region

The automation testing market in North America region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2035 owing to the rising demand for test automation solutions in the region, as companies are increasingly looking for ways to automate their processes and reduce manual labor costs. For instance, a Provar test automation for Salesforce enabled Canada Drives to reduce their manual regression effort by 95% for each deployment.

Furthermore, the company reduced automation maintenance efforts by over 80%, saving 33 hours per month. Moreover, companies in the region are investing heavily in automation testing due to its cost-effectiveness, ability to reduce human errors, and faster test execution. Also, the increasing demand for high-quality software products and services has led to an increased demand for automation testing.

Intensely Expanding Consumer Electronics Sector To Drive The Growth In The Asia Pacific Region

The automation testing market in Asia Pacific region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2035 owing to the region's rapidly expanding consumer electronics industry, which is being driven by the emergence of innovative products like smart TVs, home appliances, and laptops. Among the world's largest producers of consumer electronics, China holds the top position. In 2022, Chinese home appliance companies recorded 20% annual profit growth, with their active smart TV users reaching 550 million in 2021.

Automation testing helps to quickly detect defects, save time, and improve the overall quality of the products. It also allows companies to test their products more thoroughly than manual testing, which helps to ensure that the products meet customer expectations. Additionally, the Indian government has been pushing for more digitalization and encouraging the use of mobile apps and other digital services, which has helped to boost the app sector. The rapid growth of the mobile sector has also led to the demand for automation testing market, which has been further augmented by the growing popularity of e-commerce and other digital services in the region.

Automation Testing, Segmentation by End User

IT & Telecommunication

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Transportation & Logistics

The IT & telecommunication segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2035. Companies in the IT & telecommunications sector are the most reliant on automated testing because they manage a large amount of data and applications, such as call center applications, IVR applications, and VoIP applications.

A growing number of telecom companies are adopting advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence in order to provide better customer service, faster response times, and more accurate predictions. A recent study reveals that over 54% and close to 47% of companies in the telecom sector around the world use artificial intelligence, respectively, for cybersecurity and customer service. Automated testing in the telecom domain assesses the performance of the system, including data accuracy, VoIP systems, sound quality, telephone lines, mobile networks, and other communication networks to ensure that the system is running correctly and meets the customer's expectations. It also tests for any security issues or other potential problems that might arise.

Automation Testing, Segmentation by End Point Interface

Mobile

Web

Desktop

Embedded Software

The mobile segment is poised to attain the largest revenue by the end of 2035 due to the increasing demand for mobile applications, new application launches, as well as the growing need for automated testing tools to ensure quality and performance. A total of 2.80 million apps were published in the Google Play Store as 2021. A total of 4.30 million apps have been published in the Apple App Store as of August 2021. Every month, about 33,000 new iOS apps are released on the App Store. Automated mobile app testing helps to validate the app's performance across multiple devices and platforms such as native, hybrid, and web pages. It also helps to find hidden bugs and errors quickly, which further reduces the time to market.

In addition, automated testing is performed more frequently than manual testing, which can be beneficial in ensuring the app functions as expected across multiple operating systems and devices. Additionally, the use of smartphones and tablets has become more widespread, creating a larger potential market for mobile automation testing products.

Automation Testing, Segmentation by Services

Professional

Managed

Automation Testing, Segmentation by Component Type

Testing Solutions

Functional Testing

API Testing

Security Testing

Usability Testing

Compliance Testing

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global automation testing market that are profiled by Research Nester are Sauce Labs Inc., IBM Corporation, Micro Focus International Plc, Capgemini SE, SmartBear Software, Tricentis, Parasoft, Cigniti Technologies Limited, Keysight Technologies Inc., Invensis Technologies Pvt. Ltd., and other key market players.

Recent Development in the Market

A new AI platform, Vision AI, is launched by Tricentis to power the Tosca. A new era of automated testing has begun with this new technology. It is the most sophisticated AI-based test design and automation technology available today.

KEYSIGHT Technologies, Inc. has released its Nemo Device Application Test Suite. In addition to application developers and wireless service providers using this software, it uses AI and automation to test the actual interaction between people and their smartphone applications.

