Willis Lease Finance Corporation Reports Second Quarter Pre-tax Income of $19.0 million

COCONUT CREEK, Fla., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: WLFC) today reported second quarter total revenues of $109.0 million and pre-tax earnings of $19.0 million. For the three months ended June 30, 2023, aggregate lease rent and maintenance reserve revenues were $89.8 million and spare parts and equipment sales were $4.6 million. The Company reported increased total revenues in the second quarter when compared to the prior year period, primarily due to an increase in the Company's core lease rent and short-term maintenance revenues driven by continued global recovery in travel.

“Our second quarter results reflect the fundamental strength of our core leasing business,” said Austin Willis, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. “A scarcity of serviceable spare engines and strong demand from the airlines, continues to drive favorable lease rates and terms.”

“Despite huge demand and industry-wide shortages, our teams continue to deliver for our customers that planned ahead and signed up for our custom-built programs as well as for those requiring ad hoc support,” said Brian R. Hole, President. “As always, people make the difference and ours are world class.”

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights (at or for the period ended June 30, 2023, as compared to June 30, 2022, and December 31, 2022):

  • Lease rent revenue increased by $17.7 million, or 48.3%, to $54.4 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $36.7 million in the second quarter of 2022. The increase is due to an increase in the number of engines acquired and placed on lease, including an increase in utilization compared to that of the prior period.
  • Maintenance reserve revenue was $35.4 million in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 46.1%, compared to $24.2 million in the same quarter of 2022. There was $6.8 million long-term maintenance revenue recognized for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $15.1 million in the comparable prior period. “Non-reimbursable” maintenance reserve revenue is directly influenced by on lease engine flight hours and cycles. Engines out on lease with “non-reimbursable” usage fees generated $28.6 million of short-term maintenance revenues, compared to $9.2 million in the comparable prior period. As of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, there was $19.8 million and $6.3 million, respectively, of cumulative deferred in-substance fixed payment use fees included in “Unearned revenue.”
  • Spare parts and equipment sales decreased to $4.6 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $6.8 million in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Gain on sale of leased equipment was $4.5 million in the second quarter of 2023, reflecting the sale of two engines and other parts and equipment from the lease portfolio. Gain on sale of leased equipment was $0.5 million in the second quarter of 2022, reflecting the sale of eight engines.
  • There was no gain on sale of financial assets during the second quarter of 2023 as we did not sell any notes receivable. Gain on sale of financial assets was $3.1 million in the second quarter of 2022, reflecting the sale of four notes receivable.
  • The Company generated $19.0 million of pre-tax income in the second quarter of 2023, a 73.2% increase as compared to pre-tax income of $11.0 million in the second quarter of 2022.
  • The book value of lease assets we own directly or through our joint ventures, inclusive of our notes receivable, maintenance rights, and investments in sales-type leases, was $2,551.3 million at June 30, 2023. As of June 30, 2023, the Company also managed 339 engines, aircraft and related equipment on behalf of other parties.
  • The Company maintained $242.0 million of undrawn revolver capacity at June 30, 2023.
  • Diluted weighted average income per common share was $2.02 for the second quarter of 2023, compared to diluted weighted average income of $0.81 in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Book value per diluted weighted average common share outstanding increased to $64.69 at June 30, 2023, compared to $64.27 at December 31, 2022.

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2023, $2,161.7 million of equipment held in our operating lease portfolio, $95.0 million of notes receivable, $14.0 million of maintenance rights, and $5.8 million of investments in sales-type leases, which represented 348 engines, 12 aircraft, one marine vessel and other leased parts and equipment. As of December 31, 2022, the Company had $2,111.9 million equipment held in our operating lease portfolio, $81.4 million of notes receivable, $17.7 million of maintenance rights, and $6.4 million of investments in sales-type leases, which represented 339 engines, 13 aircraft, one marine vessel and other leased parts and equipment.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation

Willis Lease Finance Corporation (“WLFC”) leases large and regional spare commercial aircraft engines, auxiliary power units and aircraft to airlines, aircraft engine manufacturers and maintenance, repair and overhaul providers worldwide. These leasing activities are integrated with engine and aircraft trading, engine lease pools and asset management services through Willis Asset Management Limited, as well as various end-of-life solutions for engines and aviation materials provided through Willis Aeronautical Services, Inc. Additionally, through Willis Engine Repair Center®, Jet Centre by Willis, and Willis Aviation Services Limited, the Company’s service offerings include Part 145 engine maintenance, aircraft line and base maintenance, aircraft disassembly, parking and storage, airport FBO and ground and cargo handling services.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements, which give only expectations about the future and are not guarantees. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them. Our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: the effects on the airline industry and the global economy of events such as war, terrorist activity and the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in oil prices, rising inflation and other disruptions to world markets; trends in the airline industry and our ability to capitalize on those trends, including growth rates of markets and other economic factors; risks associated with owning and leasing jet engines and aircraft; our ability to successfully negotiate equipment purchases, sales and leases, to collect outstanding amounts due and to control costs and expenses; changes in interest rates and availability of capital, both to us and our customers; our ability to continue to meet changing customer demands; regulatory changes affecting airline operations, aircraft maintenance, accounting standards and taxes; the market value of engines and other assets in our portfolio; and risks detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other continuing reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data)

  Three months ended June 30,   Six months ended June 30,  
   2023   2022  % Change  2023   2022  % Change
REVENUE            
Lease rent revenue $54,416  $36,704  48.3% $107,636  $74,829  43.8%
Maintenance reserve revenue  35,415   24,245  46.1%  58,913   39,079  50.8%
Spare parts and equipment sales  4,550   6,792  (33.0)%  9,602   13,422  (28.5)%
Interest revenue  2,258   1,865  21.1%  4,304   3,978  8.2%
Gain on sale of leased equipment  4,461   498  795.8%  4,328   2,796  54.8%
Gain on sale of financial assets     3,116  (100.0)%     3,116  (100.0)%
Other revenue  7,896   4,855  62.6%  13,748   9,672  42.1%
Total revenue  108,996   78,075  39.6%  198,531   146,892  35.2%
             
EXPENSES            
Depreciation and amortization expense  22,494   21,612  4.1%  45,043   43,421  3.7%
Cost of spare parts and equipment sales  3,058   7,014  (56.4)%  7,557   11,876  (36.4)%
Write-down of equipment  1,671   78  2,042.3%  1,671   21,195  (92.1)%
General and administrative  38,327   20,427  87.6%  71,598   44,032  62.6%
Technical expense  4,919   3,436  43.2%  7,748   9,082  (14.7)%
Net finance costs:            
Interest expense  19,085   16,023  19.1%  37,474   32,906  13.9%
Total net finance costs  19,085   16,023  19.1%  37,474   32,906  13.9%
Total expenses  89,554   68,590  30.6%  171,091   162,512  5.3%
             
Income (Loss) from operations  19,442   9,485  105.0%  27,440   (15,620) (275.7)%
(Loss) Income from joint ventures  (474)  1,469  (132.3)%  (1,635)  (1,147) 42.5%
Income (Loss) before income taxes  18,968   10,954  73.2%  25,805   (16,767) (253.9)%
Income tax expense (benefit)  5,152   5,046  2.1%  7,595   (1,474) (615.3)%
Net income (loss)  13,816   5,908  133.9%  18,210   (15,293) (219.1)%
Preferred stock dividends  811   811  %  1,612   1,612  %
Accretion of preferred stock issuance costs  21   21  %  42   42  %
Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $12,984  $5,076  155.8% $16,556  $(16,947) (197.7)%
             
Basic weighted average income (loss) per common share $2.04  $0.83    $2.65  $(2.81)  
Diluted weighted average income (loss) per common share $2.02  $0.81    $2.57  $(2.81)  
             
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding  6,354   6,129     6,239   6,040   
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding  6,442   6,246     6,449   6,040   


Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except per share data)

  June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022
ASSETS    
Cash and cash equivalents $5,918  $12,146 
Restricted cash  49,094   76,870 
Equipment held for operating lease, less accumulated depreciation  2,161,650   2,111,935 
Maintenance rights  14,032   17,708 
Equipment held for sale  2,713   3,275 
Receivables, net of allowances  52,259   46,954 
Spare parts inventory  41,764   38,577 
Investments  53,716   56,189 
Property, equipment & furnishings, less accumulated depreciation  37,329   35,350 
Intangible assets, net  1,100   1,129 
Notes receivable, net of allowances  95,047   81,439 
Investments in sales-type leases, net of allowances  5,827   6,440 
Other assets  83,507   87,205 
Total assets $2,603,956  $2,575,217 
     
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY    
Liabilities:    
Accounts payable and accrued expenses $41,927  $43,040 
Deferred income taxes  137,884   132,516 
Debt obligations  1,827,021   1,847,278 
Maintenance reserves  73,872   59,453 
Security deposits  22,528   20,490 
Unearned revenue  33,626   17,863 
Total liabilities  2,136,858   2,120,640 
     
Redeemable preferred stock ($0.01 par value)  49,931   49,889 
     
Shareholders’ equity:    
Common stock ($0.01 par value)  68   66 
Paid-in capital in excess of par  21,740   20,386 
Retained earnings  373,965   357,493 
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax  21,394   26,743 
Total shareholders’ equity  417,167   404,688 
Total liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and shareholders’ equity $2,603,956  $2,575,217 


