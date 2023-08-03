New York, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cosmetic Implants Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented by Product Type, By Material Type, By Region" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06482444/?utm_source=GNW



The global cosmetic implants market is anticipated to witness formidable growth during the forecast period.This can be ascribed to increasing consciousness and awareness among the population, especially the women population and youth, regarding their aesthetics and different cosmetic solutions that can be taken to improve their appearance.



Additionally, the growing number of road accidents, injuries, or falls, among others, has further increased the demand for different cosmetic procedures worldwide.Besides, the growing influence of social media on the population is further expected to increase the number of cosmetic procedures performed.



This, in turn, is expected to support the growth of global cosmetic implants market during the forecast period.The United States accounts for the largest number of cosmetic procedures being performed, followed by Brazil.



In 2020, around 4,667,931 cosmetic procedures were performed in the United States, followed by Brazil, with around 1,929 359 procedures in the same year.

Rising Demand for Different Implants

The growing awareness related to aesthetics has significantly increased the demand for different types of implants, including facial implants, dental implants, and breast implants, among others worldwide.The increasing prevalence of different dental problems leading to tooth decay has significantly increased the demand for dental implants.



According to the American Academy of Implant Dentistry, 3 million people in the U.S. have implants, with 500,000 more being added each year. Besides, growing consciousness among the population related to their aesthetics and appearance has significantly increased the demand for various breast augmentation surgeries, facial features & appearance improving surgeries, among others, thereby driving the growth of global cosmetic implants market. In 2021, the most common surgical cosmetic procedures performed in the United States were Liposuction, Breast Augmentation, Abdominoplasty, and Breast Lift, with 491,098; 364,753; 242,939, and 167,395 procedures performed, respectively.

Product Launches

The growing number of product launches related to different cosmetic implants done globally by major players operating in the global cosmetic implants market is expected to create lucrative opportunities for market growth.The key players operating in the market are increasing their research & development expenditure and activities in order to develop and launch new products in order to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in May 2020, Galderma S.A. received US-FDA approval for its new hyaluronic acid, Restylane Kysse, designed specifically for use in lip augmentation and correction of upper perioral rhytids in adults aged 21 and above. Similarly, in August 2020, Dentsply Sirona, Inc. announced the launch of the Axeos 3D/2D imaging system. This system is designed to improve the overall patient experience during different procedures.

Market Segmentation

The global cosmetic implants market can be segmented by product type, material type, and by region.Based on product type, the market can be categorized into dental implants, breast implants, facial implants, and others.



Based on material type, the market can be differentiated into polymers, metals, ceramics, and others.Regionally, North America dominated the market among Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



In terms of country, the United States dominated the global cosmetic implants market in 2021 on account of the growing number of cosmetic surgeries being performed in the country.

Market Players

3M Company, Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH, Sientra Inc., GC Aesthetics Plc., Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., AbbVie Inc., Henry Schein Inc., Straumann AG are some of the leading players operating in the global cosmetic implants market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global cosmetic implants market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Cosmetic Implants Market, By Product Type:

o Dental Implants

o Breast Implants

o Facial Implants

o Others

• Cosmetic Implants Market, By Material Type:

o Polymers

o Metals

o Ceramics

o Others

• Cosmetic Implants Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Turkey



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Cosmetic Implants Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06482444/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________