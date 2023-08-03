New York, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Clear Aligners Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented by Age, By Material Type, By End Use, By Region" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06482443/?utm_source=GNW



The global clear aligners market is anticipated to witness a growth of steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.This can be ascribed to the growing prevalence of malocclusions among the population worldwide.



Additionally, clear aligners offer benefits such as convenience and comfort while wearing along with flexibility as compared to their other counterparts, such as braces.This, in turn, is expected to support the growth of global clear aligners market through 2027.



Additionally, technological advancements and new product launches in the dental industry for the treatment of different dental problems, such as nickel & copper-titanium wires, 3D impression systems, and CAD/CAM systems, among others, are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the coming years. Besides, the growing popularity of cosmetic dentistry procedures worldwide is further expected to support the growth of global clear aligners market.

Increasing Prevalence of Malocclusions

The increasing prevalence of dental and oral conditions, such as crooked teeth, overbites, underbites, crossbites, spaces between teeth, and teeth overcrowding, among others, across the globe is expected to increase the demand for clear aligners.Similarly, the surging number of temporomandibular disorders (TMD) treatments, along with the increasing prevalence of periodontal diseases, injuries, and accidents, are further contributing to malocclusions, thereby expected to increase the demand for clear aligners.



Clear aligners are primarily used for treating malocclusions efficiently. This, in turn, is expected to fuel market growth in the coming years.

Increasing Product Launches

The growing number of clear aligner product launches by the major players operating in the dental industry is expected to create lucrative opportunities for market growth.The launch of new, technologically advanced products not only helps the companies improve their market positioning but also creates opportunities for overall market growth.



For instance, in February 2022, Ormco Corporation launched Spark Clear Aligners Release 12.The company claims that this product offers novel clinical enhancements, product optimization, and more flexibility, efficiency, & control.



In the same month, Bausch Health Companies, Inc. launched OraFit custom clear aligner system in the United States for correcting malocclusion. This product launch not only helped the company increase its product portfolio but also helped it strengthen its position in the dental industry within the United States.



Market Segmentation

The global clear aligners market can be segmented by age, material type, distribution channel, end-use, and by region.Based on type, the market can be divided into adults and teens.



Based on material type, the market can be categorized into polyurethane, plastic polyethylene terephthalate glycol, polyvinyl chloride, and others.Based on end use, the market can be segmented into dental hospitals, dental clinics, and others.



Regionally, North America dominated the market among Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.In terms of country, among United States dominated the global clear aligners market.



This can be ascribed to the growing expenditure on dental services in the United States. In 2018, the dental service expenditure in the United States was around USD 135 billion.



Market Players

Ormco Corporation, Align Technology, Inc., Dentsply Sirona, Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Patterson Companies Inc., Danaher Corporation, Henry Schein Inc., 3M Company, Argen Corporation, TP Orthodontics Inc are some of the leading players operating in the global clear aligners market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global clear aligners market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Clear Aligners Market, By Age:

o Adults

o Teens

• Clear Aligners Market, By Material Type:

o Polyurethane

o Plastic Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol

o Polyvinyl Chloride

o Others

• Clear Aligners Market, By End Use:

o Dental Hospitals

o Dental Clinics

o Others

• Clear Aligners Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Clear Aligners Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06482443/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________