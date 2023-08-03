New York, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cell Free RNA Isolation & Extraction Kits Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06482442/?utm_source=GNW



The global cell-free RNA isolation & extraction kits market is anticipated to observe impressive growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027.The major factors include rising incidences of different types of cancer and a growing number of cases of prenatal complications, which are bolstering the growth of the market.



The cell-free RNA isolation and extraction kits market is a well-established market with an integral part of medical decision-making, which aids in obtaining information for a wide range of treatment dissemination, emphasizing their cruciality in healthcare.The other factors supporting the market’s growth are the rising geriatric population base, extensive research, and development, awareness among the patient population about non-invasive and minimally invasive methods, increasing government investments, and technological advancements.



Also, strategic partnerships and collaborations by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies are fueling the growth of the market.

Increasing Incidence of Cancer

The growing occurrences of cancer, such as lung cancer, cervical cancer, breast cancer, and others among the population, is a contributing factor to the growth of the market.Cancer is considered the second largest cause of mortality and disability across the globe.



Cell-free RNA occurs in cell-free fluids and is an opportunity to detect tumors in patients with lower tumor-shedding rates.For instance, in 2020, data was released by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), which revealed that 1 in 5 people develop cancer in their lifetime, and 1 in 8 men and 1 in 11 women die from cancer globally.



As per its revised GLOBOCAN 2020 report, roughly 19.3 million new cancer cases were registered, and 10 million people died from it across the globe. Thus, the increase in the number of patients suffering from cancer is bolstering the growth of the Cell-Free RNA Isolation & Extraction Kits Market.

Increasing Number of Cases with Prenatal Complications

Over the past few years, rapid advancements have been made in the application of non-invasive techniques such as cell-free RNA, which helps to predict prenatal complications.Prenatal complications such as intrauterine growth restriction (IUGR), preeclampsia, and spontaneous preterm birth (PTB) can be characterized and predicted by cell-free RNA (cf RNA).



For instance, between 2014-2018, the pregnancy complications rates rose more than 16%, while childbirth complications rates rose more than 14%.Around seven out of every 1,000 pregnant women underwent gestational diabetes and preeclampsia complications, an almost 31% increase since 2014.



Therefore, owing to the increase in the number of women suffering from prenatal complications, the surge in demand for cell-free RNA isolation and extraction kits is fueling the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

The global cell-free RNA isolation & extraction kits market is segmented into application, end user, and company.Based on application, the market is divided into oncology, prenatal screening, metabolic disorders, and others.



Based on end users, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and others. In terms of country, the United States is expected to be a lucrative market in the forecast period due to the rising prevalence of cancer in the country.

Market Players

F.Hoffmann-La Roche AG, JBS Science Inc., Aline Biosciences, Apostle Inc. (Apostle Sciences), Danagen-Bioted, S.L., Norgen Biotek Corp., PerkinElmer, Inc., Promega Corporation, QIAGEN N.V., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the leading companies operating in the market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global cell-free RNA isolation & extraction kits market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Cell Free RNA Isolation & Extraction Kits Market, By Application:

o Oncology

o Prenatal Screening

o Metabolic Disorders

o Others

• Cell Free RNA Isolation & Extraction Kits Market, By End User:

o Hospitals & Clinics

o Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

o Others

• Cell Free RNA Isolation & Extraction Kits Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

o Europe & CIS

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Turkey



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in cell free RNA isolation & extraction kits market



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06482442/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________