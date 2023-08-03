Nedosiran Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecasts, 2032: Focus on 7 Major Markets - United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, and Japan

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nedosiran Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report presents comprehensive insights into the potential of nedosiran for Primary Hyperoxaluria (PH) in the seven major markets. This report offers a detailed analysis of nedosiran for primary hyperoxaluria in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period from 2019 to 2032.

Alongside a detailed description of nedosiran for primary hyperoxaluria, the report provides valuable insights into its mechanism of action, dosage, administration, research, and development milestones, and other developmental activities. Furthermore, the report includes future market assessments, a SWOT analysis, analysts' perspectives, a comprehensive overview of market competitors, and an overview of other emerging therapies in primary hyperoxaluria.

Nedosiran, developed by Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, represents an advanced therapy utilizing the company's GalXC RNAi technology to address patients with PH. By inhibiting the lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) enzyme in the final common step of this pathway, nedosiran endeavors to prevent the overproduction of oxalate and offers a promising treatment option for Primary Hyperoxaluria.

This LDH enzyme inhibition occurs specifically in the liver due to the incorporation of GalNAc targeting ligands in nedosiran that bind specifically to the asialoglycoprotein receptors (ASGPR) on hepatic cell surfaces. It is an RNAi therapy in development for the treatment of all three known types of PH. The company is evaluating nedosiran in the PHYOX clinical program.



Dicerna has developed nedosiran as a once-monthly fixed-dose injection for the treatment of PH. This once-monthly formulation of nedosiran is designed to avoid the sudden oxalate spikes that could occur with less frequent administration or missed dosages, which could result in the formation of kidney stones and renal failure.

In order to maximize patient convenience, the company is developing prefilled syringes to enable self-administration by most PH patients without the need for the involvement of a health care provider for dosing. The company is studying and evaluating nedosiran in different clinical trials.



Nedosiran demonstrated safety and tolerability results in this trial consistent with previously reported studies in the PHYOX clinical development program. Patients administered nedosiran also showed a trend in urinary oxalate (Uox) reduction; however, these reductions did not meet prespecified secondary efficacy endpoint criteria.



Even though Dicerna is now shifting to focus on PH1, it will further analyze the PH3 data given the significant unmet need in that subtype as they work on out-license for nedosiran. Data from the ongoing study(s) are expected to support the Nedosiran New Drug Application (NDA) submission.



Nedosiran Analytical Perspective

In-depth Nedosiran Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of nedosiran for primary hyperoxaluria in the seven major markets, i.e., United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), the United Kingdom), and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2024 to 2032.



Nedosiran Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of nedosiran for primary hyperoxaluria covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for primary hyperoxaluria is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence nedosiran dominance.

Other emerging products for primary hyperoxaluria are expected to give tough market competition to nedosiran and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of nedosiran in primary hyperoxaluria.

The in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of nedosiran from 2024 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the nedosiran in primary hyperoxaluria.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. Nedosiran Overview in Primary Hyperoxaluria

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. Nedosiran Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of Nedosiran in Primary Hyperoxaluria

5.2. 7MM Market Analysis

5.2.1. Market size of nedosiran in the 7MM for primary hyperoxaluria

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market size of nedosiran in the United States for primary hyperoxaluria

5.3.2. Market size of nedosiran in Germany for primary hyperoxaluria

5.3.3. Market size of nedosiran in France for primary hyperoxaluria

5.3.4. Market size of nedosiran in Italy for primary hyperoxaluria

5.3.5. Market size of nedosiran in Spain for primary hyperoxaluria

5.3.6. Market size of nedosiran in the United Kingdom for primary hyperoxaluria

5.3.7. Market size of nedosiran in Japan for primary hyperoxaluria



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix



