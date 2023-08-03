TopBuild Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

  • Sales increased 3.4% to $1.3 billion
  • Gross margin expanded 190 basis points to 32.0%
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 190 basis points to 20.9%

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and related building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Robert Buck, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “TopBuild once again delivered strong operating results, as we continue to benefit from a favorable operating environment and maintain our focus on driving improvements at both business segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. We are also encouraged by the increasing optimism we are hearing from the homebuilders.

“Our commercial and industrial business performance remains strong, with a solid backlog of projects and continued robust bidding activity. We are particularly pleased with how well our Installation branches have successfully grown their light commercial work in their respective regions and believe this will continue to be a growth driver over the long term.”

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights ($ in 000s)
(comparisons are to the quarter ended June 30, 2022)

3 Months Ended 6/30/23
ReportedChange
Sales$1,317,2623.4%
Gross Margin32.0%190 bps
SG&A as % of revenue14.0%10 bps
Operating Profit$237,10314.4%
Operating Margin18.0%170 bps
Net Income$164,40014.4%
Net Income per diluted share$5.1817.5%
   
3 Months Ended 6/30/23AdjustedChange
Sales$1,317,2623.4%
Gross Margin32.0%190 bps
SG&A as % of revenue13.9%10 bps
Operating Profit$239,20314.6%
Operating Margin18.2%180 bps
Net Income$166,68515.4%
Net Income per diluted share$5.2518.5%
EBITDA$275,50513.7%
EBITDA Margin20.9%190 bps
   


Six Month Financial Highlights ($ in 000s)
(comparisons are to the six months ended June 30, 2022)

6 Months Ended 6/30/23ReportedChange
Sales$2,582,5005.7%
Gross Margin30.7%140 bps
SG&A as % of revenue13.8%(30 bps)
Operating Profit$436,53417.6%
Operating Margin16.9%170 bps
Net Income$300,27016.2%
Net Income per diluted share$9.4720.3%
   
6 Months Ended 6/30/23AdjustedChange
Sales$2,582,5005.7%
Gross Margin30.7%140 bps
SG&A as % of revenue13.5%(40 bps)
Operating Profit$442,29217.5%
Operating Margin17.1%170 bps
Net Income$305,04517.3%
Net Income per diluted share$9.6221.5%
EBITDA$513,83015.7%
EBITDA Margin19.9%170 bps
   


Operating Segment Highlights ($ in 000s)
(comparisons are to the period ended June 30, 2022)

Installation3 Months Ended 6/30/236 Months Ended 6/30/23
Sales$809,055$1,576,145
Change  
Volume2.9%4.1%
Price2.9%4.3%
M&A2.2%2.2%
Total Change8.0%10.6%
Operating Margin21.3%20.3%
Change260 bps260 bps
Adj. Operating Margin21.3%20.3%
Change260 bps250 bps
Adj. EBITDA Margin23.4%22.4%
Change260 bps240 bps
   
Specialty Distribution3 Months Ended 6/30/236 Months Ended 6/30/23
Sales$574,488$1,132,862
Change  
Volume-2.9%-2.9%
Price0.6%3.0%
M&A0.0%0.0%
Total Change-2.3%0.1%
Operating Margin15.0%14.1%
Change20 bps20 bps
Adj. Operating Margin15.0%14.1%
Change20 bps20 bps
Adj. EBITDA Margin17.6%16.7%
Change40 bps20 bps
   

Capital Allocation

“We are pleased with our progress to date on the acquisition front, welcoming three profitable and well-managed companies to the TopBuild family. In late July we also announced that we had signed an agreement to acquire SPI, a leading specialty distributor generating approximately $703 million in annual revenue. This acquisition will further enhance our growth platform in the three end-markets we serve and increase our recurring revenue stream from maintenance and repair operations.” added Buck.

Year-to-date the Company has completed three acquisitions; SRI Holdings, Best Insulation, and Rocky Mountain Spray Foam which, combined, are expected to contribute approximately $170 million of annual revenue.

2023 Outlook

Sales and Adjusted EBITDA Outlook (1)
($ in millions)

2023LowHigh
Sales$5,025$5,175
Adjusted EBITDA*$950$1,000

*See table for adjusted EBITDA reconciliation.

(1) This outlook reflects management’s current view of present and future market conditions and are based on assumptions such as housing starts and completions, general and administrative expenses, weighted average diluted shares outstanding and interest rates. These targets do not include any effects related to potential acquisitions or divestitures that may occur after the date of this press release. A reconciliation of non-GAAP targets to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, the costs and expenses that may be incurred in the future and therefore, cannot be reasonably predicted. The effect of these excluded items may be significant. Factors that could cause actual long-term results to differ materially from TopBuild’s current expectations are discussed below and are also detailed in the Company’s 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC reports.

Additional Information

Quarterly supplemental materials, including a presentation that will be referenced on today’s conference call, are available on the Company’s website at www.topbuild.com.

Conference Call

A conference call to discuss second quarter 2023 financial results is scheduled for today, Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call may be accessed by dialing (877) 407-9037. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously on the Company’s website at www.topbuild.com

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and related building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. We provide insulation installation services nationwide through our Installation segment which has approximately 235 branches located across the United States. We distribute building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories and other building product materials for the residential, commercial, and industrial end markets through our Specialty Distribution business. Our Specialty Distribution network encompasses approximately 170 branches. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA, incremental EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, the “adjusted” financial measures presented above, and figures presented on a “same branch basis” are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, which are used in managing the business, may provide users of this financial information with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior periods. We define same branch sales as sales from branches in operation for at least 12 full calendar months. Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their closest GAAP financial measures in tables contained in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company’s reported results under GAAP. Additional information may be found in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on TopBuild’s website under “SEC Filings” at www.topbuild.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.  These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, our expected financial and operational results, the related assumptions underlying our expected results, and our plan to repurchase our common stock under stock repurchase transactions. These forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “will,” “would,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “designed,” “plan,” “may,” “project,” “estimate” or “intend,” the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods.  These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements.  Our forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release.  Factors or events that we cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements.  Although TopBuild believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved and it undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

TopBuild Corp.            
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)         
(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)         
             
  Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2023  2022  2023  2022 
Net sales    $1,317,262     $1,274,285     $2,582,500     $2,443,203 
Cost of sales  895,462   890,188   1,790,485   1,727,905 
Gross profit  421,800   384,097   792,015   715,298 
             
Selling, general, and administrative expense  184,697   176,876   355,481   344,123 
Operating profit  237,103   207,221   436,534   371,175 
             
Other income (expense), net:            
Interest expense  (18,558)  (13,410)  (36,597)  (25,375)
Other, net  4,605   (279)  6,528   406 
Other expense, net  (13,953)  (13,689)  (30,069)  (24,969)
Income before income taxes  223,150   193,532   406,465   346,206 
             
Income tax expense  (58,750)  (49,835)  (106,195)  (87,796)
Net income $164,400  $143,697  $300,270  $258,410 
             
Net income per common share:            
Basic $5.20  $4.43  $9.51  $7.93 
Diluted $5.18  $4.41  $9.47  $7.87 
             
Weighted average shares outstanding:            
Basic  31,599,744   32,405,292   31,575,337   32,570,988 
Diluted  31,731,807   32,614,449   31,722,660   32,827,549 
             


TopBuild Corp.            
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)      
(in thousands)            
             
  Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2023 2022  2023 2022
Net income $164,400 $143,697  $300,270 $258,410
Other comprehensive income (loss):            
Foreign currency translation adjustment  4,283  (2,193)  6,037  1,026
Comprehensive income $168,683 $141,504  $306,307 $259,436
             


TopBuild Corp.        
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and Other Financial Data (Unaudited)     
(dollars in thousands)        
  As of 
  June 30, 2023  December 31, 2022 
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $526,327  $240,069 
Receivables, net of an allowance for credit losses of $16,778 at June 30, 2023, and $16,281 at December 31, 2022  857,664   836,071 
Inventories, net  385,049   438,644 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  25,556   34,257 
Total current assets  1,794,596   1,549,041 
         
Right of use assets  204,044   205,892 
Property and equipment, net  258,746   253,484 
Goodwill  1,991,949   1,966,994 
Other intangible assets, net  595,706   614,967 
Other assets  12,905   16,453 
Total assets $4,857,946  $4,606,831 
         
LIABILITIES        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable $468,602  $487,114 
Current portion of long-term debt  45,142   40,068 
Accrued liabilities  180,594   199,370 
Short-term operating lease liabilities  61,825   60,880 
Short-term finance lease liabilities  2,180   2,207 
Total current liabilities  758,343   789,639 
         
Long-term debt  1,394,794   1,417,257 
Deferred tax liabilities, net  254,777   251,481 
Long-term portion of insurance reserves  57,217   59,783 
Long-term operating lease liabilities  148,709   149,943 
Long-term finance lease liabilities  4,519   6,673 
Other liabilities  1,541   2,349 
Total liabilities  2,619,900   2,677,125 
         
EQUITY  2,238,046   1,929,706 
Total liabilities and equity $4,857,946  $4,606,831 
         
  As of June 30, 
  2023  2022 
Other Financial Data        
Receivable days  50   46 
Inventory days  39   48 
Accounts payable days  64   62 
Receivables, net plus inventories, net less accounts payable $774,111  $696,615 
Receivables, net plus inventories, net less accounts payable as a percent of sales (TTM) †  14.9%  15.0%
         
† Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches        


TopBuild Corp.      
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)      
(in thousands)      
       
  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2023  2022 
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities:              
Net income $300,270  $258,410 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization  64,652   60,621 
Share-based compensation  6,886   7,061 
Loss on sale of property and equipment  621   525 
Amortization of debt issuance costs  1,440   1,427 
Provision for bad debt expense  4,031   6,404 
Loss from inventory obsolescence  3,290   3,610 
Change in certain assets and liabilities:      
Receivables, net  (37,247)  (107,739)
Inventories, net  54,623   (82,621)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  8,897   648 
Accounts payable  (8,806)  47,540 
Accrued liabilities  (13,872)  16,884 
Other, net  1,012   4,927 
Net cash provided by operating activities  385,797   217,697 
       
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities:      
Purchases of property and equipment  (30,672)  (36,034)
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired  (45,948)  (18,746)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment  782   618 
Net cash used in investing activities  (75,838)  (54,162)
       
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities:      
Repayment of long-term debt  (18,829)  (19,287)
Proceeds from revolving credit facility     70,000 
Repayment of revolving credit facility     (70,000)
Taxes withheld and paid on employees' equity awards  (6,350)  (11,667)
Exercise of stock options  1,497   1,452 
Repurchase of shares of common stock     (150,050)
Payment of contingent consideration  (300)  (35)
Net cash used in financing activities  (23,982)  (179,587)
Impact of exchange rate changes on cash  281   142 
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents  286,258   (15,910)
Cash and cash equivalents- Beginning of period  240,069   139,779 
Cash and cash equivalents- End of period $526,327  $123,869 
       
Supplemental disclosure of noncash activities:      
Leased assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities $26,310  $36,129 
Accruals for property and equipment  1,449   563 
       


TopBuild Corp.                     
Segment Data (Unaudited)                     
(dollars in thousands)                     
                      
  Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,     
   2023   2022  Change   2023   2022  Change  
Installation                     
Sales $809,055  $748,968  8.0 $1,576,145  $1,425,661  10.6%
                      
Operating profit, as reported $172,278  $139,919    $319,176  $252,598    
Operating margin, as reported  21.3%  18.7%    20.3%  17.7%   
                      
Rationalization charges             473    
Acquisition related costs  227   16     490   96    
Operating profit, as adjusted $172,505  $139,935    $319,666  $253,167    
Operating margin, as adjusted  21.3%  18.7%    20.3%  17.8%   
                      
Share-based compensation  310   282     689   689    
Depreciation and amortization  16,791   15,319     33,284   31,004    
EBITDA, as adjusted $189,606  $155,536  21.9 $353,639  $284,860  24.1%
EBITDA margin, as adjusted  23.4%  20.8%    22.4%  20.0%   
                      
Specialty Distribution                     
Sales $574,488  $587,791  (2.3)% $1,132,862  $1,131,653  0.1%
                      
Operating profit, as reported $85,980  $86,749    $159,313  $157,170    
Operating margin, as reported  15.0%  14.8%    14.1%  13.9%   
                      
Acquisition related costs     334     340   575    
Operating profit, as adjusted $85,980  $87,083    $159,653  $157,745    
Operating margin, as adjusted  15.0%  14.8%    14.1%  13.9%   
                      
Share-based compensation  316   287     554   641    
Depreciation and amortization  14,740   14,005     29,312   28,034    
EBITDA, as adjusted $101,036  $101,375  (0.3)% $189,519  $186,420  1.7%
EBITDA margin, as adjusted  17.6%  17.2%    16.7%  16.5%   
                      


TopBuild Corp.                   
Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)                   
(dollars in thousands)                   
                    
  Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,     
  2023 2022 Change  2023 2022 Change 
Total net sales                   
Sales before eliminations $1,383,543  $1,336,759     $2,709,007  $2,557,314     
Intercompany eliminations  (66,281)  (62,474)     (126,507)  (114,111)    
Net sales after eliminations $1,317,262  $1,274,285  3.4% $2,582,500  $2,443,203   5.7%
                    
Operating profit, as reported - segments $258,258  $226,668     $478,489  $409,768     
General corporate expense, net  (9,957)  (9,012)     (20,786)  (19,449)    
Intercompany eliminations  (11,198)  (10,435)     (21,169)  (19,144)    
Operating profit, as reported $237,103  $207,221     $436,534  $371,175     
Operating margin, as reported  18.0  16.3     16.9  15.2    
                    
Rationalization charges              473     
Acquisition related costs   2,100   1,577      5,758   4,654     
Operating profit, as adjusted $239,203  $208,798     $442,292  $376,302     
Operating margin, as adjusted  18.2  16.4     17.1  15.4    
                    
Share-based compensation  3,751   3,334      6,886   7,061     
Depreciation and amortization  32,551   30,122      64,652   60,621     
EBITDA, as adjusted $275,505  $242,254  13.7% $513,830  $443,984   15.7%
EBITDA margin, as adjusted  20.9  19.0     19.9  18.2    
                    
Sales change period over period  42,977         139,297        
EBITDA, as adjusted, change period over period  33,251         69,846        
Incremental EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in sales  77.4        50.1       
                    
† Acquisition related costs include corporate level adjustments as well as segment operating adjustments.          
                    


TopBuild Corp.             
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)             
(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)             
              
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2023 2022  2023 2022
Gross Profit Reconciliation             
              
Net sales $1,317,262  $1,274,285   $2,582,500  $2,443,203 
              
Gross profit, as reported $421,800  $384,097   $792,015  $715,298 
              
Acquisition related costs            121 
Gross profit, as adjusted $421,800  $384,097   $792,015  $715,419 
              
Gross margin, as reported  32.0  30.1   30.7  29.3
Gross margin, as adjusted  32.0  30.1   30.7  29.3
              
Selling, General and Administrative Expense Reconciliation             
              
Selling, general, and administrative expense, as reported $184,697  $176,876   $355,481  $344,123 
              
Rationalization charges            473 
Acquisition related costs  2,100   1,577    5,758   4,533 
Selling, general, and administrative expense, as adjusted $182,597  $175,299   $349,723  $339,117 
              
Operating Profit Reconciliation             
              
Operating profit, as reported $237,103  $207,221   $436,534  $371,175 
              
Rationalization charges            473 
Acquisition related costs  2,100   1,577    5,758   4,654 
Operating profit, as adjusted $239,203  $208,798   $442,292  $376,302 
              
Operating margin, as reported  18.0  16.3   16.9  15.2
Operating margin, as adjusted  18.2  16.4   17.1  15.4
              
Income Per Common Share Reconciliation             
              
Income before income taxes, as reported $223,150  $193,532   $406,465  $346,206 
              
Rationalization charges            473 
Acquisition related costs  2,100   1,577    5,758   4,654 
Income before income taxes, as adjusted  225,250   195,109    412,223   351,333 
              
Tax rate at 26.0%  (58,565)  (50,728)   (107,178)  (91,347)
Income, as adjusted $166,685  $144,381   $305,045  $259,986 
              
Income per common share, as adjusted $5.25  $4.43   $9.62  $7.92 
              
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding  31,731,807   32,614,449    31,722,660   32,827,549 
              


TopBuild Corp.            
Same Branch and Acquisition Metrics (Unaudited)            
(dollars in thousands)            
             
  Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2023 2022 2023 2022
Net sales            
Same branch:            
Installation $792,529  $748,968  $1,544,775  $1,425,661 
Specialty Distribution  574,488   587,791   1,132,862   1,131,653 
Eliminations  (66,281)  (62,474)  (126,507)  (114,111)
Total same branch  1,300,736   1,274,285   2,551,130   2,443,203 
             
Acquisitions (a):            
Installation $16,526  $  $31,370  $ 
Total acquisitions  16,526      31,370    
Total $1,317,262  $1,274,285  $2,582,500  $2,443,203 
             
EBITDA, as adjusted            
Same branch $272,939  $242,254  $509,715  $443,984 
Acquisitions (a)  2,566      4,115    
Total $275,505  $242,254  $513,830  $443,984 
             
EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of sales            
Same branch (b)  21.0%     20.0   
Acquisitions (c)  15.5     13.1   
Total (d)  20.9  19.0  19.9  18.2
             
As Adjusted Incremental EBITDA, as a percentage of change in sales            
Same branch (e)  116.0     60.9   
Acquisitions (c)  15.5     13.1   
Total (f)  77.4     50.1   
             
(a) Represents current year impact of acquisitions in their first twelve months            
(b) Same branch metric, as adjusted, as a percentage of same branch sales            
(c) Acquired metric, as adjusted, as a percentage of acquired sales            
(d) Total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of total sales            
(e) Change in same branch EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in same branch sales         
(f) Change in total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in total sales            
             


TopBuild Corp.            
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited)            
(in thousands)            
             
  Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2023 2022 2023 2022
Net income, as reported $164,400 $143,697 $300,270 $258,410
Adjustments to arrive at EBITDA, as adjusted:            
Interest expense and other, net  13,953  13,689  30,069  24,969
Income tax expense  58,750  49,835  106,195  87,796
Depreciation and amortization  32,551  30,122  64,652  60,621
Share-based compensation  3,751  3,334  6,886  7,061
Rationalization charges        473
Acquisition related costs  2,100  1,577  5,758  4,654
EBITDA, as adjusted $275,505 $242,254 $513,830 $443,984
             


TopBuild Corp.               
Acquisition Adjusted Net Sales (Unaudited)              
(in thousands)              
 2022 2023 Trailing Twelve
Months Ended
 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 June 30, 2023
Net Sales$1,300,998 $1,264,543 $1,265,238 $1,317,262 $5,148,041
Acquisitions proforma adjustment † 17,576  18,279  6,187  -  42,042
Net sales, acquisition adjusted$1,318,574 $1,282,822 $1,271,425 $1,317,262 $5,190,083
               
               
† Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches           
               


TopBuild Corp.      
2023 Estimated Adjusted EBITDA Range (Unaudited)     
(in millions)      
       
 Twelve Months Ending December 31, 2023 
  Low  High 
Estimated net income$543.0  586.0 
Adjustments to arrive at estimated EBITDA, as adjusted:     
Interest expense and other, net 62.0  59.0 
Income tax expense 191.0  206.0 
Depreciation and amortization 131.0  128.0 
Share-based compensation 15.0  14.0 
Acquisition related costs 8.0  7.0 
Estimated EBITDA, as adjusted$950.0 $1,000.0 
       
  
       

 

 