Cell & Gene Therapy Drug Delivery Devices Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028

Global Cell & Gene Therapy Drug Delivery Devices market is expected to show robust growth in the forecast period, 2024-2028.This can be attributed to the growing use of cell and gene therapy for the treatment of various chronic diseases such as cancer.



The increasing demand for drug delivery devices that are efficient in monitoring drug dosage during cell and gene therapies is expected to support market growth in the coming years.

Cell and Gene Therapy is a transformative industry that is emerging with efficient potential.Cell and Gene therapy includes the extraction of cells, proteins, or genetic material (DNA) from the Donor and altering them to provide highly specific and personalized therapy.



The growing popularity of personalized medicine has significantly increased the demand for cell and gene therapies, thereby creating the demand for devices used to deliver these therapies.

The effective dosages help in maximizing the bioavailability of the drug at the target sites, making it convenient for the patients and thereby actively supporting the growth of devices used for delivering different therapies, including cell and gene therapies, in the coming years. Novel drug delivery systems like subdermal implants available in the market as variants such as rings and patches are anticipated to boost the global cell & gene therapy drug delivery devices market growth in the forecast period.

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

The growing prevalence of cancer among the population at an alarming rate and the requirement for an effective treatment has led to the development of various cell and gene therapies.The development of cell and gene therapies has led to an increase in demand for different devices used to deliver them, thereby driving the growth of global cell and gene therapy drug delivery devices.



According to the Globocan 2020, there are around 19,292,789 new cases of cancer reported among the population across the globe.Out of these, 10,065,305 new cancer cases were reported among males, and the most common type of cancer among them was Lung, Prostate, Colorectum, Stomach, and Liver cancer.



Similarly, the number of new cancer cases reported in the female population was around 9,227,484, with breast cancer, colorectum cancer, lung cancer, cervix uteri, and thyroid cancer being the most prevalent ones.

A growing number of FDA approvals regarding Cell and Gene Therapies & Clinical Trials

With the first therapy approved in 2017, Cell therapies & Gene therapies are relatively new to the world for investments.According to the Cell and Gene Journal, out of 22 cell and gene therapies approved by the FDA, 14 are cord blood-based treatments.



The remaining approvals include two gene therapies, seven cell therapies, and five modified cell therapies.Also, in total, cell & gene therapies account for just seven percent (7%) of the total 340 approved biologics.



Also, of the over 50 total drugs approved by the FDA in 2021, only 2 were cell or gene therapies.Though it’s a small amount of the total approved drugs in 2021, it reflects that the approved cell and gene therapies grew by 10%, which is a remarkable step in the development of medicine.



Thus, the growing number of FDA approvals for the latest launches providing better drug delivery devices are gaining popularity among various companies for the development of devices used for delivering cell and gene therapies. This, in turn, is expected to bolster the growth of global cell & gene therapy drug delivery devices market in the coming years.

Increased Investment and Funding in the Cell and Gene Therapy Market

The Cell therapy & Gene therapy companies are getting an excellent amount & proportion of private and public investment.The assurance of novel cell and gene therapies which are targeting poorly treated diseases and chronic conditions has led to substantial capital flowing from private investments, initial public offerings, and corporates.



With the growing private investment in life sciences, the rapid growth in investment in cell therapy and gene therapy is accountable. According to the Cell and Gene Journal, for gene therapy, the investment growth rate from 2010 to 2021 has risen to 59%, whereas for cell therapy, the investment rate has grown to 63%, which is accountable on a higher note and also anticipated for bringing a significant role in boosting the Global Cell & Gene Therapy Drug Delivery Devices Market growth during the forecast period.

Also, the various Government of several countries is aiding the process of increasing awareness about the devices among patients and doctors, thereby supporting the Global Cell & Gene Therapy Drug Delivery Devices market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Cell & Gene Therapy Drug Delivery Devices Market can be segmented by type, commercialized drugs, route of administration, method, and region.Based on type, the market is fragmented into subretinal injection cannulas, extension tubes, intravenous catheters, sterile insulin syringes, prefilled syringe, and infusion bags.



Based on the Commercialized Drugs, the market is further segmented into Luxturna, Kymriah, Yescarta, Zolgensma, Provenge, and Strimvelis.Depending on the Route of Administration, the market is further segmented into Oral, Intravenous, Ocular, Transdermal, and Others.



Based on the type of method, the market can be segmented into In Vitro and Ex Vivo. Based on the regional segmentation, the market is distributed among North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

Market Players

Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Novartis AG, Amgen Inc., Kite Pharma, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Bluebird bio, Inc., Castle Creek Biosciences, Inc (Fibrocell Technologies, Inc.), Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC., Helixmith Co., Ltd (ViroMed Co., Ltd), Orchard Therapeutics plc, Renova Therapeutics, Spark Therapeutics, Inc., uniQure N.V., Vericel Corporation, are some of the leading players operating in the global cell & gene therapy drug delivery devices market.



• Cell & Gene Therapy Drug Delivery Devices Market, By Type:

o Subretinal Injection Cannula

o Extension Tube

o Intravenous Catheter

o Sterile Insulin Syringe

o Prefilled Syringe

o Infusion Bags

• Cell & Gene Therapy Drug Delivery Devices Market, By Commercialized Drugs:

o Luxturna

o Kymriah

o Yescarta

o Zolgensma

o Provenge

o Strimvelis

• Cell & Gene Therapy Drug Delivery Devices Market, By Route of Administration:

o Oral

o Intravenous

o Ocular

o Transdermal

o Others

• Cell & Gene Therapy Drug Delivery Devices Market, By Method:

o In Vitro

o Ex Vivo

• Cell & Gene Therapy Drug Delivery Devices Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



