AMO-02 Emerging Drug Insights and Market Forecasts, 2032: Focus on 7 Major Markets - United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, and Japan

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AMO-02 Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers comprehensive insights into the potential of AMO-02 for Myotonic Dystrophy in the seven major markets. This report provides a detailed overview of AMO-02 for myotonic dystrophy in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period from 2019 to 2032, alongside a thorough description of its mechanism of action, dosage, administration, research and development progress, regulatory milestones, and other developmental activities.

Additionally, the report includes future market assessments, SWOT analysis, analysts' perspectives, a comprehensive overview of market competitors, and insights into other emerging therapies in myotonic dystrophy.

AMO-02, also known as tideglusib, is a promising candidate under development for the treatment of congenital myotonic dystrophy (CDM) and holds potential for use in additional CNS, neuromuscular, and other orphan indications.

It exhibits a dual mechanism, disrupting the pathogenic RNA repeat in CDM1 and inhibiting excess levels of the kinase GSK3, positioning it as a promising therapeutic option for Myotonic Dystrophy. The drug has gained significant regulatory attention, having been granted FTD and RPDD status by the US FDA, along with receiving innovative passport designation in the UK.

Furthermore, the company is actively conducting two Phase II/III studies in children and adolescents with CDM, signifying the growing interest and potential of AMO-02 in addressing Myotonic Dystrophy and related orphan indications.



AMO-02 Analytical Perspective

In-depth AMO-02 Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of AMO-02 for myotonic dystrophy in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2024 to 2032.



AMO-02 Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of AMO-02 for myotonic dystrophy covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for myotonic dystrophy is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence AMO-02 dominance.

Other emerging products for myotonic dystrophy are expected to give tough market competition to AMO-02 and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of AMO-02 in myotonic dystrophy.

The in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of AMO-02 from 2024 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the AMO-02 in myotonic dystrophy.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. AMO-02 Overview in myotonic dystrophy

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



4. AMO-02 Market Assessment

4.1. Market Outlook of AMO-02 in myotonic dystrophy

4.2. 7MM Analysis

4.2.1. Market Size of AMO-02 in the 7MM for myotonic dystrophy

4.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

4.3.1. Market Size of AMO-02 in the United States for myotonic dystrophy

4.3.2. Market Size of AMO-02 in Germany for myotonic dystrophy

4.3.3. Market Size of AMO-02 in France for myotonic dystrophy

4.3.4. Market Size of AMO-02 in Italy for myotonic dystrophy

4.3.5. Market Size of AMO-02 in Spain for myotonic dystrophy

4.3.6. Market Size of AMO-02 in the United Kingdom for myotonic dystrophy

4.3.7. Market Size of AMO-02 in Japan for myotonic dystrophy



5. SWOT Analysis



6. Analysts' Views



7. Appendix



