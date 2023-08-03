New York, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Blood & Plasma Components Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06482440/?utm_source=GNW



The global blood & plasma components market is anticipated to observe impressive growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027.The major factors include the growing volume of surgeries, the surge in the prevalence of trauma and road accidents, and the increase in the number of people from chronic conditions, including cancer are curbing the growth of the market.



Blood is a life-sustaining fluid that flows throughout the body, giving nourishment, electrolytes, hormones, antibodies, and vitamins to body tissues.Plasma is a part of the blood which is aqueous in nature; it contains salt and proteins in which platelets, white blood cells, and red blood cells are suspended.



The other factors supporting the market’s growth are, rising awareness associated with the significance of blood donations, high patient pool, government initiatives, increasing investments for research and development activities, several blood donation campaigns undertaken by various blood organizations, rise in the elderly population base, rise in R&D activities, and technological advancements. Also, the strategic initiatives such as partnerships and product launches undertaken by the market players are augmenting the growth of the market.

Increasing Occurrence of Trauma and Road Accidents

The growing incidence of trauma and road accidents is a significant factor propelling the growth of the market.At times, people suffer from traumas such as hemorrhage; the amount of blood present gets reduced and cannot be replaced fast enough by the body.



According to a review, in 2018, approximately 60,000 Americans died from hemorrhaging or blood loss every year.Also, owing to the rise in the number of road accidents, excessive blood loss from the body is raising the demand for blood or plasma transfusion to prevent bleeding.



Thus, in turn, these situations are augmenting the growth of the blood and plasma component market globally. According to WHO research, in 2020, nearly 1.5 million people died every year due to road traffic injuries around the globe.

Rising Frequency of Blood Diseases and Surgeries

The growing incidences of bleeding disorders and the rising number of surgeries across the globe are bolstering the growth of the market.Hemophilia A and B and von Willebrand disease are the most common bleeding disorders.



For instance, in 2019, 195,263 people globally were diagnosed with hemophilia, and 80,302 were diagnosed with von Willebrand disease.In addition to these, increasing cases of surgeries are impelling the growth of the market as a lot of blood is lost during the operations, which increases the chances of needing transfusions.



Also, the demand for blood transfusion rises in patients who are anemic. For instance, approximately 310 million major surgeries are performed every year globally, of which 50 million are in the USA, and 20 million are in Europe.

Increasing Adoption of Inorganic Growth Strategies

Various inorganic growth strategies such as mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and partnerships are supporting the growth of the market. For instance, the Blood Center of Wisconsin collaborated with SysLogic Inc. to research how RFID technology can be utilized to heighten the safety of the patient while collecting and transfusing blood products. Similarly, in 2018, Invitrx Inc. launched a cord blood plasma product that contains plasticity-promoting proteins that may have anti-aging effects that increase neurogenesis and cognitive function.

Market Segmentation

The global blood & plasma components market is segmented into products, applications, end user, and company.Based on products, the market is divided into packed red blood cells, platelets products, frozen plasma, and plasma-derived products.



Based on plasma-derived products, the market is further divided into immunoglobulins, albumins, coagulation factor concentrates, and others.Based on application, the market is divided into hematology, solid tumor management, and others.



Based on hematology, the market is further divided into hemoglobinopathy, hematologic malignancies treatment, coagulopathy, and others.Based on end-user, the market is divided into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic laboratories, and others.



In terms of country, the United States is expected to be a lucrative market in the forecast period due to the rising number of chronic diseases and surgeries in the country.

Market Players

CSL Limited, Grifols S.A., ADMA Biologics, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Octapharma AG, Kedrion S.p.A, Emergent BioSolutions Inc., Bio Products Laboratory Ltd., LFB S.A., and Versiti, Inc. are some of the leading companies operating in the market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global blood & plasma components market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Blood & Plasma Components Market, By Products:

o Packed Red Blood Cells

o Platelets Products

o Frozen Plasma

o Plasma Derived Products

Immunoglobulins

Albumins

Coagulation Factor Concentrates

Others

• Blood & Plasma Components Market, By Application:

o Hematology

Hemoglobinopathy

Hematologic Malignancies Treatment

Coagulopathy

Others

o Solid Tumor Management

o Others

• Blood & Plasma Components Market, By End User:

o Hospitals & Clinics

o Diagnostic Laboratories

o Others

• Blood & Plasma Components Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

o Europe & CIS

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



