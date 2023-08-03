Pitolisant: A Selective Histamine 3 (H3) Receptor Antagonist/Inverse Agonist - Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecasts, 2019-2023 & 2023-2032

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pitolisant Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report offers a comprehensive and detailed analysis of pitolisant for Myotonic Dystrophy in the seven major markets.

Developed by Bioprojet Societe Civile de Recherche (Bioprojet) as a selective histamine 3 (H3) receptor antagonist/inverse agonist, pitolisant holds significant promise in the treatment of this condition. Harmony Biosciences has an exclusive license from Bioprojet to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pitolisant in the US, with an ongoing Phase II trial in patients with type 1 myotonic dystrophy.

The report delves into a thorough examination of pitolisant for myotonic dystrophy in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period of 2019 to 2032.

It provides essential insights into its mechanism of action, dosage and administration, research and development milestones, and regulatory advancements. Additionally, the report includes future market assessments, a SWOT analysis, analysts' perspectives, an overview of market competitors, and a glimpse of other emerging therapies in the field of myotonic dystrophy.

Pitolisant Analytical Perspective

In-depth Pitolisant Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of pitolisant for myotonic dystrophy in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2027 to 2032.



Pitolisant Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of pitolisant for myotonic dystrophy covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for myotonic dystrophy is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence pitolisant dominance.

Other emerging products for myotonic dystrophy are expected to give tough market competition to pitolisant and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of pitolisant in myotonic dystrophy.

The in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of pitolisant from 2027 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the pitolisant in myotonic dystrophy.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. Pitolisant Overview in myotonic dystrophy

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



4. Pitolisant Market Assessment

4.1. Market Outlook of Pitolisant in myotonic dystrophy

4.2. 7MM Analysis

4.2.1. Market Size of Pitolisant in the 7MM for myotonic dystrophy

4.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

4.3.1. Market Size of Pitolisant in the United States for myotonic dystrophy

4.3.2. Market Size of Pitolisant in Germany for myotonic dystrophy

4.3.3. Market Size of Pitolisant in France for myotonic dystrophy

4.3.4. Market Size of Pitolisant in Italy for myotonic dystrophy

4.3.5. Market Size of Pitolisant in Spain for myotonic dystrophy

4.3.6. Market Size of Pitolisant in the United Kingdom for myotonic dystrophy

4.3.7. Market Size of Pitolisant in Japan for myotonic dystrophy



5. SWOT Analysis



6. Analysts' Views



7. Appendix



