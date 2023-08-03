New York, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aromatherapy Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06482439/?utm_source=GNW



Global aromatherapy market is anticipated to register a steady CAGR during the forecast period 2024-2028.This can be ascribed to increasing stress, anxiety, and depression among people caused by the changing lifestyle and containment measures to curb the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak and awareness amongst people and patients regarding the benefits associated with the usage of aromatherapy.



Increasing demand for natural therapies instead of man-made drugs and increasing investment by major players to expand their geographic presence are expected to boost the market during the forecast period. Growing demand for relaxation-inducing activities and growing technical developments and automation in manufacturing procedures as well as increasing industry research and development efforts, will further create lucrative opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

Rising Demand for Natural Products

Essential oils have an important role in the natural preservation of foods amidst the rising concern for synthetic food additives and their long-term harmful effects.Increasing the research and development in ethereal oils incorporation as a food additive is further expected to drive the market during the forecast period.



The essential oil manufacturers are focusing on expanding their aromatherapy product lines, which is expected to boost the global aromatherapy market growth over the forecast period.Additionally, it is predicted that the numerous product innovation and development plans, along with the increasing number of efforts by market participants to increase their geographic presence, will create profitable market prospects.



Future growth in the aromatherapy sector is expected to be fuelled by rising consumer preference for natural goods and shifting trends in therapeutic modalities. In the United States, it is estimated that 62% of adults have used some form of complementary or alternative therapy in the last 12 months.

Increasing Incidence of Chronic Disorders

Various conditions can be treated using aromatherapy, such as cardiovascular disease, anxiety, restlessness, wound healing, and skin problems.There are therapeutic uses for aromas and aromatic oils.



Aside from treating wounds, anxiety, digestive problems, colds, and coughs, aromatherapy is also used as an alternative medicine for the treatment of wounds, anxiety, and pain management.Apart from treating various diseases such as respiratory issues, cardiovascular illnesses, nervous disorders, and gastrointestinal infections, among others, aromatherapy also helps in treating motion sickness, weight management, and maintaining healthy liver and gallbladder functions.



This, in turn, is expected to boost the growth of global aromatherapy market.The flourishing e-commerce industry, owing to the ease of purchasing and availability of a diverse range of products, is also expected to support the global aromatherapy market.



Furthermore, the changing consumer preferences for natural products and shifting trends in the adoption of different healing therapies are anticipated to create new prospects for the aromatherapy market growth in the future. Besides, aromatherapy is helpful in treating anxiety disorders as well; the growing prevalence of anxiety among the population is further expected to drive the growth of the aromatherapy market. An estimated 5.7% of U.S. adults experience generalized anxiety disorder at some time in their lives. Specific phobias affect 19.3 million adults, or 9.1% of the U.S. population. PTSD affects 7.7 million adults, or 3.6% of the U.S. population.

Market Segmentation

Global Aromatherapy market is segmented on the basis of component, mode of delivery, distribution channel, application, end user, and region.Based on components, the market is further bifurcated into consumables and diffusers.



Based on the mode of delivery, the market can be further split into topical application, aerial diffusion, and direct inhalation.Based on the distribution channel, the market is divided into direct-to-consumer and B2B.



Based on application, the market is further fragmented into relaxation, skin & hair care, pain management, cold & cough, insomnia, and others.Based on end-user, the market can be segmented into hospitals & clinics, homecare, spa & wellness centers, and others.



Regionally, Europe dominated the market among Asia Pacific, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America. In terms of region, North America is dominating the overall globe in the aromatherapy market.



Market Players

doTERRA International LLC, Young Living Essential Oils Lc, Mountain Rose Inc, Edens Garden, Inc., Rocky Mountain Oils, LLC, Plant Therapy Essential Oils, Biolandes Inc., Stadler Form Aktiengesellschaft, Hubmar International Inc., Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. are some of the leading players operating in the global aromatherapy market.



