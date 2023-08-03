RPL554: A First-in-Class, Inhaled, Dual Inhibitor of the PDE3 and PDE4 Enzymes, and Verona Pharma's Lead Pipeline Asset - Emerging Drug Insights and Market Forecasts 2019-2023 & 2023-2032

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "RPL554 Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers comprehensive insights into the potential of RPL554 for Cystic Fibrosis in the seven major markets. This report presents a detailed analysis of RPL554 for cystic fibrosis in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period from 2019 to 2032.

Providing a thorough description of the drug's mechanism of action, dosage, administration, and regulatory milestones, the report also encompasses other developmental activities. Additionally, the report includes future market assessments, a SWOT analysis, analysts' perspectives, a comprehensive overview of market competitors, and an overview of other emerging therapies in cystic fibrosis.

Ensifentrine (RPL554) serves as a groundbreaking, inhaled, dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase 3 (PDE3) and phosphodiesterase 4 (PDE4) enzymes, representing Verona Pharma's lead pipeline asset. Its unique dual inhibition empowers it to combine bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory properties into a single compound, differentiating it from existing drug classes used to treat COPD, such as corticosteroids, beta2-agonists, and anti-muscarinic drugs.

With promising Phase II clinical trial results in patients with COPD, asthma, and CF, RPL554 showcases significant potential in the field of respiratory diseases.

RPL554 Analytical Perspective

In-depth RPL554 Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of RPL554 for cystic fibrosis in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2027 to 2032.



RPL554 Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of RPL554 for cystic fibrosis covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for cystic fibrosis is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence RPL554 dominance.

Other emerging products for cystic fibrosis are expected to give tough market competition to RPL554 and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of RPL554 in cystic fibrosis.

The in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of RPL554 from 2027 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the RPL554 in cystic fibrosis.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. RPL554 Overview in Cystic Fibrosis

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. RPL554 Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of RPL554 in Cystic Fibrosis

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of RPL554 in the 7MM for Cystic Fibrosis

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of RPL554 in the United States for Cystic Fibrosis

5.3.2. Market Size of RPL554 in Germany for Cystic Fibrosis

5.3.3. Market Size of RPL554 in France for Cystic Fibrosis

5.3.4. Market Size of RPL554 in Italy for Cystic Fibrosis

5.3.5. Market Size of RPL554 in Spain for Cystic Fibrosis

5.3.6. Market Size of RPL554 in the United Kingdom for Cystic Fibrosis

5.3.7. Market Size of RPL554 in Japan for Cystic Fibrosis



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix



