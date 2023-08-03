Perella Weinberg Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Financial Overview - Second Quarter

Revenues of $166 Million, Up 10% From a Year Ago and Up 26% From Last Quarter

Adjusted Operating Income Margin of 9.4%, GAAP Operating Loss Margin of (13.1)%

Adjusted EPS of $0.16; GAAP Diluted EPS of $(0.19)





Financial Overview - First Half

Revenues of $297 Million, Down 2% From a Year Ago

Adjusted Operating Income Margin of 9.1%, GAAP Operating Loss Margin of (15.0)%

Adjusted EPS of $0.25; GAAP Diluted EPS of $(0.56)





Talent Investment and Strategic Actions

Continue to Add Senior Bankers to Expand Client Coverage Footprint and Accelerate Growth

Year-To-Date Added Four New Partners and Eight New Managing Directors

Two Additional Partners Expected to Join Firm in the Third Quarter

Business Realignment Initiative Undertaken to Advance Strategic Opportunities





Capital Management

Strong Balance Sheet with $180 Million of Cash and Short-Term Investments and No Debt

Year-to-Date Repurchased 3.6 Million Shares and Equivalents

Declared Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 Per Share





“We produced solid results in a challenging M&A market environment, delivering quarterly revenue growth year-over-year for the first time since 2021, supported by the strength of our brand and the quality of our team globally. We continue to selectively add exceptional talent to our platform – furthering our mission to achieve scale, accelerate growth and drive value for our shareholders,” stated Andrew Bednar, Chief Executive Officer.

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perella Weinberg Partners (the “Firm” or “PWP”) (NASDAQ:PWP) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.



CFO Transition

With this morning's results, PWP announced that, effective December 31, 2023, Gary Barancik will be stepping down from his role as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Barancik joined PWP as an Advisory Partner at its founding in 2006, became its Chief Financial Officer in 2018, and has led the finance organization through PWP's transition to a public company. Alexandra Gottschalk, who has been with the Firm for over 12 years, including five years as its Chief Accounting Officer, will become Chief Financial Officer effective January 1, 2024.

Revenues

For the second quarter of 2023, revenues were $165.5 million, an increase of 10% from $151.1 million from the second quarter of 2022. The period-over-period growth was driven by increased mergers and acquisition activity. Revenues attributed to financing and capital solutions were largely flat in the period.

For the first half of 2023, revenues were $297.0 million, a decrease of 2% from $303.0 million from the first half of 2022. Mergers and acquisition activity was modestly up period-over-period but was offset by lower financing and capital solutions revenues due to certain large fee events in the year ago period.

Expenses

U.S. GAAP Adjusted U.S. GAAP Adjusted Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating expenses (Dollars in Thousands) Total compensation and benefits $ 148,428 $ 127,014 $ 113,563 $ 96,763 $ 266,062 $ 255,149 $ 198,971 $ 193,964 % of Revenues 90 % 84 % 69 % 64 % 90 % 84 % 67 % 64 % Non-compensation expenses $ 38,869 $ 33,103 $ 36,384 $ 31,031 $ 75,351 $ 67,203 $ 70,896 $ 63,199 % of Revenues 23 % 22 % 22 % 21 % 25 % 22 % 24 % 21 %

Three Months Ended

GAAP total compensation and benefits were $148.4 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $127.0 million for the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted total compensation and benefits were $113.6 million for the second quarter of 2023 as compared to $96.8 million for the same period a year ago. The increase in both GAAP total compensation and benefits and adjusted total compensation and benefits was due to a larger bonus accrual on an absolute dollar basis associated with higher revenues combined with the quarterly impact of increasing the year-to-date 2023 compensation margin to 67%. On a GAAP basis, total compensation and benefits include the impact of business realignment costs associated with employee reductions undertaken in the second quarter of 2023 to improve compensation alignment and to provide for greater flexibility to advance strategic opportunities.

GAAP non-compensation expenses were $38.9 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared with $33.1 million for the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted non-compensation expenses were $36.4 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared with $31.0 million for the same period a year ago. The increase experienced in both GAAP non-compensation expenses and adjusted non-compensation expenses was largely driven by legal spend, higher rent and occupancy costs associated with overlapping rent periods and a related step-up in depreciation expense tied to New York and London office renovations and relocation, technology investments, and an increase in travel and related expenses.

Six Months Ended

GAAP total compensation and benefits were $266.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $255.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Adjusted total compensation and benefits were $199.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 as compared to $194.0 million for the same period a year ago. The increase in both GAAP total compensation and benefits and adjusted total compensation and benefits was due to a higher compensation margin on a slightly lower revenue base. On a GAAP basis, total compensation and benefits include the impact of aforementioned business realignment costs. At the end of the second quarter, the Firm increased the year-to-date compensation margin to 67% reflecting business and industry conditions and to support talent investment.

GAAP non-compensation expenses were $75.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared with $67.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Adjusted non-compensation expenses were $70.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared with $63.2 million for the same period a year ago. The increase experienced in both GAAP non-compensation expenses and adjusted non-compensation expenses was largely driven by higher rent and occupancy costs associated with overlapping rent periods and a related step-up in depreciation expense tied to New York and London office renovations and relocation, an increase in travel and related expenses, legal spend, and technology investments, partially offset by a moderation in professional fees, a reduction in co-advisory fees, and lower D&O insurance costs versus the prior year period.

Provision for Income Taxes

Perella Weinberg Partners currently owns 48.77% of the operating partnership (PWP Holdings LP) and is subject to U.S. federal and state corporate income tax. Income earned by the operating partnership is subject to certain state and foreign income taxes.

For purposes of calculating adjusted if-converted net income, we have presented our results as if all partnership units had been converted to shares of Class A Common Stock, and as if all of our adjusted income for the period was subjected to U.S. corporate income tax. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, the effective tax rate for adjusted if-converted net income was 22%. This tax rate included a one-time tax benefit recognized in the second quarter of 2023 due to the release of a tax reserve at one of our foreign subsidiaries.

Balance Sheet and Capital Management

As of June 30, 2023, PWP had $179.8 million of cash and short-term investments in U.S. Treasury securities. The Firm has no outstanding indebtedness and has an undrawn revolving credit facility.

During the three months ended June 30, 2023, PWP returned $14.2 million in aggregate to our equity holders through (i) the repurchase of 919,379 shares at an average price per share of $8.41 in open market transactions pursuant to PWP’s Class A common stock repurchase program, (ii) the net settlement of 56,497 share equivalents to satisfy tax withholding obligations at an average price per share of $8.01 and (iii) the payment of $6.0 million in pro rata distributions to limited partners which allowed PWP to pay its dividends of $3.0 million on Class A common stock.

During the six months ended June 30, 2023, PWP returned $47.0 million in aggregate to our equity holders through (i) the repurchase of 2,376,683 shares at an average price per share of $9.46 in open market transactions pursuant to PWP’s Class A common stock repurchase program, (ii) the net settlement of 1,177,991 share equivalents to satisfy tax withholding obligations at an average price per share of $10.02 and (iii) the payment of $12.7 million in pro rata distributions to limited partners which allowed PWP to pay its dividends of $6.5 million on Class A common stock.

During the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, PWP made $0.5 million of cash payments related to the business realignment. Currently, we are estimating future cash payments of approximately $18 million related to the business realignment, which are expected to be paid by or soon after December 31, 2023.

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A common stock. The dividend will be paid on September 12, 2023 to Class A common stockholders of record on September 1, 2023.

About PWP

Perella Weinberg is a leading global independent advisory firm, providing strategic and financial advice to a broad client base, including corporations, institutions, governments, sovereign wealth funds and the financial sponsor community. The firm offers a wide range of advisory services to clients in the most active industry sectors and global markets. With approximately 650 employees, PWP currently maintains offices in New York, London, Houston, San Francisco, Paris, Los Angeles, Chicago, Calgary, Denver, and Munich. The financial information of PWP herein refers to the business operations of PWP Holdings LP and Subsidiaries.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP, we monitor certain non-GAAP financial measures to manage our business, make planning decisions, evaluate our performance and allocate resources. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are key financial indicators of our business performance over the long term and provide useful information regarding whether cash provided by operating activities is sufficient to maintain and grow our business. We believe that the methodology for determining these non-GAAP financial measures can provide useful supplemental information to help investors better understand the economics of our platform.

These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the analysis of other GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not universally consistent calculations, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. Other companies may calculate similarly titled financial measures differently. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP. In order to facilitate a clear understanding of our consolidated historical operating results, you should examine our non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with our historical consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included elsewhere in this press release.

Management compensates for the inherent limitations associated with using these non-GAAP financial measures through disclosure of such limitations, presentation of our financial statements in accordance with GAAP and reconciliation of such non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the tables at the end of this release for an explanation of the adjustments and reconciliations to the comparable GAAP numbers.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ 165,545 $ 151,104 $ 296,971 $ 302,980 Expenses Compensation and benefits 106,216 90,587 176,179 177,832 Equity-based compensation 42,212 36,427 89,883 77,317 Total compensation and benefits 148,428 127,014 266,062 255,149 Professional fees 8,737 7,419 16,290 17,722 Technology and infrastructure 9,293 7,521 17,805 15,077 Rent and occupancy 6,678 5,378 14,092 11,107 Travel and related expenses 4,726 3,641 9,500 5,935 General, administrative and other expenses 5,796 6,491 11,190 11,766 Depreciation and amortization 3,639 2,653 6,474 5,596 Total expenses 187,297 160,117 341,413 322,352 Operating income (loss) (21,752 ) (9,013 ) (44,442 ) (19,372 ) Non-operating income (expenses) Related party income 276 950 549 1,508 Other income (expense) (1,337 ) 3,776 (1,054 ) 5,619 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities — 10,094 — 22,100 Total non-operating income (expenses) (1,061 ) 14,820 (505 ) 29,227 Income (loss) before income taxes (22,813 ) 5,807 (44,947 ) 9,855 Income tax expense (benefit) (4,543 ) 3,141 743 6,137 Net income (loss) (18,270 ) 2,666 (45,690 ) 3,718 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests (18,629 ) (6,599 ) (40,926 ) (14,441 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Perella Weinberg Partners $ 359 $ 9,265 $ (4,764 ) $ 18,159 Net income (loss) per share attributable to Class A common shareholders Basic $ 0.01 $ 0.21 $ (0.11 ) $ 0.40 Diluted $ (0.19 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.56 ) $ (0.01 ) Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding Basic 42,743,611 44,584,181 42,531,895 45,247,373 Diluted 86,521,626 90,688,871 86,566,075 91,953,077





U.S. GAAP Reconciliation of Adjusted Results (Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total compensation and benefits—GAAP $ 148,428 $ 127,014 $ 266,062 $ 255,149 Equity-based compensation not dilutive to investors in PWP or PWP OpCo(1) (18,269 ) (18,525 ) (38,603 ) (37,235 ) Public company transaction related incentives(2) (11,491 ) (11,726 ) (23,383 ) (23,950 ) Business realignment costs(3) (5,105 ) — (5,105 ) — Adjusted total compensation and benefits $ 113,563 $ 96,763 $ 198,971 $ 193,964 Non-compensation expense—GAAP $ 38,869 $ 33,103 $ 75,351 $ 67,203 TPH business combination related expenses(4) (1,645 ) (1,645 ) (3,290 ) (3,290 ) Business Combination transaction expenses(5) (840 ) (302 ) (1,165 ) (589 ) Warrant Exchange transaction expenses(6) — (125 ) — (125 ) Adjusted non-compensation expense(7) $ 36,384 $ 31,031 $ 70,896 $ 63,199 Operating income (loss)—GAAP $ (21,752 ) $ (9,013 ) $ (44,442 ) $ (19,372 ) Equity-based compensation not dilutive to investors in PWP or PWP OpCo(1) 18,269 18,525 38,603 37,235 Public company transaction related incentives(2) 11,491 11,726 23,383 23,950 Business realignment costs(3) 5,105 — 5,105 — TPH business combination related expenses(4) 1,645 1,645 3,290 3,290 Business Combination transaction expenses(5) 840 302 1,165 589 Warrant Exchange transaction expenses(6) — 125 — 125 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 15,598 $ 23,310 $ 27,104 $ 45,817 Income (loss) before income taxes—GAAP $ (22,813 ) $ 5,807 $ (44,947 ) $ 9,855 Equity-based compensation not dilutive to investors in PWP or PWP OpCo(1) 18,269 18,525 38,603 37,235 Public company transaction related incentives(2) 11,491 11,726 23,383 23,950 Business realignment costs(3) 5,105 — 5,105 — TPH business combination related expenses(4) 1,645 1,645 3,290 3,290 Business Combination transaction expenses(5) 840 302 1,165 589 Warrant Exchange transaction expenses(6) — 125 — 125 Adjustments to non-operating income (expenses)(8) 1,401 (10,057 ) 1,438 (22,026 ) Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes $ 15,938 $ 28,073 $ 28,037 $ 53,018 Income tax expense (benefit)—GAAP $ (4,543 ) $ 3,141 $ 743 $ 6,137 Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments(9) 4,962 1,811 1,884 3,253 Adjusted income tax expense (benefit) $ 419 $ 4,952 $ 2,627 $ 9,390 Net income (loss)—GAAP $ (18,270 ) $ 2,666 $ (45,690 ) $ 3,718 Equity-based compensation not dilutive to investors in PWP or PWP OpCo(1) 18,269 18,525 38,603 37,235 Public company transaction related incentives(2) 11,491 11,726 23,383 23,950 Business realignment costs(3) 5,105 — 5,105 — TPH business combination related expenses(4) 1,645 1,645 3,290 3,290 Business Combination transaction expenses(5) 840 302 1,165 589 Warrant Exchange transaction expenses(6) — 125 — 125 Adjustments to non-operating income (expenses)(8) 1,401 (10,057 ) 1,438 (22,026 ) Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments(9) (4,962 ) (1,811 ) (1,884 ) (3,253 ) Adjusted net income (loss) $ 15,519 $ 23,121 $ 25,410 $ 43,628 Less: Adjusted income tax expense (benefit) $ (419 ) $ (4,952 ) (2,627 ) (9,390 ) Add: If-converted tax impact(10) 2,483 8,004 6,268 15,561 Adjusted if-converted net income (loss) $ 13,455 $ 20,069 $ 21,769 $ 37,457 Weighted-average diluted shares of Class A common stock outstanding 86,521,626 90,688,871 86,566,075 91,953,077 Weighted average number of incremental shares from assumed vesting of RSUs and PSUs(11) 275,508 41,654 1,001,289 168,435 Weighted-average adjusted diluted shares of Class A common stock outstanding 86,797,134 90,730,525 87,567,364 92,121,512 Adjusted net income (loss) per Class A share—diluted, if—converted $ 0.16 $ 0.22 $ 0.25 $ 0.41





Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Key metrics: (a) GAAP operating income (loss) margin (13.1)% (6.0)% (15.0)% (6.4)% Adjusted operating income (loss) margin 9.4 % 15.4 % 9.1 % 15.1 % GAAP compensation ratio 90 % 84 % 90 % 84 % Adjusted compensation ratio 69 % 64 % 67 % 64 % GAAP effective tax rate 20 % 54 % (2)% 62 % Adjusted if-converted effective tax rate 16 % 29 % 22 % 29 % (a) Reconciliations of key metrics from U.S. GAAP to Adjusted results are a derivative of the reconciliation of their components above.

Notes to U.S. GAAP Reconciliation of Adjusted Results:

(1) Equity-based compensation not dilutive to investors in PWP or PWP Holdings LP (“PWP OpCo”) includes amortization of legacy awards granted to certain partners prior to the Business Combination and PWP Professional Partners LP (“Professional Partners”) alignment capital units and value capital units awards. The vesting of these awards does not dilute PWP shareholders relative to Professional Partners as Professional Partners’ interest in PWP OpCo does not change as a result of granting those equity awards to its working partners. (2) Public company transaction related incentives includes equity-based compensation for transaction-related restricted stock units (“RSUs”) which are directly related to milestone events that were part of the Business Combination process and reorganization. These payments were outside of PWP’s normal and recurring bonus and compensation processes. (3) During the second quarter of 2023, we began a review of the business, which will result in employee reductions in order to improve compensation alignment and to provide greater flexibility to advance strategic opportunities. Costs include separation and transition benefits and the accelerated amortization (net of forfeitures) of certain equity-based awards. Such amortization includes $0.1 million for certain Professional Partners Awards and $0.5 million for certain transaction-related RSUs, which are excluded from Equity-based compensation not dilutive to investors in PWP or PWP OpCo and Public company transaction related incentives, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. Currently, we are estimating $23 million of total business realignment costs, including cash benefits and non-cash accelerated amortization of equity-based awards, with approximately $18 million expected to be incurred during the second half of 2023. (4) On November 30, 2016, we completed a business combination with Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co., LLC (TPH), an independent advisory firm focused on the energy industry. The adjustment reflects the amortization of intangible assets associated with the acquisition, and such assets will be fully amortized by November 30, 2026. (5) Transaction costs that were expensed associated with the Business Combination, including (i) equity-based vesting for transaction-related RSUs issued to non-employees and (ii) costs incurred in 2023 related to a potential future partnership restructuring that was contemplated during the implementation of the up-C structure at the time of the Business Combination. (6) Transaction costs that were expensed associated with the exchange offer and solicitation relating to the Company’s outstanding warrants, which the Company commenced on July 22, 2022.



(7) See reconciliation below for the components of the consolidated statements of operations included in non-compensation expense—GAAP as well as Adjusted non-compensation expense. (8) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, this adjustment includes gains of $10.1 million and $22.1 million, respectively, on the change in fair value of warrant liabilities, which is non-cash and we believe not indicative of our core performance. A minimal adjustment for the amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs is also included for all periods as well as a non-operating loss on investment of $1.4 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. (9) The non-GAAP tax expense represents the Company’s calculated tax expense on adjusted non-GAAP income. It excludes the impact on income taxes of certain transaction-related items and other items not reflected in our adjusted non-GAAP results. It does not represent the cash that the Company expects to pay for taxes in the current periods. (10) The if-converted tax expense represents the Company's calculated tax expense on adjusted non-GAAP income assuming the exchange of all partnership units for PWP Class A common stock, resulting in all of the Company’s income being subject to corporate-level tax. (11) Assumed vesting of RSUs and performance restricted stock units (“PSUs”) as calculated using the treasury stock method and to the extent dilutive to Adjusted net income (loss) per Class A share—diluted, if-converted.

U.S. GAAP Reconciliation of Adjusted Results (Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 U.S. GAAP Adjustments Adjusted Professional fees $ 8,737 $ (840 ) (1) $ 7,897 Technology and infrastructure 9,293 — 9,293 Rent and occupancy 6,678 — 6,678 Travel and related expenses 4,726 — 4,726 General, administrative and other expenses 5,796 — 5,796 Depreciation and amortization 3,639 (1,645 ) (2) 1,994 Non-compensation expense $ 38,869 $ (2,485 ) $ 36,384 Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 U.S. GAAP Adjustments Adjusted Professional fees $ 7,419 $ (427 ) (1) $ 6,992 Technology and infrastructure 7,521 — 7,521 Rent and occupancy 5,378 — 5,378 Travel and related expenses 3,641 — 3,641 General, administrative and other expenses 6,491 — 6,491 Depreciation and amortization 2,653 (1,645 ) (2) 1,008 Non-compensation expense $ 33,103 $ (2,072 ) $ 31,031 Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 U.S. GAAP Adjustments Adjusted Professional fees $ 16,290 $ (1,165 ) (1) $ 15,125 Technology and infrastructure 17,805 — 17,805 Rent and occupancy 14,092 — 14,092 Travel and related expenses 9,500 — 9,500 General, administrative and other expenses 11,190 — 11,190 Depreciation and amortization 6,474 (3,290 ) (2) 3,184 Non-compensation expense $ 75,351 $ (4,455 ) $ 70,896 Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 U.S. GAAP Adjustments Adjusted Professional fees $ 17,722 $ (714 ) (1) $ 17,008 Technology and infrastructure 15,077 — 15,077 Rent and occupancy 11,107 — 11,107 Travel and related expenses 5,935 — 5,935 General, administrative and other expenses 11,766 — 11,766 Depreciation and amortization 5,596 (3,290 ) (2) 2,306 Non-compensation expense $ 67,203 $ (4,004 ) $ 63,199

(1) Reflects an adjustment to exclude transaction costs associated with the Business Combination.

(2) Reflects an adjustment to exclude the amortization of intangible assets related to the TPH business combination.