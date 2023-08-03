Lantheus Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Worldwide revenue of $321.7 million for the second quarter 2023, representing an increase of 43.8% from the prior year period

GAAP net income of $94.1 million for the second quarter 2023, compared to GAAP net income of $43.1 million in the prior year period

GAAP fully diluted net income per share of $1.33 for the second quarter 2023, compared to GAAP fully diluted net income per share of $0.61 in the prior year period; adjusted fully diluted net income per share of $1.54 for the second quarter 2023, compared to adjusted fully diluted net income per share of $0.89 in the prior year period

Net cash used in operating activities was $32.3 million for the second quarter 2023. Free cash flow was $(43.0) million in the second quarter 2023

The Company provides third quarter 2023 revenue and adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance; increases full year guidance



BEDFORD, Mass., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (the Company) (NASDAQ: LNTH), a company committed to improving patient outcomes through diagnostics, radiotherapeutics and artificial intelligence solutions that enable clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

The Company’s worldwide revenue for the second quarter of 2023 totaled $321.7 million, compared with $223.7 million for the second quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 43.8% over the prior year period.

The Company’s second quarter 2023 GAAP net income was $94.1 million, or $1.33 per fully diluted share, as compared to GAAP net income of $43.1 million, or $0.61 per fully diluted share for the second quarter of 2022.

The Company’s second quarter 2023 adjusted fully diluted net income per share, or earnings per share (“EPS”), was $1.54, as compared to $0.89 for the second quarter of 2022, representing an increase of approximately $0.66 from the prior year period.

Lastly, net cash used in operating activities was $32.3 million for the second quarter 2023. Free Cash Flow was $(43.0) million in the second quarter of 2023, representing a decrease of approximately $111.2 million from the prior year period.

“We are excited to announce solid quarterly earnings driven by the continued uptake of PSMA PET with PYLARIFY® and sustained growth of DEFINITY®. Our commitment to innovation and excellence enabled us to impact the lives of over three million patients in the first half of this year,” said Mary Anne Heino, Chief Executive Officer of Lantheus. “We look forward to sustaining growth in the second half of the year, advancing our radiopharmaceutical pipeline, and continuing to Find, Fight and Follow disease to deliver better patient outcomes.”

The Company updates its guidance for full year 2023 and offers the following guidance for the third quarter:

Guidance Issued August 3, 2023 Previous Guidance Issued May 4, 2023 Q3 FY 2023 Revenue $310 million - $315 million N/A Q3 FY 2023 Adjusted Fully Diluted EPS $1.30 - $1.35 N/A Guidance Updated August 3, 2023 FY Guidance Issued May 4, 2023 FY 2023 Revenue $1.245 billion - $1.27 billion $1.23 billion - $1.27 billion FY 2023 Adjusted Fully Diluted EPS $5.60 - $5.70 $5.45 - $5.70

On a forward-looking basis, the Company does not provide GAAP income per common share guidance or a reconciliation of adjusted fully diluted EPS to GAAP income per common share because the Company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty business development and acquisition related expenses, purchase accounting fair value adjustments, and any one-time, non-recurring charges. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to results computed in accordance with GAAP. As a result, it is the Company’s view that a quantitative reconciliation of adjusted fully diluted EPS on a forward-looking basis is not available without unreasonable effort.

Internet Posting of Information

The Company routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investors” section of its website at www.lantheus.com. The Company encourages investors and potential investors to consult its website regularly for important information about the Company.

Conference Call and Webcast

As previously announced, the Company will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. ET. To access the conference call or webcast, participants should register online at https://investor.lantheus.com/news-events/calendar-of-events.

A replay will be available approximately two hours after completion of the webcast and will be archived on the same web page for at least 30 days.

The conference call will include a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures. Reference is made to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, the reconciliation of the differences between the two financial measures, and the other information included in this press release, our Form 8-K filed with the SEC today, or otherwise available in the Investor Relations section of our website located at www.lantheus.com.

The conference call may include forward-looking statements. See the cautionary information about forward-looking statements in the safe-harbor section of this press release.

About Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

With more than 65 years of experience in delivering life-changing science, Lantheus is committed to improving patient outcomes through diagnostics, radiotherapeutics and artificial intelligence solutions that enable clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease. Lantheus is headquartered in Massachusetts and has offices in New Jersey, Canada and Sweden. For more information, visit www.lantheus.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted net income and its line components; adjusted net income per share - fully diluted; and free cash flow. The Company’s management believes that the presentation of these measures provides useful information to investors. These measures may assist investors in evaluating the Company’s operations, period over period. However, these measures may exclude items that may be highly variable, difficult to predict and of a size that could have a substantial impact on the Company’s reported results of operations for a particular period. Management uses these and other non-GAAP measures internally for evaluation of the performance of the business, including the allocation of resources and the evaluation of results relative to employee performance compensation targets. Investors should consider these non-GAAP measures only as a supplement to, not as a substitute for or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by their use of terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “confident,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “guidance,” “intend,” “introduce,” “may,” “momentum,” “plan,” “predict,” “progress,” “project,” “promising,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and other similar terms. Such forward-looking statements are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ from those described in the forward-looking statements. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates and expectations will be achieved. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to materially differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include: (i) continued market expansion and penetration for our established commercial products, particularly PYLARIFY and DEFINITY, in a competitive environment in which other imaging agents have been approved and are being commercialized, and our ability to clinically and commercially differentiate our products from other products; (ii) our ability to have third parties manufacture our products and our ability to manufacture DEFINITY in our in-house manufacturing facility; (iii) the global availability of Molybdenum-99 (“Mo-99”) and other raw material and key components; (iv) the efforts and timing for clinical development, regulatory approval and successful commercialization of our product candidates and new clinical applications and territories for our products, in each case, that we or our strategic partners may undertake; (v) our strategies, future prospects, and our projected growth, including revenue related to our collaboration agreements with POINT Biopharma Global Inc.; (vi) our ability to successfully continue existing clinical development partnerships using MK-6240 as a research tool and to further develop and commercialize such research tool; (vii) our ability to identify and acquire or in-license additional diagnostic and therapeutic product opportunities in oncology and other strategic areas; and (viii) the risk and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including those described in the Risk Factors section in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q).

- Tables Follow -

Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data – unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ 321,700 $ 223,723 $ 622,484 $ 432,603 Cost of goods sold 119,053 85,694 342,761 165,504 Gross profit 202,647 138,029 279,723 267,099 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 36,456 27,492 69,073 47,846 General and administrative 26,151 32,598 49,422 70,186 Research and development 15,901 14,735 46,433 26,938 Total operating expenses 78,508 74,825 164,928 144,970 Operating income 124,139 63,204 114,795 122,129 Interest expense 4,933 1,469 9,924 2,978 Other income (4,482 ) (310 ) (7,713 ) (795 ) Income before income taxes 123,688 62,045 112,584 119,946 Income tax expense 29,557 18,987 21,260 33,926 Net income $ 94,131 $ 43,058 $ 91,324 $ 86,020 Net income per common share: Basic $ 1.38 $ 0.63 $ 1.34 $ 1.26 Diluted $ 1.33 $ 0.61 $ 1.31 $ 1.22 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 68,371 68,674 68,062 68,343 Diluted 71,014 70,796 69,957 70,412

Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Revenues Analysis

(in thousands – unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change PYLARIFY $ 210,522 $ 130,232 61.7 % $ 405,992 $ 223,009 82.1 % Other radiopharmaceutical oncology 818 928 (11.9)% 1,535 2,255 (31.9)% Total radiopharmaceutical oncology 211,340 131,160 61.1 % 407,527 225,264 80.9 % DEFINITY 70,529 62,306 13.2 % 139,353 120,634 15.5 % TechneLite 21,594 19,440 11.1 % 42,580 42,045 1.3 % Other precision diagnostics 5,454 5,363 1.7 % 11,261 10,628 6.0 % Total precision diagnostics 97,577 87,109 12.0 % 193,194 173,307 11.5 % Strategic partnerships and other revenue 12,783 5,454 134.4 % 21,763 34,032 (36.1)% Total revenues $ 321,700 $ 223,723 43.8 % $ 622,484 $ 432,603 43.9 %

Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands, except per share data – unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 94,131 $ 43,058 $ 91,324 $ 86,020 Stock and incentive plan compensation 12,692 7,412 22,359 13,035 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 12,374 8,306 23,473 16,612 Campus consolidation costs 1,681 — 3,140 — Contingent consideration fair value adjustments (7,575 ) 8,500 (8,975 ) 26,900 Non-recurring refinancing related fees (48 ) — 213 — Non-recurring fees — 348 (2,734 ) (384 ) Strategic collaboration and license costs — 500 — 500 Acquisition-related costs 169 252 338 699 Impairment of long-lived assets 5,998 — 138,050 — ARO Acceleration and other related costs 577 209 725 1,800 Other 59 (124 ) 684 5 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments(a) (10,461 ) (5,578 ) (56,837 ) (14,474 ) Adjusted net income $ 109,597 $ 62,883 $ 211,760 $ 130,713 Adjusted net income, as a percentage of revenues 34.1 % 28.1 % 34.0 % 30.2 %





Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income per share - diluted $ 1.33 $ 0.61 $ 1.31 $ 1.22 Stock and incentive plan compensation 0.18 0.10 0.32 0.19 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.17 0.12 0.34 0.24 Campus consolidation costs 0.02 — 0.04 — Contingent consideration fair value adjustments (0.11 ) 0.13 (0.13 ) 0.38 Non-recurring refinancing related fees — — — — Non-recurring fees — — (0.04 ) (0.01 ) Strategic collaboration and license costs — 0.01 — 0.01 Acquisition-related costs — — — 0.01 Impairment of long-lived assets 0.08 — 1.97 — ARO Acceleration and other related costs 0.02 0.01 0.02 0.03 Other — — 0.01 — Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments(a) (0.15 ) (0.09 ) (0.81 ) (0.21 ) Adjusted net income per share - diluted $ 1.54 $ 0.89 $ 3.03 $ 1.86 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 71,014 70,796 69,957 70,412

(a) The income tax effect of the adjustments between GAAP net loss and non-GAAP adjusted net income takes into account the tax treatment and related tax rate that apply to each adjustment in the applicable tax jurisdiction.





Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow

(in thousands – unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (32,266 ) $ 72,597 $ 76,234 $ 82,861 Capital expenditures (10,697 ) (4,343 ) (19,865 ) (7,533 ) Free cash flow $ (42,963 ) $ 68,254 $ 56,369 $ 75,328 Net cash used in investing activities $ (20,697 ) $ (4,343 ) $ (65,210 ) $ (5,733 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (4,051 ) $ (2,011 ) $ (12,720 ) $ (4,190 )

Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands – unaudited)

June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 414,076 $ 415,652 Accounts receivable, net 256,277 213,397 Inventory 51,801 35,475 Other current assets 22,906 13,092 Assets held for sale 7,159 — Total current assets 752,219 677,616 Property, plant and equipment, net 129,981 122,166 Intangibles, net 221,004 315,285 Goodwill 61,189 61,189 Deferred tax assets, net 134,201 110,647 Other long-term assets 39,126 34,355 Total assets $ 1,337,720 $ 1,321,258 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Current portion of long-term debt and other borrowings $ 384 $ 354 Accounts payable 38,861 20,563 Short-term contingent liability — 99,700 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 114,798 127,084 Total current liabilities 154,043 247,701 Asset retirement obligations 22,729 22,543 Long-term debt, net and other borrowings 559,235 557,712 Other long-term liabilities 49,068 46,155 Total liabilities 785,075 874,111 Total stockholders’ equity 552,645 447,147 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,337,720 $ 1,321,258

Contacts:

Mark Kinarney

Vice President, Investor Relations

978-671-8842

ir@lantheus.com

Melissa Downs

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

646-975-2533

media@lantheus.com