Lantheus Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

- Worldwide revenue of $321.7 million for the second quarter 2023, representing an increase of 43.8% from the prior year period
- GAAP net income of $94.1 million for the second quarter 2023, compared to GAAP net income of $43.1 million in the prior year period
- GAAP fully diluted net income per share of $1.33 for the second quarter 2023, compared to GAAP fully diluted net income per share of $0.61 in the prior year period; adjusted fully diluted net income per share of $1.54 for the second quarter 2023, compared to adjusted fully diluted net income per share of $0.89 in the prior year period
- Net cash used in operating activities was $32.3 million for the second quarter 2023. Free cash flow was $(43.0) million in the second quarter 2023
- The Company provides third quarter 2023 revenue and adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance; increases full year guidance
BEDFORD, Mass., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (the Company) (NASDAQ: LNTH), a company committed to improving patient outcomes through diagnostics, radiotherapeutics and artificial intelligence solutions that enable clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023.
The Company’s worldwide revenue for the second quarter of 2023 totaled $321.7 million, compared with $223.7 million for the second quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 43.8% over the prior year period.
The Company’s second quarter 2023 GAAP net income was $94.1 million, or $1.33 per fully diluted share, as compared to GAAP net income of $43.1 million, or $0.61 per fully diluted share for the second quarter of 2022.
The Company’s second quarter 2023 adjusted fully diluted net income per share, or earnings per share (“EPS”), was $1.54, as compared to $0.89 for the second quarter of 2022, representing an increase of approximately $0.66 from the prior year period.
Lastly, net cash used in operating activities was $32.3 million for the second quarter 2023. Free Cash Flow was $(43.0) million in the second quarter of 2023, representing a decrease of approximately $111.2 million from the prior year period.
“We are excited to announce solid quarterly earnings driven by the continued uptake of PSMA PET with PYLARIFY® and sustained growth of DEFINITY®. Our commitment to innovation and excellence enabled us to impact the lives of over three million patients in the first half of this year,” said Mary Anne Heino, Chief Executive Officer of Lantheus. “We look forward to sustaining growth in the second half of the year, advancing our radiopharmaceutical pipeline, and continuing to Find, Fight and Follow disease to deliver better patient outcomes.”
The Company updates its guidance for full year 2023 and offers the following guidance for the third quarter:
|Guidance Issued August 3, 2023
|Previous Guidance Issued May 4, 2023
|Q3 FY 2023 Revenue
|$310 million - $315 million
|N/A
|Q3 FY 2023 Adjusted Fully Diluted EPS
|$1.30 - $1.35
|N/A
|Guidance Updated August 3, 2023
|FY Guidance Issued May 4, 2023
|FY 2023 Revenue
|$1.245 billion - $1.27 billion
|$1.23 billion - $1.27 billion
|FY 2023 Adjusted Fully Diluted EPS
|$5.60 - $5.70
|$5.45 - $5.70
About Lantheus Holdings, Inc.
With more than 65 years of experience in delivering life-changing science, Lantheus is committed to improving patient outcomes through diagnostics, radiotherapeutics and artificial intelligence solutions that enable clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease. Lantheus is headquartered in Massachusetts and has offices in New Jersey, Canada and Sweden. For more information, visit www.lantheus.com.
- Tables Follow -
Lantheus Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data – unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
June 30,
|Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Revenues
|$
|321,700
|$
|223,723
|$
|622,484
|$
|432,603
|Cost of goods sold
|119,053
|85,694
|342,761
|165,504
|Gross profit
|202,647
|138,029
|279,723
|267,099
|Operating expenses
|Sales and marketing
|36,456
|27,492
|69,073
|47,846
|General and administrative
|26,151
|32,598
|49,422
|70,186
|Research and development
|15,901
|14,735
|46,433
|26,938
|Total operating expenses
|78,508
|74,825
|164,928
|144,970
|Operating income
|124,139
|63,204
|114,795
|122,129
|Interest expense
|4,933
|1,469
|9,924
|2,978
|Other income
|(4,482
|)
|(310
|)
|(7,713
|)
|(795
|)
|Income before income taxes
|123,688
|62,045
|112,584
|119,946
|Income tax expense
|29,557
|18,987
|21,260
|33,926
|Net income
|$
|94,131
|$
|43,058
|$
|91,324
|$
|86,020
|Net income per common share:
|Basic
|$
|1.38
|$
|0.63
|$
|1.34
|$
|1.26
|Diluted
|$
|1.33
|$
|0.61
|$
|1.31
|$
|1.22
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|68,371
|68,674
|68,062
|68,343
|Diluted
|71,014
|70,796
|69,957
|70,412
Lantheus Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Revenues Analysis
(in thousands – unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
June 30,
|Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2023
|2022
|% Change
|2023
|2022
|% Change
|PYLARIFY
|$
|210,522
|$
|130,232
|61.7
|%
|$
|405,992
|$
|223,009
|82.1
|%
|Other radiopharmaceutical oncology
|818
|928
|(11.9)%
|1,535
|2,255
|(31.9)%
|Total radiopharmaceutical oncology
|211,340
|131,160
|61.1
|%
|407,527
|225,264
|80.9
|%
|DEFINITY
|70,529
|62,306
|13.2
|%
|139,353
|120,634
|15.5
|%
|TechneLite
|21,594
|19,440
|11.1
|%
|42,580
|42,045
|1.3
|%
|Other precision diagnostics
|5,454
|5,363
|1.7
|%
|11,261
|10,628
|6.0
|%
|Total precision diagnostics
|97,577
|87,109
|12.0
|%
|193,194
|173,307
|11.5
|%
|Strategic partnerships and other revenue
|12,783
|5,454
|134.4
|%
|21,763
|34,032
|(36.1)%
|Total revenues
|$
|321,700
|$
|223,723
|43.8
|%
|$
|622,484
|$
|432,603
|43.9
|%
Lantheus Holdings, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(in thousands, except per share data – unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
June 30,
|Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Net income
|$
|94,131
|$
|43,058
|$
|91,324
|$
|86,020
|Stock and incentive plan compensation
|12,692
|7,412
|22,359
|13,035
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|12,374
|8,306
|23,473
|16,612
|Campus consolidation costs
|1,681
|—
|3,140
|—
|Contingent consideration fair value adjustments
|(7,575
|)
|8,500
|(8,975
|)
|26,900
|Non-recurring refinancing related fees
|(48
|)
|—
|213
|—
|Non-recurring fees
|—
|348
|(2,734
|)
|(384
|)
|Strategic collaboration and license costs
|—
|500
|—
|500
|Acquisition-related costs
|169
|252
|338
|699
|Impairment of long-lived assets
|5,998
|—
|138,050
|—
|ARO Acceleration and other related costs
|577
|209
|725
|1,800
|Other
|59
|(124
|)
|684
|5
|Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments(a)
|(10,461
|)
|(5,578
|)
|(56,837
|)
|(14,474
|)
|Adjusted net income
|$
|109,597
|$
|62,883
|$
|211,760
|$
|130,713
|Adjusted net income, as a percentage of revenues
|34.1
|%
|28.1
|%
|34.0
|%
|30.2
|%
|Three Months Ended
June 30,
|Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Net income per share - diluted
|$
|1.33
|$
|0.61
|$
|1.31
|$
|1.22
|Stock and incentive plan compensation
|0.18
|0.10
|0.32
|0.19
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|0.17
|0.12
|0.34
|0.24
|Campus consolidation costs
|0.02
|—
|0.04
|—
|Contingent consideration fair value adjustments
|(0.11
|)
|0.13
|(0.13
|)
|0.38
|Non-recurring refinancing related fees
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Non-recurring fees
|—
|—
|(0.04
|)
|(0.01
|)
|Strategic collaboration and license costs
|—
|0.01
|—
|0.01
|Acquisition-related costs
|—
|—
|—
|0.01
|Impairment of long-lived assets
|0.08
|—
|1.97
|—
|ARO Acceleration and other related costs
|0.02
|0.01
|0.02
|0.03
|Other
|—
|—
|0.01
|—
|Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments(a)
|(0.15
|)
|(0.09
|)
|(0.81
|)
|(0.21
|)
|Adjusted net income per share - diluted
|$
|1.54
|$
|0.89
|$
|3.03
|$
|1.86
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted
|71,014
|70,796
|69,957
|70,412
(a) The income tax effect of the adjustments between GAAP net loss and non-GAAP adjusted net income takes into account the tax treatment and related tax rate that apply to each adjustment in the applicable tax jurisdiction.
Lantheus Holdings, Inc.
Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow
(in thousands – unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
June 30,
|Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|$
|(32,266
|)
|$
|72,597
|$
|76,234
|$
|82,861
|Capital expenditures
|(10,697
|)
|(4,343
|)
|(19,865
|)
|(7,533
|)
|Free cash flow
|$
|(42,963
|)
|$
|68,254
|$
|56,369
|$
|75,328
|Net cash used in investing activities
|$
|(20,697
|)
|$
|(4,343
|)
|$
|(65,210
|)
|$
|(5,733
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|$
|(4,051
|)
|$
|(2,011
|)
|$
|(12,720
|)
|$
|(4,190
|)
Lantheus Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands – unaudited)
|June 30,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|414,076
|$
|415,652
|Accounts receivable, net
|256,277
|213,397
|Inventory
|51,801
|35,475
|Other current assets
|22,906
|13,092
|Assets held for sale
|7,159
|—
|Total current assets
|752,219
|677,616
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|129,981
|122,166
|Intangibles, net
|221,004
|315,285
|Goodwill
|61,189
|61,189
|Deferred tax assets, net
|134,201
|110,647
|Other long-term assets
|39,126
|34,355
|Total assets
|$
|1,337,720
|$
|1,321,258
|Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|Current liabilities
|Current portion of long-term debt and other borrowings
|$
|384
|$
|354
|Accounts payable
|38,861
|20,563
|Short-term contingent liability
|—
|99,700
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|114,798
|127,084
|Total current liabilities
|154,043
|247,701
|Asset retirement obligations
|22,729
|22,543
|Long-term debt, net and other borrowings
|559,235
|557,712
|Other long-term liabilities
|49,068
|46,155
|Total liabilities
|785,075
|874,111
|Total stockholders’ equity
|552,645
|447,147
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|1,337,720
|$
|1,321,258
